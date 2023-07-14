Regional jail rally slated for Saturday in downtown Beckley
beckley, w.va. – A press conference and rally in downtown Beckley on Saturday, July 15, from 11 a.m. to noon, will call on Gov. Jim Justice to take immediate and meaningful action to address what organizers are calling a “crisis in regional jails.”
According to a press release issued for the event, 52 people lost their lives while incarcerated in the state’s regional jails in 2022, and 13 of those deaths were at Southern Regional Jail.
Speakers at the press conference will talk about their experience in the jails as well as outline policy solutions that could help alleviate the crisis.
Scheduled speakers are Deborah Ujevich, with WV Family of Convicted People, and Pam Garrison, with WV Poor People’s Campaign.
Organizers say that not another day should go by without action to curb overcrowding in the jails and improve the conditions for people incarcerated and the correctional officers who work in the facilities. Among their recommendations is for the governor to call a special legislative session to give a pay raise to correctional officers, to allocate funds to improve conditions in the jails, and to increase funding and incentives for treatment and diversion programs.
Immediately following the press conference at Shoemaker Square, there will be a rally at Jim Word Memorial Park.
---
State Fair’s Big Wheel Bash scheduled for July 22
lewisburg, w.va. – The State Fair of West Virginia’s Second Annual Big Wheel Bash, a fundraiser for its endowment and scholarship funds, is scheduled for Saturday, July 22, from 6 - 10 p.m., in the State Fair’s Artisans Barn.
The affair includes a local farm-to-table dinner, beverages, a live band and benefit auction.
“Our inaugural event in 2022 raised over $20,000 for the State Fair Endowment, which was an amazing accomplishment,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins stated. “What better way to celebrate this great cause than with amazing food, music, and fun?”
Some of this year’s auction items include a lifetime pass to the State Fair, concert tickets to Lainey Wilson and HARDY and a family photo session at the fair. Music will be provided by Blair’s West.
Tickets are $100 and can be purchased at the State Fair box office or by visiting https://statefairofwv.com/big-wheel-bash.
In 2006, the State Fair of West Virginia created an endowment fund to ensure long-term support of three key initiatives: scholarships for West Virginia students, youth educational enrichment programs, and competitive agricultural exhibit premiums.
The State Fair Endowment Fund and key corporate sponsors and individuals support a scholarship program which provides five four-year scholarships annually at $1,000 per year. Every year these awards are made, the endowment commits $20,000, and well over a half million dollars has been given to West Virginia students since its inception.
---
Cranberry Fun Day set for July 29 at Cranberry Mountain Nature Center
richwood, w.va. – The annual Cranberry Fun Day is scheduled for Saturday, July 29, from noon to 4 p.m. at Monongahela National Forest’s Cranberry Mountain Nature Center in Pocahontas County.
The day will kick off with a celebration of Smokey Bear’s 79th birthday at noon, with cake and punch and pictures with the birthday bear.
After lunch, activities and programs include learning about native fish and how firefighters put out wildland fires, and having the opportunity to make an ornament for the 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas tree. Also, Roy Moose will present “Snakes of West Virginia” at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
All activities are free.
“The Cranberry Fun Day is just that, a lot of fun,” said Diana Stull, Cranberry Mountain Nature Center director. “Come early, bring a picnic lunch and spend the whole day. It’s enjoyable for all ages.”
The nature center is located 14 miles west of Marlinton and 23 miles east of Richwood at the intersection of W.Va. 39/55 and Forest Road 150 (Highland Scenic Highway). The nature center is open Thursday through Monday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through fall.
For more information call the Cranberry Mountain Nature Center at 304-653-4826.
---
Chuck Mathena Center hosting tribute to Bee Gees
Stayin’ Alive, a Bee Gees tribute ensemble concert, will be presented at the Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton on Thursday, Sept. 14, at 7 p.m.
Stayin’ Alive features the vocal trio of Tony Mattina, Todd Sharman and George Manz, backed by studio musicians who capture the sound mystique of The Bee Gees.
Stayin’ Alive offers their audiences the songs of a full Bee Gees play list with such songs as “Night Fever,” “Jive Talkin,” “How Deep Is Your Love,” “You Should Be Dancin,” “Nights on Broadway,” and “Stayin Alive.”
In addition, the group performs softer poetic ballads such as “I Started a Joke,” “Massachusetts,” “Fanny Be Tender,” “Words,” and “To Love Somebody,” among other hits.
Stayin’ Alive is the largest and most definitive production of its kind, offering big screen video clips, photos and imagery. The show has played intimate settings as a six-piece band and huge venues with a 62-piece orchestra.
Tickets for the show are $20 and can be purchased by contacting the Mathena Center at 304-425-5128.
---
Black Storytellers offering fellowships in Appalachia
The National Association of Black Storytellers (NABS) is sponsoring the 2023 Black Appalachian Storytellers Fellowship to honor, celebrate, and support Black storytellers native to and residing in Appalachian counties of Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky and North Carolina.
In a partnership with Mid Atlantic Arts and South Arts, the fellowship will be administered by the National Association of Black Storytellers. One $5,000 award will be given for representation of each of the six eligible states.
Additional funding will be granted at the 41st annual national conference in Salt Lake City, Utah, the week of Nov. 6.
The NABS Black Appalachian Storytellers Fellowship is funded in part by Mid Atlantic Arts’ Central Appalachia Living Traditions Program and South Arts as part of the In These Mountains Central Appalachian Folk Arts and Culture.
The deadline to apply is Aug. 20.
---
Cop smells pot, finds meth; man sentenced to prison
charleston, w.va. – Kentrell Dupri McKenzie, 22, of Akron, Ohio, was sentenced Thursday to four years and nine months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
According to court records, McKenzie was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over by a law enforcement officer on Interstate 77 in Jackson County on Feb. 9, 2022. The officer detected the odor of marijuana, prompting a search of the vehicle. Officers found approximately 373 grams of methamphetamine in a sealed bag hidden inside the gear shift area. McKenzie admitted to possessing the methamphetamine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.