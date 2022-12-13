Wyoming County woman killed in wrong-way vehicle accident
logan, w.va. — A wrong-way crash in Logan County has claimed a life.
The Logan County Sheriff’s Department said a vehicle being driven by a North Carolina woman was driving in the wrong lane on W.Va. 10 Monday evening when it collided with an oncoming vehicle.
Deputies said a passenger in the wrong-way vehicle, Wyoming County resident Deloris Daniels, 71, of Cyclone, died of injuries suffered in the wreck. The driver suffered serious injuries and is hospitalized in Charleston.
Two juveniles, who were in the vehicle traveling in the right direction, were also injured and transported to a Charleston hospital.
Logan County deputies are continuing their investigation.
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Tuesday, December 13, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases 618,099
Deaths 7,649
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases 99,525,161
Deaths 1,085,198
Source: CSSE
World
Cases 650,350,836
Deaths 6,656,124
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot 1,163,165
Fully vaccinated 1,005,416
Source: DHHR
Positive test rate jumps as Covid trends persist
On Thanksgiving, 124 patients were in West Virginia hospitals being treated for Covid-19 infections. In the Tuesday pandemic report by the state, the count had climbed to 182.
That is a trend that is being seen across the country in all but four states, according to The New York Times. So far, the current surges – for state and nation – are milder at this point than in previous winter waves.
But still, the trends are clear.
Active cases of the highly infectious disease were at 933 in the Tuesday report by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), down 11 from the day before. But it was the fourth consecutive day and the 10th day in the last 13 the count had stayed above 900. And on four of those days, the number eclipsed 1,000. On Thanksgiving, two and a half weeks ago, the state agency had counted 703 active cases in the state.
Similarly, the state’s positive test rate jumped to 8.29 percent in the Tuesday report from 6.59 percent over the previous 24 hours. That represented the fourth consecutive day and the ninth in the last 10 when the reading was above 5 percent and the highest mark since registering 8.34 percent more than two months ago on Oct. 1. The last time the reading was in double digits was Sept. 25, when the rate was reported at 10.42 percent.
Covid-related deaths remained relatively low, at three in the report, which is lower than the daily average through December so far and lower than the daily average in October.
In its daily report, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 69-year-old female from McDowell County, an 87-year-old male from Raleigh County and an 84-year-old female from Kanawha County.
By J. Damon Cain
Summers commissioners look at project drawdowns
The Summers County Commission will meet in regular session on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 9 a.m., in chambers at 120 Ballengee St., Suite 203, to consider multiple payments and project drawdowns.
Among other new business, the commissioners will consider approval of:
• Broomstraw Road/Mark Meador Road waterline extension CDBG drawdown No. 7 in the amount of $5,904.02.
• Madams Creek waterline extension project local ARPA grant drawdown No. 6 in the amount of $8,238.50
• Meadow Creek PSD for up to $3,200 to complete CDBG income surveys for the Meadow Creek water system project Phase I (Sandstone area).
• Summers County portion of the match for drawdowns No. 6 & No. 7 for the McDowell County dilapidated structures.
• Summers County mapping project in the amount of $1608.74.
Commissioners will also open bids for the 2008 Chevy Trailblazer declared surplus county property.
Teaching scholarships available to address shortage
charleston, w.va. – Current high school seniors who are interested in becoming teachers in West Virginia have until Dec. 31 to apply for the state’s newest scholarship, the Underwood-Smith Teaching Scholars Program.
The scholarship, now entering its fourth year, provides up to $10,000 per year – or $40,000 total – for 25 new scholars each year from a national applicant pool.
The Underwood-Smith Teaching Scholars Program, the state’s only scholarship open to both in-state and out-of-state applicants, is designed to help West Virginia address ongoing teacher shortages in math, science, special education and elementary education. Recipients commit to teaching in one of these high-demand fields in West Virginia for at least five years after graduation. To give students the greatest chance at success, each is paired with a practicing classroom teacher mentor, who provides guidance throughout their college careers.
Visit https://collegeforwv.com/underwoodsmith for more information and to apply. The Underwood-Smith award is stackable with other forms of financial aid. West Virginia residents who receive the Promise Scholarship as well ($5,000 per year) receive $15,000 per year to help pay for college.
NewForce program gets funding via Sen. Manchin
washington, d.c. – Generation West Virginia will receive $167,000 to strengthen its NewForce program, a technology skills training course that prepares underemployed West Virginians with no prior coding experience for their first career in the technology industry and connects them with good-paying, long-term software development jobs.
The award is made possible by a Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) request secured by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and is funded through the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) Employment and Training Administration (ETA).
