WVDEP’s REAP awards $14,650 in local litter control grants
Charleston, W.Va. – State grants totaling $52,550 for litter control were awarded to 25 county solid waste authorities, county commissions and municipalities with six of them in the sum of $14,650 awarded to local governments.
The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) program announced the recipients of its Litter Control matching grants on Friday.
Funding for the litter control program is generated from 50 percent of civil penalties imposed upon people convicted of unlawful disposal of litter and state agency facility recycling revenue pursuant to West Virginia Code §22-15A-4 and §22-15A-5.
The local grant recipients are:
Beckley Sanitary Board, $3,750, to be used to assist with the purchase of an in-stream litter catchment device.
Keystone, $2,400, to be used to assist with the purchase of litter receptacles and roll-off/disposal fees for a town cleanup event.
McDowell County Solid Waste Authority, $2,000, to be used to assist with wages for the County’s litter control officer.
Mercer County Commission, $2,500, to be used to assist with the purchase of litter cleanup supplies for county cleanup events.
Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority, $2,000, to be used to assist with the purchase of a trailer and/or fuel for the county’s litter control program.
Wyoming County Solid Waste Authority, $2,000, to be used to assist with fuel, tires, and maintenance for the litter control officer’s vehicle.
REAP was created in 2005 and strives to clean up West Virginia and rid the state of litter.
---
Ohio woman dies in I-77 wreck; daughter injured
An Ohio woman died Thursday from a wreck on Interstate 77, according to a press release from the West Virginia State Police.
Cpl. R.L. Paynter assisted by Cpl. B.D. Gillespie responded to a fatal motor vehicle crash on I-77 near the 51.5-mile marker, between Beckley and Pax.
According to the press release, Theresa Stamer, 49, of Riverside, Ohio, was traveling north on I-77 with her daughter. Stamer ran off the left roadway edge and immediately steered right. She crossed both lanes and struck the guard rail. Her vehicle then began to spin out of control and came to rest in the roadway.
Stamer’s vehicle was then stuck by a tractor-trailer. She was transported by EMS to Raleigh General Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased upon arrival.
Stamer’s daughter was taken to Charleston Area Medical Center for minor injuries and is expected to recover.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured and refused medical treatment.
The investigators determined the sequence of events by reviewing video captured by the tractor-trailer’s camera system. The investigators also learned the driver of the tractor-trailer could not avoid striking Stamer’s vehicle. The status of this investigation is complete.
---
Food for Body & Soul Food Pantry receives donation from Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation
Food for Body & Soul Food Pantry has received a contribution of $2,700 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation.
Food for Body & Soul Food Pantry will use the gift to offset the increasing cost of food.
“We are very appreciative of the grant from Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation. With the contribution to our food pantry, we can continue to provide nutritious food and make an impactful difference to our local and surrounding communities in Raleigh County. We are very thankful for the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation gift,” said Millie Cox, director of Food for Body & Soul Food Pantry.
Food for Body & Soul Food Pantry’s Mission is to assist in alleviating hunger in Raleigh County and surrounding communities by providing food and spiritual encouragement to uplift those in need.
Emergency food bags are available to those in crisis or immediate need. The food pantry serves over 130 individuals and families monthly, which includes approximately 50-55 monthly food bags being provided and delivered to a residential apartment building, housing senior citizens and disabled individuals. Spiritual and emotional needs are also met with prayer when anyone expresses a desire for prayer.
Since opening the food pantry in October 2005, Food for Body and Soul has assisted over 8,000 individuals and families in Raleigh County.
---
Appalachian Treasures Quilt Show extends deadline
The Appalachian Treasures Quilt Show Committee has extended the deadline for entries to the show on Aug. 25-26.
The deadline for entries to be included in the 2023 ATQS “Garden Party” will now be Aug. 15.
For further information or an application please contact Gail McCray at 304-253-0524.
---
Some insurers won’t cover new Alzheimer’s treatment
Some private insurers are balking at paying for the first drug fully approved to slow mental decline in Alzheimer’s patients.
Insurers selling coverage in West Virginia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and New York, among other states, told The Associated Press they won’t cover Leqembi with insurance offered on the individual market and through employers because they still see the $26,000-a-year drug as experimental.
Their decision stands in contrast to Medicare, which will wind up covering most patients who take the drug. The federal coverage program mainly for people ages 65 and older announced shortly after Leqembi received full approval last month that it will cover the treatment while still tracking its safety and effectiveness.
Leqembi is the first medicine that’s been convincingly shown to slow the cognitive decline caused by Alzheimer’s disease, though only modestly. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the IV drug for patients with mild dementia and other symptoms caused by early Alzheimer’s.
That approval came after regulators reviewed data from a large study in which the drug slowed memory and thinking decline by about five months in those who got the treatment compared with those who got a dummy drug. Some Alzheimer’s experts say the delay is likely too subtle for patients or their families to notice.
Alzheimer’s mainly affects the elderly. About 76 percent of the people taking Leqembi will be covered by Medicare, according to the Japanese drugmaker Eisai, which developed the drug and is co-marketing it with Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Biogen Inc.
But people under 65 — even, rarely, as young as their 30s — also can get diagnosed. They are more likely to have commercial coverage.
“That’s why we’re just dumbfounded that commercial plans are not covering it,” said Christine Mann, chief operating officer of the Buffalo, N.Y.-area Dent Neurologic Institute, which will provide the IV drug to patients. “It’s almost like discrimination against these patients.”
— The Associated Press
