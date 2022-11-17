DHHR issues overdose alert for projected hike in cases
charleston, w.va. – An overdose alert has been issued for almost half of West Virginia.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources is warning that 23 of the state’s 55 counties, none in The Register-Herald’s primary market of nine counties, are considered high risk for an increase in drug overdoses.
Officials are encouraging residents to obtain the opioid reversal drug naloxone from their local pharmacy or health department to combat the increase.
“We’re working hard to make sure if we know those overdoses are coming, to make sure we push more naloxone out there, but fentanyl is our problem,” state DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch said during Gov. Jim Justice’s Wednesday media briefing.
The DHHR’s Office of Drug Control Policy has a predictive model that is used to issue the alert based on overdose activities in neighboring states like Maryland, Ohio and Pennsylvania. Crouch said those out-of-state overdoses will eventually bleed into West Virginia.
“We’re going to see those same overdoses in those same overdoses in about 36 hours as those drugs spread through West Virginia,” he said.
Crouch said that’s why the state is working to get ahead of the problem by alerting the public.
“We’re trying to watch what’s going on around us and make sure we react and try to save lives,” he said. “This problem is not going away.”
The alert was issued for Berkeley, Boone, Brooke, Cabell, Clay, Grant, Hampshire, Hancock, Hardy, Jefferson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mason, Mineral, Mingo, Morgan, Ohio, Pendleton, Putnam, Wayne and Wetzel counties.
Naloxone can be obtained from your local pharmacy or health department. To access treatment and recovery resources, call 1- 844-HELP4WV.
– By MetroNews
---
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Thursday, November 17, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases 612,047
Deaths 7,569
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases 98,235,441
Deaths 1,076,369
Source: CSSE
World
Cases 636,839,292
Deaths 6,617,225
Source: CSSE
WVa Vaccinations
1st shot 1,159,147
Fully vaccinated 1,002,806
Source: DHHR
---
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Thursday, November 17, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases 612,047
Deaths 7,569
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases 98,235,441
Deaths 1,076,369
Source: CSSE
World
Cases 636,839,292
Deaths 6,617,225
Source: CSSE
WVa Vaccinations
1st shot 1,159,147
Fully vaccinated 1,002,806
Source: DHHR
---
Hospitalizations drop to six-month low; deaths jump
After two straight days of recording no Covid-related deaths, state officials counted 12 on Wednesday for the Thursday report, pushing the total to 7,569.
Other pandemic numbers collected by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) stayed in the same range where they have been the past several weeks – with the exception of hospitalizations which dropped to 135, the lowest it has been since falling to 129 on May 17.
The state’s positive test rate stuck its head above 5 percent for the second time in the past 10 days, rising to 5.19 percent from 4.57 percent. It has remained in single digits for the last 53 days.
The number of active Covid cases climbed to 741 from 689, spending its first day above 700 after three consecutive days in the 600s.
In its latest report, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 71-year-old female from Boone County, a 93-year-old male from Berkeley County, an 85-year-old female from Logan County, a 79-year-old female from Wetzel County, an 82-year-old female from Morgan County, an 85-year-old male from Wayne County, a 67-year-old male from Cabell County, a 94-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 91-year-old female from Wyoming County, a 93-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 77-year-old male from Boone County, and a 72-year-old male from Lincoln County.
By J. Damon Cain
---
Supplemental payments available for propane heating
charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Thursday announced a supplemental payment to assist eligible residents with propane heating expenses for the 2022-23 winter season.
Residents who used propane for heating and who received a regular Low Income Energy Assistance Program payment this past winter will receive an automatic $72 payment to assist with propane heating expenses.
The payments were made possible by a $250,000 donation resulting from a class action settlement in the Swiger v. AmeriGas case, which was approved by Judge Robert B. Stone of the Monongalia County Circuit Court. The donation was facilitated by attorneys David J. Romano of Romano Law Office, Clarksburg, W.Va.; Meghan M. Cloud of McGuireWoods, LLP, Charlottesville, Va.; and Edgar C. Gentle III, court appointed claims administrator, Hoover, Ala.
“DHHR is once again pleased to provide this special propane heating assistance to 3,624 eligible families,” said DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch. “We hope that this additional payment, enabled through a thoughtful donation, will help these households offset rising heating expenses this winter.”
All payments are expected to be issued by Nov. 21.
---
Big Buck photo contest back up and running
charleston, w.va. – Gov. Jim Justice announced on Wednesday the return of West Virginia’s Big Buck Photo Contest, which gives hunters an opportunity to share photos of their buck harvest for a chance to win prizes.
The contest is open to West Virginia residents and nonresidents and includes two divisions: a youth division for hunters 17 and younger, and an adult division for hunters 18 and older. Five participants from each division will win prizes.
To enter the contest, hunters must submit a photo with a buck they harvest during a 2022 hunting season along with a short account of their hunt. Submissions may be uploaded using the Big Buck Photo Contest entry form at WVdnr.gov/photocontest. Those entering must have a valid 2022 West Virginia Hunting License and will need to enter the 13-digit DNR-issued game check number for their bucks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.