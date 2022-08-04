West Virginia has not escaped the possibility of flash flooding with a cold front moving in early Friday morning that will bring with it a lot of moisture through the weekend.
National Weather Service has placed most counties in the state under a flood watch.
NWS Meteorologist Ray Young said in a normal summer the state could probably handle a weekend of rain in early August but things are different this year after last week’s moisture that put some areas in record territory for July rainfall.
“The water in the atmosphere with this system is on the higher side of our normal systems and so with it sitting here and storms continuing to form through the weekend, odds are we are going to have flooding issues in some spots. It’s just a matter of where those storms form,” Young said.
The areas most prone to flooding are those areas that saw streams and creeks come out of their banks in the past week. There were high water events in parts of Cabell, Jackson, Braxton, Boone, Mingo, Logan, Wyoming and McDowell counties. Young said the areas haven’t had enough time to dry out.
The flood watch covers all counties with the exception of those in the Greenbrier Valley, the Potomac Highlands, the Eastern Panhandle and the Northern Panhandle. Monongalia and Preston counties are also not part of the flood watch.
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Thursday, August 4, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases — 560,263
Deaths — 7,173
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases — 91,954,265
Deaths — 1,032,772
Source: CSSE
World
Cases — 581,348,223
Deaths — 6,412,121
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot — 1,143,258
Fully vaccinated — 987,132
Source: DHHR
Intensive care, ventilator patient numbers climb
Thursday’s report: Active Covid-19 cases came in at 3,036, down 55 over the previous 24 hours in the Thursday report by the Department of Health and Hman Resources (DHHR). Thhe total stayed above 3,000 for the 113th day in the past 15.
The positive test rate dropped back into the single digits at 8.45 percent as hospitaalizations alsso fell from 350 to 341. Still, it was the 17th day above 300.
The number of patients being treated in an intensive care unit jumped to 58 from 49, the highest that number has been since March 22 when it registered 59. The number of people on a ventilatoor climbed fouor notches to 18, spending the 17the consecutive day in double digits.
Thhe DHHR reported four more Covid-related deaths – a a 93-year-old female from Marion County, a 75-year-old male from Harrison County, a 78-year-old male from Mercer County and a 98-year-old female from Harrison County.
Charleston one of 25 cities to get air service funding
The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) on Wednesday announced that it will award $16.9 million from the Small Community Air Service Development Program to help 25 communities in 20 states develop their own solutions to local air service needs.
A $600,000 grant has been aarded to Charlestonm WVa.
The federal grants assist small communities across the country with maintaining and building air service options.
The largest appropriation was for $1 million to Rapid City, SD, and the smallest. in the sum of $250,000, went to Hilton Head, SC, and Laredo, Texas.
Sec. Warner opposes Biden’s voter registration order
Fifteen Secretaries of State from across the country, including Mac Warner from West Virginia, have jointly signed a letter to President Joe Biden asking him to rescind Executive Order No. 14019, which, according to the group, calls for federal agencies to act beyond their Congressionally specified functions.
The Executive Order directs federal agencies to develop their own plans to register voters in those states that use an agency’s services or programs. The Executive Order further directs those agencies to share these plans with the president without first consulting the states.
The letter cites a lack of Constitutional authority of an Executive Order to direct federal agencies to operate voter registration services beyond their Congressionally specified functions.
The letter also says that Biden’s Executive Order duplicates voter registration efforts already conducted at the state level, and ignores codified procedures and programs for voter registration outlined in state laws and constitutions.
As the supreme law of the land, the U.S. Constitution clearly indicates that state legislatures, not the President, shall prescribe the way and manner a state manages its election process, according to the group’s interpretation.
Morrisey goes to state supreme court for Hope
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey filed a motion in the state’s Supreme Court of Appeals Wednesday night for a stay pending appeal of the preliminary and injunctive relief recently granted against the Hope Scholarship Act.
The move followed an Intermediate Court of Appeals decision late Tuesday to deny a stay of the injunction. The Attorney General is also now asking the high court to directly hear the case.
“This is a good law and I will not let this minor setback derail my office in fighting for Hope Scholarship’s constitutionality,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “This delay of funds will only hurt the thousands of families who were set to receive money from the Act. This is about protecting the fundamental freedom of parents to choose the best education for their children.”
The Legislature passed and the Governor signed the Hope Scholarship Act into law in 2021. It provides money for students leaving the public schools system—the scholarship allows families to use the funding for a variety of expenses, including tuition and fees at participating private schools and other extracurricular activities.
Recently, a Kanawha County Circuit Court judge enjoined the state from implementing the program, finding it violates a provision of the state Constitution that requires the state to provide a thorough and efficient system of free public schools.
