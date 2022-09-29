With winter’s approach, Marsh sounds alarm, points to UK
By Charles Boothe
bluefield daily telegraph
With winter coming, possible new variants developing, and trends in other countries being monitored, a renewed rise in Covid cases could be on the horizon.
“The United Kingdom last week saw a 30 percent increase in Covid cases,” Dr. Clay Marsh, Covid-19 czar, said during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing Thursday.
Not only that, the UK has seen a 17 percent increase in Covid hospitalizations, Marsh said.
“They are seeing waning immunity and not enough people are vaccinated,” he said, adding that people are also no longer taking many precautions.
What happens in the UK is often a precursor of things to come in this country.
Marsh said the problem may be compounded here because only about 2 percent of the U.S. population has had the Omicron booster shot.
Only about 40,000 West Virginia residents, or about 3 percent of those eligible, have been given the Omicron booster as of this week.
Marsh said this is especially troubling for the elderly, who are more prone to severe problems, and possibly death, from the Covid variants, with the BA.5 variant still dominant.
Marsh also said colder weather is coming on, making spread more likely as people congregate indoors, and other variants are being detected.
While the BA.5 is causing all of the current problems, it is “starting to give way to the other variants,” he said of trends being seen in other countries. “We are waiting and watching very closely as they are spreading in other areas of the world.”
Marsh said they watch the emerging variants and look out for another “bad actor,” the one that can spread quickly, like BA.5, and cause many problems.
Another variant coming on the scene could be “more severe particularly with the winter months coming up.”
During the winter months of 2020-21 and 2021-22, Covid cases peaked in January.
In the meantime, Covid cases continue to ease up in the state.
“This thing is a long ways from being over,” Justice said of Covid. “But we are getting better.”
Most counties in the state are now green on the County Alert System map, and hospitalizations have fallen to 220.
Dr. Ayne Amjad, state health officer, also once again reminded residents to get a flu shot.
“We do anticipate a bad flu season this year,” she said. “That is based on trends in other countries.”
She urged everyone to get a flu shot, adding that a special flu vaccine is available for residents 65 and over.
---
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Thursday, September 29, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases: 600,173
Deaths: 7,406
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases: 96,345,507
Deaths: 1,059,277
Source: CSSE
World
Cases: 617,118,869
Deaths: 6,544,320
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot: 1,150,918
Fully vaccinated: 994,128
Source: DHHR
---
No new Covid deaths and hospitalizations fall again
While Dr. Clay Marsh, the state’s Covid-19 czar, was warning of a lackadaisical attitude toward Covid in West Virginia – too few people taking precautions, too few people getting the latest booster shot – the number of active cases of Covid was up slightly, from 1,125 to 1,146 in the Thursday report.
Actives have been falling consistently throughout September, starting the month with a count of 3,362.
Other metrics have been down this month, too, with the positive test rate posting a 6.24 percent reading, well below double digits for the third consecutive day.
Hospitalizations declined farther in the Thursday report, coming in at 220, down six in the previous 24 hours and down from the month’s high of 397 on Sept. 9.
The number of patients being treated in an intensive care unit was up five to 40, while the number of patients on a ventilator was at 13, up two from the previous day’s reading.
The best report of the day was that there were no new Covid-related deaths in the report, keeping the overall total at 7,406.
There were 403 new cases reported in the state, pushing the total to 600,173 since a Covid case was first was identified on March 17, 2020.
To Marsh’s point, 55.5 percent of the West Virginia population is considered fully vaccinated with 64.2 percent having received but one vaccination shot.
Across the U.S., 68 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, according to data by The New York Times, while 79 percent have had at least one dose. Also, 33 percent of the U.S. has had a booster compared to 28 percent in West Virginia.
— By J. Damon Cain
---
Beckley VA scheduling flu and vaccination shots
The Beckley VA is offering a drive-through flu and vaccine clinic for enrolled veterans.
The Beckley VAMC Campus drive-thru clinic dates are Monday, Oct. 17, through Friday, Nov. 4, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vaccines will be administered from the white medical trailer in the back of the parking lot near the garage.
Before arriving, the VA asks:
Everyone in the vehicle will be required to wear a mask.
The VA recommends wearing a short-sleeved shirt.
Veterans are asked to have their identification card ready.
Use caution when following directional signs from the main gate of the medical center.
No registration for an appointment is required.
Stay in your vehicle. A VA team will bring the paperwork and administer the flu vaccine through an open car window or door.
There is a choice of flu vaccines: Quadrivalent, Preservative-free (Afluria) for all veterans or Quadrivalent, Adjuvanted (Fluad) for those at least 65 years old
CDC recommends vaccination of one dose each flu season. It takes about two weeks for protection to develop after vaccination.
Veterans enrolled in VA health care can get a free flu shot at VA health care facilities, community urgent care providers (in VA’s network), and community pharmacies (in VA’s network). https://www.va.gov/find-locations https://www.prevention.va.gov/flu/flushots.asp
