The average price of regular unleaded gas at West Virginia pumps is approaching $4 a gallon as prices fell 17.7 cents to average $4.12 on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 1,154 stations in the state.
Prices in West Virginia are 57.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago but still stand $1.11 a gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in West Virginia was priced at $3.39 per gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $4.59 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.01 per gallonon Monday, according to Gas Buddy.
The national average is down 68.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 83.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
“The national average is poised to fall back under $4 per gallon as early as today as we see the decline in gas prices enter its eighth straight week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. By the end of the week, 100,000 stations will be at $3.99 or less.
“Diesel continues to decline as well, and will likely soon fall under $5 per gallon,” De Hann said. “We’ve even seen nearly a dozen stations in low-priced states fall under $2.99, a welcome return to some lucky motorists in areas of Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Iowa. The groundwork is laid for a ninth week of decline, with areas of the West Coast soon ditching the $5 per gallon average. While I’m upbeat the drop can continue for another couple weeks, we’re starting to see some activity in the tropics, which may increase risk of potential disruption.”
AAA was also expecting the national average to fall below $4 a galon early this week.
Despite steadily falling gas prices during the peak of the summer driving season, fewer drivers fueled up last week, AAA analysts said. It’s another sign that, at least for now, Americans have continued to change their driving habits to cope with higher pump prices.
– By The Register-Herald
—————
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Monday, August 8, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases — 563,384
Deaths — 7,188
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases — 92,240,429
Deaths — 1,034,017
Source: CSSE
World
Cases — 585,111,531
Deaths — 6,419,725
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot — 1,143,914
Fully vaccinated — 987,708
Source: DHHR
—————
No doubt, Covid trendlines are up
Monday’s report: The trend is definitely up.
While active Covid cases pulled back a bit on Sunday, they remained aboved 3,000 for the ninth consecutive day and the 17th day in the last 18.
Actives started Friday at 3,549 then fell to 3,360 on Saturday and then 3,057 on Sunday.
The positive test rate, meanwhile, jumped to 17.11 percent from on Sunday from 9.61 percent on Saturday. The rate had stayed below double digits for four consecutive days before making an abrupt change.
Driving the point home, hospitalizations climbed to 371 in the Monday morning report, up from 329 on Aug. 1, and above 300 for the 22nd consecutive day. The last time hospitalizations were at this level was March 9 when they came in at 395 before dropping to 342 the next day. After falling to 77 on April 20, hospitalizations have clowly turned north.
The trendlines look similar for the number of patients being treated for Covid in an intensive care unit (ICU) and those on a ventilator. ICU patients tallied 60 in the Monday report, up from 49 on the first day of the month. The last tme they were at this level was in mid-March when on St. Patrick’s day they stood at 71.
The number of patient on a ventilator was at 19, the 22nd consecutive day in double digits.
Since Friday’s report by the Department of Health and Human Resource (DHHR), four Covid-related deaths have been reported, pushing the state’s total to 7,188.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 74-year-old male from Fayette County, an 82-year-old female from Mason County, a 51-year-old female from Boone County, and a 59-year-old female from Putnam County.
– Compiled by J. Damon Cain
—————
Del. Pack to join Justice administration, quits race
Gov. Jim Justice announced on Monday that Larry Pack will be joining his administration as Senior Advisor.
Pack will resign from the West Virginia House of Delegates. He was first elected to the House of Delegates representing District 35 in 2020. He will also file the appropriate paperwork with the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office to withdraw his candidacy for House District 56.
Pack, a lifelong West Virginian, was born and raised in the Kanawha Valley. He recently sold Stonerise, a network of 17 transitional and skilled nursing care centers, therapy, home health, and hospice care providers across West Virginia and southeast Ohio. Prior to Stonerise, Pack owned and operated six other health care centers throughout West Virginia. He co-founded the accounting firm Pack Lambert & Burdette, which later merged with Suttle and Stalnaker, where he provided tax, accounting, and consulting services to various entities.
—————
Corrections
The headine of an article in the Aug. 6 edition of The Register-Herald incorrectly indicated Rose & Quesenberry funeral home is under new ownership. David Quesenberry remains the owner. His daughters, Frances and Joey, have, since Oct. 2021, worked as funeral director apprentices, becoming the third generation of Quesenberrys involved in the 72-year-old family business.
Willow Ferguson’s column in Sunday Life will next run on Aug. 20, not Oct. 20 as stated in an editor’s note in Saturday’s paper.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.