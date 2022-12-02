With luminaries lighting way, Hinton Christmas Walk returns
The Christmas walk, a much-loved tradition, will return to Hinton Saturday, Dec. 10, after a two-year pause due to the Covid pandemic.
All are welcome to meet at First Christian Church, 620 Temple St., to begin the downtown walk at 6 p.m.
Luminaries will light the way as crowds gather at seven different churches to hear the Christmas story.
Following the final stop, a reception will be held at Town Square Park, across from Big Four Drug Store, where refreshments will be served.
Sponsored by the ecumenical group Just Christians, the Hinton Christmas Walk is now in its ninth year and promises to be a holy and joy-filled evening during the holiday season.
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Friday, December 2, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases 615,332
Deaths 7,627
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases 98,962,019
Deaths 1,081,412
Source: CSSE
World
Cases 644,655,254
Deaths 6,639,746
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot 1,162,098
Fully vaccinated 1,004,526
Source: DHHR
With winter ahead, deaths and active cases climbing
In all of November, the state recorded 89 Covid-related deaths for a daily average of 2.97. And those statistics were improved from October, when the state counted 106 Covid deaths for a daily average of 3.42.
On the first day of December, with growing concerns about another Covid wave washing over the United States as winter prepares to move in, there were nine deaths in West Virginia, according to the Friday report by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).
Over the last week, the state agency counted 33 Covid deaths. But all of those have occurred over the last three days.
Across the U.S., new Covid cases are up 22 percent over the past two weeks, according to the New York Times database, but deaths are down 3 percent, according to the same data set.
Active Covid cases in West Virginia have also been trending up with 1,044 cases reported Friday by the DHHR. That is 73 more than the 971 reported Thursday, 259 more than the 785 reported Wednesday, 367 more than the 677 reported Tuesday and 420 more than the 624 reported Monday.
So far, the positive test rate has remained below double digits, recording a 6.10 percent rate in the Friday report, which was the fourth consecutive day above 5 percent. The last time it was above 10 percent was Sept. 25, when it recorded a 10.42 percent reading.
The number of patients hospitalized for treatment of Covid fell one, from 161 to 160 in the Friday report, but its trendline is pointing up having been at 114 one day before Thanksgiving on Nov. 23 – last Wednesday.
In its daily report, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of an 87-year-old female from Putnam County, an 86-year-old female from Marion County, a 73-year-old female from Raleigh County, an 87-year-old male from Ohio County, a 91-year-old female from Ohio County, a 42-year-old female from Berkeley County, a 72-year-old female from Berkeley County, a 93-year-old male from Cabell County and an 82-year-old female from Putnam County.
By J. Damon Cain
Manchin in “no hurry” to make 2024 decision
washington, d.c. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin said Friday during an appearance on MetroNews “Talkline” that he hasn’t yet decided what he’ll do in 2024.
“I’m giving everything I got and I still have more to give. I’ve got a little bit more in the tank,” Manchin told “Talkline” Host Hoppy Kercheval.
Kercheval told Manchin he’s getting mixed messages about what Manchin will do.
“You know why you’re getting mixed messages? Because I haven’t made a decision yet,” Manchin said. “I’m looking at it every human way possible.”
Later in the interview Manchin said he would announce his decision some time in 2023.
“I’m not in a hurry, Hoppy. I don’t have to be in a hurry,” Manchin said.
By Jeff Jenkins, MetroNews
Natural Resources offering lifetime license giveaway
charleston, w.va. – Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday that the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources’ lifetime license giveaway is back for a fourth year.
Hunters and anglers who purchase an annual 2023 hunting, trapping or fishing license during December will automatically be entered into the drawing.
The giveaway is open to residents and non-residents. One resident will win a lifetime hunting, trapping and fishing license, and one non-resident will win a three-night lodge stay at Pipestem Resort State Park with two zipline tour tickets. Other prizes include state park gift cards, cabin stays and gift bags. The prize drawing is sponsored by the WVDNR and the West Virginia Department of Tourism. Winners will be announced in January 2023.
To enter the giveaway, residents may purchase a Class A, Class B, Class AH, Class X, Class XP, Class X3, Class XP3, Class XJ or Class AHJ license. Non-residents may enter by purchasing a Class E, Class EE, Class AAH, Class XXJ or Class AAHJ license. All licenses can be purchased at WVhunt.com or at an authorized license agent.
Annual licenses can also be purchased as gifts by calling the WVDNR licensing unit at 304-558-2758. If the recipient has previously held a license, only the recipient’s name and date of birth will be needed. If the recipient has never had a license before, you may need additional information to establish an account.
For more information about the giveaway, rules and prize descriptions, visit WVdnr.gov/licensegiveaway.
Additionally, hunters are reminded of another opportunity to win prizes. The WVDNR’s Big Buck Photo Contest is open to submissions until Dec. 27. To learn more about the contest, visit WVdnr.gov/photocontest.
