WorkForce WV announces statewide virtual job fair
charleston, w.va. – WorkForce West Virginia will host the next in a series of statewide virtual job fairs on Wednesday, Feb. 1, from noon - 3 p.m.
Both employers and job seekers are invited to participate in the virtual event.
Virtual job fairs allow job seekers to apply, live chat, video chat and interview virtually with employers participating in the event.
Registration is required for both interested employers and job seekers.
The Virtual Statewide Job Fair portal features a Job Seeker Training video, a list of participating employers, and channels for attendees to register and log in. Job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally and have a calm, clutter-free background, as employers may request to engage in a video interview.
Upon registration, employers will create a “Virtual Booth” to connect with job seekers. After completion, this booth will be available during subsequent job fairs.
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023:
West Virginia
Covid cases 633,282
Deaths 7,822
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases 102,252,353
Deaths 1,107,421
Source: CSSE
World
Cases 669,813,445
Deaths 6,819,643
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot 65.1%
Fully vaccinated 56.2%
Source: DHHR
W.Va. DHHR reports 14 more Covid-related deaths
charleston, w.va. – Deaths rose dramatically in the state’s pandemic report on Thursday as the state counted an additional 14 Covid-related deaths – including that of a 62-year-old female from Raleigh County – when there had been none the day before.
That pushed the state’s total to 7,822, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).
Thursday was not the first day such jumps in the death count have been recorded by the DHHR.
And while most all other pandemic measurements were relatively flat, the number of patients on a ventilator for assisted breathing has climbed from six on Jan. 20 to 16 in both Wednesday’s and Thursday’s reports. But even at that, the ventilator count had been in double digits for all but four days since Dec. 23.
The number of Covid patients being treated in a hospital continued to fall in the Thursday report, down from 253 to 243 over the previous 24 hours. The count stayed below 300 for the 13th consecutive day.
The number of patients in an intensive care unit was up to 39 from 36 but still below 40 for a seventh consecutive day and below 50 for the 13th straight day.
Active Covid cases rose from 795 to 805, remaining below 1,000 for the fourth consecutive day and the ninth day of the last 11.
The state’s positive test rate climbed from 6.03 percent to 7.48 percent, spending the fifth consecutive day and the 11th in the past 12 in single digits.
The DHHR confirmed the Covid-related deaths of a 90-year-old male from Wayne County, a 70-year-old male from Pendleton County, a 91-year old female from Putnam County, a 62-year old female from Raleigh County, an 80-year old male from Mercer County, an 87-year old male from Berkeley County, an 81-year old female from Cabell County, an 84-year old female from Harrison County, an 88-year old female from Kanawha County, a 75-year old female from Kanawha County, an 80-year old female from Cabell County, a 92-year old male from Webster County, an 88-year old male from Wood County and a 78-year old male from Kanawha County.
By J. Damon Cain
Hinton museum to exhibit Black history at Bluefield State
The Campbell-Flannagan- Murrell (CFM) House Museum in Hinton, with a grant from the West Virginia Humanities Council, will exhibit Black History in Summers County at the William B. Robertson Library at Bluefield State University in Bluefield, W.Va., throughout February.
The exhibit covers Black history in Summers County from pre-Civil War to the present day through captioned photographs.
Library hours are: Monday through Friday 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Sunday noon - 8 p.m. The library is closed on Saturdays.
CFM Board member Lynda Lancaster will be present on Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as an oral resource for the exhibit.
The Campbell-Flannagan-Murrell House Museum is open for tours by appointment and Saturdays, 1- 4 p.m.
Triton wins bridge project with $45.6 million bid
charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announced Thursday that Triton Construction Inc. was recently awarded a contract for $45.6 million to replace three pairs of bridges on Interstate 79. The contract is from a bid letting conducted by the West Virginia Division of Highways on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
The project will replace the Narrow Bridges near Exit 136, the Little Creek Bridges near mile marker 140, and the Wades Run Bridges at mile marker 160 at the West Virginia state line. The bridges were built between 1966 and 1968.
The bridge replacement project is in conjunction with another construction project to renovate 13 other bridges along a 40-mile stretch of I-79 between Lost Creek and Interstate 68 near Morgantown.
Websites to help distribute grants, infrastructure funds
charleston, w.va. – Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday announced the launch of two websites to improve the state’s distribution of grants and infrastructure funding.
The first, Grants.wv.gov, is a one-stop shop for personal and business-based grant funding opportunities in the state, making it easier for residents to find and apply for grants.
Additionally, there are resources such as grant writing tips and other training materials to help organizations apply for funding.
It will also serve as a central resource for West Virginians to be connected with constituent services across state government, including, but not limited to: student financial aid, community development, and employment services, among others.
Other constituent resources include information on road maintenance, small business assistance, housing assistance, veterans and senior services, and public safety, all located conveniently for the benefit of all West Virginians.
The second website, the West Virginia Infrastructure Hub, is a platform designed to distribute funds from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act throughout the state. The State of West Virginia is expected to receive $7 billion over the next five years in federal funding from the IIJA.
The website aims to ensure that the historic investment in infrastructure is distributed to where it is needed most. It will answer questions like: Exactly how many miles of roads are being paved? How many new residences and businesses now have broadband access?
While most of the funding is administered by federal and local entities, some state agencies will also have a role in helping with additional funds.
