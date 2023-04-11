Federal poverty guidelines updated, affecting WIC eligibility
charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health, Office of Nutrition Services on Tuesday announced updated U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) income eligibility guidelines for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC).
The new guidelines indicate a family of four can earn $55,500 and qualify for WIC benefits, an increase of $4,162 from 2022. These guidelines are adjusted for recent inflation over the past year.
An additional 4,600 West Virginians could be served under the expanded WIC income eligibility guidelines. Families enrolled in the program receive nutrition education, breastfeeding education, nutritious foods, and access to maternal, prenatal and pediatric health care services that may otherwise be unavailable. West Virginia WIC serves 86 percent of all babies born in West Virginia.
The new income guidelines represent 185 percent above the federal poverty level for all 48 contiguous states.
---
Democratic women offering scholarship for fall 2023
The West Virginia Democratic Women Scholarship Fund Committee is accepting applications for scholarships for the fall 2023 semester.
The applicants must be pursuing political science as their major, registered as a Democrat and enrolled at a college or university in West Virginia.
Scholarships will be used for the fall semester and administered through the financial aid office of the higher education institution of their choosing.
The West Virginia Democratic Scholarship Fund was established to further the education of the future women leaders of the Democratic Party in West Virginia.
“West Virginia Democratic Women have always supported education and encouraged our youth to become more involved in the Democratic Party,” said Barbara Scott, chair of the committee, in a press release. “Now is the perfect time to establish this scholarship as we encourage young Democratic women to be a voice for issues that affect the lives of every West Virginian.”
For an application, email wvdemwomenscholarship@gmail.com
Completed applications must be returned by May 15.
---
DHHR to host in-person hiring in Kanawha County
charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will host an in-person hiring event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, for positions within DHHR’s Bureau for Family Assistance and Bureau for Social Services in Kanawha County at 4190 Washington St. W., Charleston.
The event will be to interview for child protective service worker, economic service worker, economic service worker trainee, family support specialist, and youth service worker positions.
Individuals hired as a child protective service worker or youth service worker in Kanawha County are eligible to receive a $2,500 bonus with a one-year employment commitment.
To schedule an interview, please email DHHRJobs@wv.gov or call 304-389-6058.
Those interested in additional career information are encouraged to visit DHHR’s website. Open positions and events are updated weekly.
---
Covid clinic scheduled for Hilltop Baptist on Saturday
charleston, w.va. – The Partnership of African American Churches (PAAC) Covid-19 surge testing team will host a free Covid-19 testing, vaccine, and booster clinic on Saturday from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. at the Hilltop Baptist Convention Center, 285 The Baptist Road, in Hilltop.
All testing and vaccinations will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis. No appointment is needed.
Free Covid-19 tests, vaccinations and booster shots are available. Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for ages 5 and up will be available. All children under the age of 18 wanting to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No insurance is required.
For more information visit www.paac2.org or call 304-741-7157. Visit the PAAC Covid-19 Surge Team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @PAAC.Surge for updates.
---
Mosley, longtime Greenbrier employee, passes away
white sulphur springs, w.va. – The Greenbrier resort staff is grieving over the loss of a longtime worker, Frank Walker Mosley.
“His impact and his spirit will be felt for generations to come,” the resort said in a Facebook post. Mosley died Monday.
Mosley worked at The Greenbrier for more than 60 years. His coworkers said his first day at work was May 20, 1959.
In part of the post, the resort said, “Today we mourn the passing of our dear friend, who proudly served in various capacities. He will be missed.”
According to The Greenbrier, he celebrated his 84th birthday with the resort in 2017, which was also his 58th year working there.
Mosley served in the U.S. Army and was a Korean War veteran before spending a majority of his life at The Greenbrier.
– By Jarett Lewis, MetroNews
---
WVDOH accepts bids for numerous paving projects
charleston, w.va. – Thirteen paving projects – including three from southern West Virginia – were among 34 projects in a bid letting conducted by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Tuesday.
Spring weather and the opening of asphalt plants throughout the state have allowed the WVDOH to schedule road paving projects as part of an overall paving plan. Funding through the state’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity program has allowed the WVDOH to concentrate on maintaining the Mountain State’s highway system, including repaving of major arteries and secondary roads.
Projects from southern West Virginia included on the bid letting are:
• Harper Road ADA ramps, Beckley. (Raleigh County)
• Bradshaw Creek Bridge replacement. (Summers County)
• MacArthur Bridge rehabilitation, clean and paint. (Raleigh County)
---
Earlier draw and digital system for Lotto America
johnston, iowa – The 13 U.S. lotteries that sell Lotto America, including West Virginia, announced two upcoming changes to the weekly draw game.
Beginning Monday, April 17, Lotto America drawings will occur around 10:15 p.m. With an earlier draw time, players can anticipate the Lotto America winning numbers and draw results up to 45 minutes sooner on draw nights.
Lotto America will also be moving to a digital draw system as a way to modernize operations while still delivering the best possible entertainment experience.
Lotto America draws every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday and tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. on the day of the draw. Each ticket costs $1, or players can purchase the ALL STAR BONUS for an additional $1 per Lotto America play.
