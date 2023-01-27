WVU Tech nursing student speaks at Capitol about prevention
During 2023 Prevention Day at the West Virginia Legislature, a WVU School of Nursing Beckley Campus student helped bring awareness to prevention efforts around suicide and substance use.
“The goal of the event is to bring communities together to talk about the importance of prevention in our state,” said Carley Knuckles, a senior from Shady Spring in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program. “We spoke to our legislators about issues happening in our community and inform them of our efforts for suicide, tobacco use and substance use prevention.”
Knuckles was given the opportunity to speak during Prevention Day through her job as the WVU Tech student leader for the Collegiate Strategic Prevention Framework Partnership for Success (C-SPF), which aims to prevent the onset and reduce the progression of substance misuse among higher education students. The advisory board requested student leaders speak during Prevention Day to highlight young adults active in prevention efforts in West Virginia.
“I am so thankful to have been given the opportunity to speak in the rotunda at the WV State Capitol,” Knuckles said. “My job gives me an amazing outlet that fuels my passion for advocacy for Appalachians.”
---
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Friday, Jan. 27, 2023:
West Virginia
Covid cases 633,636
Deaths 7,822
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases 102,277,085
Deaths 1,107,634
Source: CSSE
World
Cases 670,071,134
Deaths 6,822,394
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot 65.1%
Fully vaccinated 56.3%
Source: DHHR
---
W.Va. reports no new Covid-related deaths
charleston, w.va. – Covid-related deaths fell back to zero in the Friday report by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) after jumping to 14 the day before.
Other pandemic indicators headed in the opposite direction.
Active Covid cases moved higher for the third consecutive day, rising to 934 from 805. While approaching 1,000, it has stayed below that mark for five consecutive days and 10 days in the last 12.
Similarly, the state’s positive test rate climbed from 8.67 percent to 9.58 percent, the sixth straight day and the 12th day in the last 13 that it has been in single digits.
Hospitalizations for treatment of the highly infectious disease continued a steady decline, falling to 223 in the Friday report from 244 the day before. It was the 14th straight day the number stayed below 300.
The number of patients in an intensive care unit fell by a third, from 39 to 26, hitting its lowest point since recording a 24 on Dec. 18, and spending the 14th consecutive day below 50.
By J. Damon Cain
---
New titles at SALS book sale, scheduled for Feb. 4
The February SALS book sale is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the SALS annex, located behind the Historic Oak Hill School at 140 School St. in Oak Hill.
Via several recent donations, SALS staff has unearthed many new titles from popular authors and book types such as craft and recipe books.
As usual there are hundreds of novels including a large table dedicated to thrillers by popular authors such as James Patterson, David Baldacci, John Grisham, Lee Child, Brad Thor, Patricia Cornwall and others.
There is a large selection of military history with an emphasis on World War II. Books for children and young adults have been newly organized with several boxes of additional titles
Most hardback books are priced at $1 with paperbacks at 50 cents. A large table of romances including many popular authors are offered at 25 cents each.
---
Cole appointed as DHHR commissioner
charleston, w.va. – Janie Cole has been appointed commissioner of the Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Family Assistance.
Cole has served as interim commissioner of the Bureau for Family Assistance since August 2021. Prior to that, she was a deputy commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Children and Families, which dissolved to form the Bureau for Family Assistance and the Bureau for Social Services.
Dr. Jeffrey H. Coben, interim cabinet secretary of the DHHR, announced the appointment on Friday. The appointment is effective Jan. 28.
“Janie brings experience and compassion to her leadership role,” Coben said in a press release. “She has an incredible vision for helping West Virginia’s children, families, and adults improve their quality of life.”
Cole has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Child Development and Family Studies from West Virginia University.
“I am deeply honored to continue serving West Virginians,” Cole said in the release. “We have a wonderful team at the Bureau for Family Assistance, and we will continue our efforts to help our fellow residents achieve their full potential.”
---
Nallen man charged in domestic case
A man from Nallen is facing felony charges in Fayette County for “a possible domestic incident,” according to a press release from Sheriff Mike Fridley.
“In the evening hours of Jan. 26, deputies were dispatched to a residence in Nallen,” Fridley reported in the release.
Upon arrival at the scene, Fridley said, deputies met with a victim who said she had been physically abused all evening and had been locked inside the residence and forced to stay. The victim added she escaped the residence at one point, but the suspect chased her down, choked her and dragged her back inside where he then physically beat her.
Christian Thomas, 24, of Nallen, was charged with the felony offense of strangulation as well as the misdemeanor offenses of domestic battery and unlawful restraint.
He was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or through its Facebook page at Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
---
Alderson planning commission to meet Thursday
The Alderson Municipal Planning Commission will meet Thursday, Feb. 2, at 3:30 p.m. in the Council Room of Alderson City Hall. Those planning to attend should use the side entrance.
