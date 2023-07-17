pump prices rise 2.2 cents a gallon in state in past month
Average prices in West Virginia for regular unleaded gasoline have risen 2.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.34 a gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 1,154 stations in the state.
Prices in West Virginia are 12.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.25.5 per gallon lower than a year ago.
The national average price of diesel has risen 0.1 cents in the last week and stands at $3.80 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in West Virginia was priced at $2.98 a gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $3.69 a gallon.
The national average, $3.53 a gallon, has risen 3.4 cents per gallon in the last week. The national average is down 1.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 97.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
---
Beckley native reappointed to state commission
charleston, w.va. – Renee A. Larrick, a Beckley native who now calls Daniels home, has been appointed by Gov. Jim Justice to a second, six-year term on the Public Service Commission of West Virginia.
“It is a great honor that Gov. Justice has shown such confidence to appoint me to another term,” Larrick said ib a press release.
Larrick was first appointed to the three-member Commission in July 2017. Her term had expired on June 30, but she continued to serve.
As a commissioner, Larrick is also a member of the Water Committee of the Washington, D.C.,-based National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners and is a member of the Mid-Atlantic Conference of Regulatory Utilities Commissioners of Washington, D.C.
Larrick was the business manager for a private law firm in Beckley before she was appointed to the Commission. She also taught college and high school courses in Raleigh County. She is a graduate of the University of Kentucky.
---
Tech grad named executive director of state GOP
charleston, w.va. – A graduate of West Virginia University Institute of Technology in Beckley has been named executive director of the West Virginia Republican Party (WVGOP).
Kyle Saunders, a West Virginia native and Tech grad, has previously held positions with the Republican Governors Association, Susan B. Anthony List, West Virginia Republican Legislative Committee, and most recently, the Office of U.S. Congresswoman Carol D. Miller (WV-01).
State GOP Chairwoman Elgine McArdle made the announcement in a press release on Monday.
“Understanding ... the degree to which the balance of power in Washington, D.C. will hinge on the success of the Republican Party in the State of West Virginia, I am very pleased to announce the hiring of Kyle Saunders as Executive Director of the West Virginia Republican Party.”
On accepting his new position, Saunders said, “I am grateful to Chairwoman McArdle for affording me the opportunity to help lead the West Virginia Republican Party during this exciting time, and I am very eager to begin the important work of raising funds, advancing our agenda, supporting our candidates, engaging grassroots volunteers, winning elections, and delivering results for all West Virginians — and with the role we will play in removing Chuck Schumer as Senate Majority Leader — for all Americans.”
---
Free Covid clinic scheduled for Heart of God in Beckley
charleston, w.va. – The Partnership of African American Churches Covid-19 surge testing team will host a free Covid-19 walk-in testing, booster and vaccine clinic in Beckley on Thursday, July 20, at the Heart of God Ministries, 1703 S. Kanawha St., Beckley.
All testing and vaccinations will be conducted on a first come, first served basis from noon-4 p.m.
Free Covid-19 tests and vaccinations are available for everyone with a valid photo ID. Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for ages 5 and up will be available. All children under the age of 18 wanting to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No insurance is required. Booster shots and Rapid Covid-19 testing are now available.
---
Arts, Culture and History to host Arts Caravan
charleston, w.va. – The Governor’s Arts Caravan is coming to the Historic Fayette Theater in Fayetteville (Fayette County) on Thursday, Aug. 3, from 9 -11:30 a.m.
The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History (WVDACH) and the State Arts Office are hosting the caravan, featuring a series of grant workshops at five different locations around the state to discuss grant programs with artists and arts organizations.
Available grants include 11 grant funding opportunities with an Oct. 1 deadline.
Each session will last approximately two and a half hours and consist of an overview of available grants and services provided by the WVDACH. Curator Randall Reid-Smith and arts office grant coordinators will be on-site to lead workshops and answer any questions. All workshops are free and open to the public. Pre-registration is not required.
To learn more about the Governor’s Arts Caravan, contact the arts office staff at (304) 558-0240. Application packages, including eligible project expenses and evaluation criteria, are available at https://wvculture.org/agencies/arts/grants/ or by contacting the arts office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.