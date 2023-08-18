DHHR reiterates immunization requirements for students
charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reminds parents of West Virginia students of the importance of remaining up to date with vaccinations as the back-to-school season approaches.
Children who are current with their vaccinations will automatically meet school immunization requirements.
All children entering school in West Virginia for the first time in grades K-12 must show proof of immunization against diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, varicella, and hepatitis B unless properly medically exempted. All children entering school in West Virginia in grades 7 and 12 must show proof of immunization against diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, and meningococcal disease unless properly medically exempted.
“As families, students, educators, and county school systems prepare for the upcoming school year, it is important to receive vaccinations in a timely manner to help prevent potentially fatal or severe illnesses, including diphtheria, measles, mumps, rubella, polio, tetanus, whooping cough (pertussis) and others,” said Dr. Matthew Christiansen, commissioner for DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health and state health officer. “Parents are encouraged to discuss their child’s vaccination status with their primary care provider or local health department.”
WV Collective presenting Great Beckley Beer Festival
The WV Collective is hosting for the fourth time The Great Beckley Beer Festival on Sunday, Sept. 3, from 2-6 p.m. at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway.
The festival will feature over 60 artisan beers from more than 30 brewers, such as Weathered Ground Brewery, Freefolk Brewery and Fife Street Brewery.
Guests can indulge in foods provided by area food trucks, peruse arts and craft vendors, and, for those with children, enjoy kids’ activities.
General admission tickets include unlimited beer samples and access to all entertainment and activities.
Live music for this year’s event will be provided by regional acts: The Redline Band, Hurl Brickbat, and The OYB.
General admission is $30 in advance and $40 the day of the event.
Designated driver admission is $10, which includes access with no beer samples.
Kids under 12 enter free.
Tickets for The Great Beckley Beer Festival are available at www.beckleybeerfest.com/ The Great Beckley Beer Festival.
County Parks and Rec reduces Lake Stephens schedule
beckley, w.va. – As summer winds down, the Raleigh County Parks and Recreation, Lake Stephens, will be changing from a full-week schedule for the beach, splash pad and aqua park to weekends only starting on Aug 24.
Due to staffing, the beach, aqua park and splash pad will move to weekends only.
The schedule will be as follows:
• open on regular schedule Aug. 18-Aug. 23.
• closed Thursday, Aug. 24, and Friday, Aug. 25.
• open Saturday, Aug. 26, and Sunday, Aug. 27. (Aug 26. is the Back to School Bash)
• closed Monday, Aug. 28, through Friday, Sept. 1
• open Sept. 2 through Sept. 4.
The last open day will be Monday, Sept. 4.
The changes do not affect scheduled after-hour parties.
The marina will be open until Sept. 30, the campground will be open until Oct. 31 and the cabins are open year-round.
Feds sending $3.8 million to state for fire departments
charleston, w.va. – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has appropriated $3.8 million for 12 West Virginia fire departments, including $123,933 for Trap Hill Volunteer Fire Rescue in Glen Daniel, $174,126 for Union Community Volunteer Fire Department in Union and $262,323 for Frankford Volunteer Fire Department in Frankford.
The funding is made possible through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Program and will provide critical resources to the fire departments to equip and train emergency personnel, improve efficiency and promote public safety.
Greenbrier commission looking to fill director’s job
The Greenbrier County Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 10 a.m., in Room 203 of the new addition to the courthouse in Lewisburg, to consider naming the new director for the county’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management 911 Center.
Commissioners will also take a look at an agreement with Clayton Enterprises for monthly financial services for the county clerk, renting additional space for the temporary relocation of the probation office and extending the facility lease for the Greenbrier County Family Court.
The meeting is open to the public and can be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/gbrcourthouse/.
Raleigh Emergency Services Authority to meet Monday
The Raleigh County Emergency Services Authority will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at the Raleigh County Emergency Operating Center, 162 Industrial Park Road, Beaver. Social distancing will be observed.
Raleigh County Board of Health to meet Aug. 28
The Beckley-Raleigh County Board of Health will meet Monday, Aug. 28, at 4:30 p.m. in the Elinor Hurt Memorial Health Center auditorium.
For more information, call 304-252-1729.
Ky. school district restarts classes after busing fiasco
louisville, ky. (ap) — Kentucky’s largest school district restarted classes for some students Friday after a bus transportation debacle forced officials to cancel school last week.
Elementary and middle school students started back Friday. High school students will return Monday.
Jefferson County Schools officials have apologized to outraged parents and pledged to add resources.
The public school district with more than 90,000 students and about 65,000 bus riders drew up new bus routes and staggered school start times as part of a plan to address problems caused by driver shortages. Officials instead had to cancel more than a week of classes.
Online DonorsChoose sees banner donation year
new york (ap) — DonorsChoose is an online platform that connects teachers seeking materials for their students and classrooms with contributors looking to support their efforts.
DonorsChoose has seen a banner year for donations in 2023, setting records by collecting nearly $10 million during Teacher Appreciation Week in May. Earlier this month, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation donated $2 million to match 50 percent of all DonorsChoose pledges for one day.
