Stable global oil prices and modest domestic demand for gasoline prompted the national gas price average to fall another nickel in the past week to $3.90, AAA reported Monday.
“Drivers are benefiting from gas prices that are $1.11 less than the peak seen in mid-June,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins, public affairs manager, AAA Blue Grass, in a prepared. “We are keeping an eye on the weather as the height of hurricane season arrives. If we avoid the impact from catastrophic storms, motorists could see prices continue to fall.”
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has predicted an “above-average” 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. NOAA predicted 14 to 21 named storms, including three to six major hurricanes. Late August through September is typically considered the height of the Atlantic hurricane season in the U.S.
Although gasoline demand has risen and supplies have tightened, easing oil prices has helped lower pump prices. If oil prices edge lower, drivers will likely continue to see falling pump prices.
Monday’s national average of $3.90 was 51 cents less than a month ago but 74 cents more than a year ago.
West Virginia’s gas price average was at $3.88 on Monday, according to AAA, which is 11 cents lower on the week and 64 cents lower on the month.
The average gas price in Beckley was at $3.98 on Monday. And while that is higher than both the state average and the average in Charleston ($3.95), it is 11 cents per gallon lower than a week ago and 57 cents lower than a month ago. The average price for Beckley a year ago was $3.08.
There are now 11 counties in West Virginia averaging at or below $3.79 a gallon. The state’s lowest county-level average can be found in Brooke and Hancock counties at $3.43, while Pleasants and Gilmer counties are the highest county-level averages at $4.19.
——————————
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Monday, Aug. 22, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases — 574,724
Deaths — 7,251
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases — 93,623,893
Deaths — 1,040,898
Source: CSSE
World
Cases — 596,511,395
Deaths — 6,454,697
Source: CSSE
WVa Vaccinations
1st shot — 1,146,003
Fully vaccinated — 989,453
Source: DHHR
——————————
Nicholas County girl, 13, dies from Covid
A 13-year-old Nicholas County girl became one of 17 people who reportedly died from Covid-19 over the weekend, according to the Department of Health and Human Services, just ahead of schools across the county opening their doors on Monday.
The Covid-related deaths pushed the state’s total to 7,251, 45 which have occurred in the past week.
In addition to the Nicholas County girl, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 96-year-old female from Cabell County, a 58-year-old male from Hancock County, an 83-year-old male from Boone County, a 90-year-old male from Ohio County, an 87-year-old female from Mineral County, a 91-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 66-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 69-year-old female from Marion County, a 77-year-old male from Webster County, an 88-year-old female from Webster County, an 86-year-old male from Putnam County, a 59-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 79-year-old male from Berkeley County, an 84-year-old male from Cabell County, a 59-year-old female from Mineral Count and a 92-year-old male from Kanawha County.
The number of active cases fell to 2,706 on Sunday after topping 3,000 again over the weekend, hitting 3,181 on Friday and 3,029 on Saturday, according to the DHHR online database. Active cases had spent much of the time since July 22 above 3,000, falling below that level six times including four times consecutively last week.
The positive test rate, bouncing between double digits and high single digits since the middle of May, continued doing just that on Sunday, registering a 13.38 percent rate which was up from 9.58 percent on Saturday. The cumulative rate was at 8.43 percent on Sunday.
Hospitalizations remained above 300 at 340 on Monday, up from 337 on Sunday, though down from 370 on Aug. 8. The last time the number was below 300 was July 17 when 292 patients were hospitalized for the highly infectious disease.
The number of Covid patients being treated in an intensive care unit was at 49 on Monday, down from 52 on Sunday, while the number of patients on a ventilator was at 14, down one over the previous 24 hours.
——————————
Sobriety checkpoint set for Rt. 19 near Beaver
On Wednesday, August 24, the West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint along US Rt. 19, approximately .1 mile south of the intersection with Airport Road in the Beaver area of Raleigh County. The checkpoint will be in operation from 6 p.m. to midnight.
The purpose of the checkpoint is to deter impaired driving and educate the motoring public about the dangers and consequences of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The public is urged to assist law enforcement in the prevention of drunk driving by reporting intoxicated and drug impaired drivers to your local West Virginia State Police Detachment, Crime Stoppers of West Virginia or any law enforcement agencies.
——————————
Transportation unveiling plans on funding, projects
The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is hosting a virtual public workshop from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, for the public to review information on future federal transportation funding and projects for the next six years and provide comments on the Draft Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) document. The workshop will provide a venue for the public to ask questions and discuss the programs established in the Draft STIP with the project team.
The six-year Draft STIP covering federal fiscal years 2023 through 2028 was based upon information obtained from prior public workshop held on Thursday, June 30. The Draft 2023-2028 STIP identifies planned programs and project investments to fund the operation, preservation, rehabilitation and expansion of West Virginia’s highway and transit assets with the revenue that is estimated to be available during the STIP period.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.