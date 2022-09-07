WVU student tests positive for monkeypox, in isolation
A West Virginia University student tested positive for monkeypox on Wednesday. The patient, who resides off-campus, has been seen by health care providers, and is currently isolating and recovering.
WVU Medicine Student Health will continue to monitor the case, close contacts of the student have been identified and are being notified by the Monongalia County Health Department and the WVU CARE Team is offering support.
Monkeypox is a rare disease that is primarily spread through close, personal or intimate contact with an individual infected with the monkeypox virus. This includes direct skin-to-skin contact with monkeypox rash or bodily fluids from an infected person.
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Wednesday, September 7, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases: 588,317
Deaths: 7,301
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases: 95,008,142
Deaths: 1,048,864
Source: CSSE
World
Cases: 606,737,265
Deaths: 6,507,540
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot: 1,147,673
Fully vaccinated: 991,133
Source: DHHR
No deaths for a day, continuing a positive trend
If your definition of a good day on the pandemic statistical watch here in West Virginia is a 24-hour period when no one dies of Covid-related complications, then Tuesday was your kind of day.
The Department of Health and Human Resources, in its Wednesday report, said the state’s total death count of 7,301 on Monday held through Tuesday.
In the first week of September, the DHHR has counted 10 Covid deaths, a far cry from where West Virginia was at the beginning of the year when 1,499 people died from the highly infectious disease during the first three months – an average of more than 16 deaths a day. The last three months of June, July and August? According to DHHR totals, 329 deaths – an average of 3.6 deaths a day.
Not all stats in the Wednesday report were as positive, including the positive test rate, which stayed in double digits at 13.95 percent for a third consecutive day.
But the number of active cases in the state continued a precipitous fall, dropping to 2,640 from 2,690 from Monday to Tuesday, pulling farther away from a high of 3,543 last Friday.
Hospitalizations jumped 20, from 308 to 328, while the number of patients being treated in an intensive care unit moved up by three to 46 and the number of patients on a ventilator moved back into double digits, from 9 to 11.
– By J. Damon Cain
Bridge deck replacement near Pax pushed back
A bridge deck replacement project near Pax on the West Virginia Turnpike has been pushed back a week and will now begin on Sunday, Sept. 18.
The bridge deck replacement is expected to be completed by Saturday, Oct. 1.
The project will utilize concrete deck panels fabricated off-site to speed up construction and minimize inconvenience to the traveling public.
Construction is expected to take 13 days using the ABC method as opposed to up to six months for conventional on-site construction.
Contractors will close one lane at a time on the bridge to replace bridge decking.
Drivers may experience delays in the construction zone during peak traffic times. However, the date for construction was intentionally picked to have as little impact on traffic as possible.
DHHR building children’s crisis center near Elkins
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will build a new Children’s Crisis Center in Elkins that will offer a safe alternative from the use of hospital emergency departments and hotel rooms to address the needs of children who may be experiencing a behavioral health crisis and have been removed from their homes.
The new center will be located on the site of the West Virginia Children’s Home. The primary target population of the new center is children and youth ages 9 to 21, who are experiencing behavioral health crises that need to be urgently evaluated, stabilized, and then referred to the most appropriate level of care.
“We know that children, like adults, can have behavioral health needs that can become a crisis and we need to do more to help West Virginia’s kids when and where they need it,” Gov. Jim Justice said in a press release.
The proposed facility will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and will utilize private patient rooms to provide services with stays up to 14 days.
A request for proposal will be issued by DHHR for the construction of the new facility.
State DEP getting $491,000 to monitor air quality
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has appropriated $491,000 to the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) to support monitoring and improving air quality levels throughout West Virginia.
Correction
School to celebrate those in recovery
The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) will host an event on Saturday acknowledging the strength and resilience of local residents who are in recovery from addiction.
Celebrating Recovery will take place at 5 p.m. Sept. 10 at the school’s Clingman Center for Community Engagement in downtown Lewisburg. Members of the public are invited to attend.
Jennifer Crane, a peer recovery support specialist in WVSOM’s Center for Rural and Community Health (CRCH), has been organizing similar, private events for members of the local recovery community and their families every month since March. She said her goals in opening this Celebrating Recovery event to the public are twofold.
A previous story in print and online said the event was today, Thursday.
