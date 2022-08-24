West Virginia’s emergency rental assistance program, which has provided nearly $150 million in rent and utility payments over the past 17 months, will stop taking applications on Friday.
Eligible applications submitted as of 11:59 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26, will be reviewed for eligibility and paid as funding allows.
The Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program was created in March 2021 to help renters across the state who experienced economic hardship because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The program connected eligible renters to emergency federal funding set aside by Congress to address pandemic-related issues, including housing. The program will now focus on finalizing open applications. The program closed the application process to reapplications in early August to allow first-time applicants to access funds.
“The Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program is unlike anything West Virginia has ever seen,” said Erica Boggess in a press release. She is executive director of the West Virginia Housing Development Fund, which administers the program.
“Congress set aside billions of dollars to address housing stability issues during the pandemic, which is truly unprecedented,” she said in the release. “But the federal government never intended this program to be permanent.”
It is vital for renters who have applied for assistance to review their applications to ensure all requested documents are submitted and to reply to any communications from their caseworkers. Failure to do so will result in the application being rejected. Landlords must also register in the system to be paid for a tenant’s application. Tenants and landlords can go to www.wvrentalassistance.com to review eligibility and document requirements. For assistance, call 1-866-623-6284 or visit help.wvmrap.com to login and view or track your application.
“Rental assistance may be ending in West Virginia, but our work at the Housing Development Fund will continue,” Boggess said. “This agency has worked for more than 50 years to increase access to safe, affordable housing for all West Virginians. Our programs have placed thousands of our friends and neighbors into stable housing they can afford, and we will continue working toward our mission long after the pandemic is over.”
—————
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Wednesday, August 24, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases — 576,423
Deaths — 7,257
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases — 93,903,844
Deaths — 1,042,398
Source: CSSE
World
Cases — 598,499,109
Deaths — 6,461,362
Source: CSSE
WVa Vaccinations
1st shot — 1,146,143
Fully vaccinated — 989,479
Source: DHHR
—————
Goood news: Active Covid cases continue decline
True, active Covid-19 cases in the state are falling, down to 2,627 in the Wednesday report, a level not previously seen in all of August.
But there are some agonizing trends, too, like four more Covid-related deaths in the latest report and 51 in the last week, upping the state’s total to 7,257. The positive test rate was down for the day but still in double digits at 11.10 percent.
Those levels are pushing the cumulative positive test rate higher – to 8.44 percent on Wednesday, according to the online database maintained by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), and that is within shouting distance of the record of 8.69 percent set in February earlier this year.
Hospitalizations were up for the day, from 340 to 345 – yet another day spent above 300 since July 17 when 292 patients were being treated in a hospital for the highly infectious disease.
The number of patients being treated in an intensive care unit was also up on the day, from 51 to 56, while the number of patients on a ventilator was down from 16 to 13.
In the past week, 1,055 more West Virginians have received their first Covid vaccination shot while 720 became fully vaccinated with their second dose.
Nationwide, there were 16 percent fewer new cases of Covid in the previous 14 days, according to the New York Times database, while both hospitalizations and deaths have also dropped, 9 percent and 4 percent, respectively.
In its daily report, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 90-year-old male from Marion County, a 79-year-old male from Taylor County, a 79-year-old male from Cabell County and an 80-year-old female from Logan County.
– By J. Damon Cain
—————
Major bridge on schedule to be open later this year
Construction work is on schedule to open the new Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge to traffic by the end of the year.
The new bridge, being built between the Nitro and St. Albans interchanges, is part of an approximately $225 million project funded through the state’s Roads to Prosperity Program. The project will widen I-64 between the bridge and the US 35 interchange and ease congestion over the existing bridge.
“That area is a bottleneck,” said Todd Rumbaugh, the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) Chief Engineer of Construction in a press release. “You’ve got six lanes coming up to the Nitro exit, and it goes down to four lanes all the way to the US 35 exit. Then it’s six lanes again.”
Rumbaugh said the WVDOH decided to build a new bridge and widen I-64 to open the bottleneck and allow traffic to flow more safely and smoothly in the area. I-64 between Huntington and Charleston is one of West Virginia’s most heavily traveled roads.
Contractors began lifting steel beams into place high over the Kanawha River in February 2022 to build the new bridge. Cost of the project is approximately $34.6 million.
The new bridge is on schedule to open to traffic by the end of the year.
“When that happens, we’ll shift traffic over to the new bridge,” Rumbaugh said. “Then we’ll dismantle the old bridge.”
Plans call for building a second bridge where the current bridge is located, using a portion of the existing bridge pilings. That project, at a cost of about $18 million, is expected to begin once the new bridge is open to traffic.
With two bridges, traffic will be shifted to allow westbound traffic to use the new bridge, while eastbound traffic will use the rebuilt existing bridge. Each bridge will be four lanes wide.
