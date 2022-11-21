AAA projects travel rebound for holiday week in W.Va.
beckley, w.va. – AAA is projecting that more than 265,000 residents from the Mountain State will travel more than 50 miles from home over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
The number is only slightly higher compared to last year, representing slightly more than a one percent increase.
While travel continues to rebound, this year’s travel forecast is still tracking at about 98 percent of pre-pandemic 2019 Thanksgiving travel volume nationwide. AAA defines the Thanksgiving holiday travel period from Wednesday, Nov. 23, to Sunday, Nov. 27.
The majority of West Virginians will be driving to their holiday destinations, with AAA projecting that just over 91 percent of West Virginia travelers – over 242,480 residents – will be hitting the road, up slightly from last year.
“Gas prices are trending around 25 cents more (per gallon) than last year nationally and here in West Virginia, they are nearly 30 cents more than last year. However, those choosing to travel are making room in their budget for the higher cost of fuel,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins, public affairs manager, AAA Blue Grass.
Today’s national gas price is $3.66, an increase of 26 cents compared to last year. The West Virginia average is $3.55, up 22 cents compared to prices a year ago.
“Consistent with what AAA has been seeing throughout the year, the demand for travel has continued and the Thanksgiving holiday is certainly no exception,” said Weaver Hawkins. “Some are able to rely on savings from postponing travel during the pandemic while others are finding ways to fit travel into their budget in other ways.”
---
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Monday, November 21, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases 612,710
Deaths 7,587
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases 98,339,414
Deaths 1,077,181
Source: CSSE
World
Cases 638,342,639
Deaths 6,621,707
Source: CSSE
WVa Vaccinations
1st shot 1,160,730
Fully vaccinated 1,003,453
Source: DHHR
---
November Covid deaths outpacing October daily rate
Even as temperatures outside have turned colder, the prevalence of Covid and its transmission are trending near the low points of its multiple trend-line.
Deaths, however, have been running ahead of last month’s daily rate.
With six deaths over the weekend, the overall total rose to 7,587 and the November running total climbed to 65, an average of 3.25 deaths a day. In October, the state counted 56 Covid-related deaths for the month, an average of 1.8 a day.
The positive test rate climbed to 5.07 percent from 3.89 percent in the Monday report, breaking a string of three consecutive days below 5 percent.
The number of active Covid cases in West Virginia fell to 666 on Sunday from 756 on Saturday and 816 on Friday.
Notably, the number of patients on a ventilator for breathing support was at four on Sunday, staying in single digits for the 24th consecutive day. Hospitalizations were up six on the day to 122.
In its Monday report, the Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the deaths of a 72-year old-female from Jackson County, a 73-year-old male from Wood County, a 58-year old-female from Putnam County, a 69-year-old male from Mingo County, a 96-year old-female from Raleigh County and a 90-year-old male from Clay County.
By J. Damon Cain
---
YMCA Fun Run attracting upward of 200 participants
The 46th Annual YMCA Thanksgiving Day Run will be Thursday, Nov. 24, at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Sports Complex in Beckley.
Upward of over 200 participants are anticipated, according to a press release from the YMCA, for the long-standing holiday tradition that features a 5-mile run, 5-mile walk and one-mile family fun run.
Day-of-race registration begins at 7 a.m. at the complex’s Holcomb Building. The race will begin shortly after 8 a.m. Cost is $30 for the 5-milers and $15 for the fun run. All proceeds benefit the YMCA of Southern West Virginia and its youth programs.
---
Free food giveaway at Epling Stadium on Tuesday
The Mountaineer Food Bank and Mobile Food Pantry will hold a food giveaway on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley.
---
State highway flagger struck, treated for minor injuries
charleston, w.va. – A highway flagger with the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) was struck by a car on Monday morning at an unspecified work zone in Raleigh County, according to a department press release.
The flagger was struck at about 8:30 a.m. and was treated for minor injuries.
The WVDOH urges motorists to be extra vigilant when road work is going on.
“It’s a constant reminder of the importance of staying alert when navigating through a work zone,” said Scott Eplin, assistant deputy secretary of transportation.
---
Stabbing, shooting reported in Raleigh County
beckley, w.va. – Two people are in custody following separate violent crimes in recent days in Raleigh County.
According to Raleigh County sheriff’s deputies, a man identified as Jordan Morgan, 31, of Dameron, was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting on Lower Sandlick Road. The victim was identified as Joshua Morgan, who was hospitalized.
Jordan Morgan is in jail charged with malicious wounding and wanton endangerment.
In a separate case, Raleigh deputies have charged Angela Hubbard, 39, of Beckley, with attempted murder following a stabbing that occurred last Tuesday.
The victim, David Hubbard, was stabbed at a residence on Canterbury Drive. Police said he suffered multiple stab wounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.