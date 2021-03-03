From the centrist caucus in Congress, typically ruled by our very own Sen. Joe Manchin, we heard from Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, on Wednesday who said that she would be voting to confirm Rep. Deb Haaland, President Biden’s nominee for Interior secretary.
Haaland’s odds have been improving to near certainty after Manchin came around last week in support – though tepid as it was after initially being a little frosty.
If all things hold, and it appears that they will, Haaland will be the first Native American cabinet secretary.
Make no mistake, Haaland has a history of advocacy against fossil fuels. But even before she has won her vote in the Senate, it is the administration that is forcefully moving ahead without her, aggressively advancing the president’s environmental agenda.
Much of that fight in the years ahead will be lead by the Environmental Protection Administration, but soon it will be Haaland at Interior who will try to keep fossil fuels in the ground to avoid concentrations of greenhouse gases in the air. Haaland, who earned a near-perfect rating from the League of Conservation Voters during her two years in Congress, co-sponsored the Green New Deal, and led a House effort to protect 30 percent of U.S. land and ocean by 2030. She will have decision-making authority over selling publicly owned coal, oil and gas and that concerns the likes of Manchin, other energy state politicians and industry CEOs.
This administration is moving in the opposite direction of the Trump team, which had opened public lands for oil drilling, loosened regulations on polluters and gutted landmark environmental legislation.
● ● ●
All ye ingrates, gather round. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey reported Wednesday that the top consumer complaint received last year from a regional 10-county area was internet service.
We are not surprised. And neither are you.
The area surveyed included complainers from Fayette, Greenbrier, Monroe, Nicholas, Raleigh and Summers and Webster counties.
Compiled from written consumer complaints filed with the Consumer Protection Division, the top complaint categories trailing the internet were, in order: general sales; cable TV; used vehicle repairs; telephone services; hospitals and clinics; cell phone devices and services; used vehicles; and collection agencies.
Statewide, complaints about communications stayed atop the list for a second consecutive year.
What? You got a problem with that?
● ● ●
Here is an email received Wednesday from Mayor Rob Rappold of Beckley, published with his permission, regarding travel plans for his wife out of Raleigh County Memorial Airport: “Barb is flying to LAX ... . She likes to use AAA to assist her in selecting flights and ticketing. I reminded her to check with AAA on a Contour/American flight from BKW; she and AAA were pleasantly surprised to find a flight with better departure/arrival times, great total travel time, bag-check through to LAX … at the lowest price we have ever paid. Beckley to Charlotte and then on to all American Airline destinations. No more leaving Beckley for Charleston at 4:00 a.m., turnpike, travel and airport parking expense, and returning home late at night!
“Tremendous for Beckley and neighboring counties!”
Having two, fully functioning airports in Raleigh and Greenbrier counties are convenient for the folks in these parts, but they will be critical to any hopes of building this area out as a destination for tourists – whether for a weekend get-away or to hit the slopes, to explore a National Park and Preserve or to attend a convention at The Greenbrier.
Or maybe you are just returning to your private, comfortable and remote workplace after making a quick run back to the corporate office.
Now, if we could get our lawmakers in Charleston to play along and do more to assist with the necessary work of building out the infrastructure our communities need for economic development rather than wasting another minute on hyper partisan legislation meant only to serve political dogma or pad private interest.
Does anyone really believe that another charter schools bill will turn around the state’s fortunes?
Thought not.