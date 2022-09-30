Wind, flood advisories in effect through late Saturday morning
Ahead of rainfall expected as Tropical Storm Ian sweeps up from the south, Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of preparedness for all 55 West Virginia counties on Friday.
A flood watch and wind advisory were issued for portions of West Virginia starting Friday night for the potential of localized flooding concerns and wind gusts upward of 40 to 50 miles per hour.
More specifically, a wind advisory was issued on Friday until 10 a.m. Saturday for parts of 11 counties, five in southern West Virginia, including McDowell, northwest Fayette, northwest Nicholas, northwest Raleigh, southeast Fayette, southeast Nicholas, southeast Raleigh and Wyoming counties.
A flood watch was also in effect until 10 a.m. Saturday for McDowell, northwest Fayette, northwest Raleigh, southeast Fayette, southeast Raleigh and Wyoming counties.
Weather forecasts were predicting one to two inches of rain this weekend for Beckley.
Under separate alerts, Mercer, Monroe and Summers counties are all under a flood watch until 10 a.m. on Saturday with eastern Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, Summers annd western Greenbrier counties under a wind advisory until noon on Saturday.
“Due to the magnitude of Hurricane Ian and the rainfall amounts predicted for West Virginia, I have ordered our state agencies to prepare to respond immediately if necessary,” Gov. Justice said in a press release. “We’re ready to provide all possible resources should flooding or other weather incidents occur.”
The state of preparedness allows the West Virginia Emergency Management Division (WVEMD) to posture personnel and resources for quick response to any emergency that may develop. Coordinating agencies have been placed on standby to report to the State Emergency Operations Center should the need arise.
Leading up to and through the duration of this weather event, the National Weather Service is providing updates for state agencies and local partners. EMD liaisons will report conditions from each county while working closely with local emergency management agencies.
Gov. Justice and the WVEMD ask all West Virginians to remain attentive to weather conditions through local media reports and follow any instructions issued by emergency officials.
— By J. Damon Cain
---
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Friday, September 30, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases: 600,558
Deaths: 7,416
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases: 96,384,812
Deaths: 1,059,579
Source: CSSE
World
Cases: 617,558,386
Deaths: 6,545,690
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot: 1,151,512
Fully vaccinated: 994,580
Source: DHHR
---
10 new Covid deaths and hospitalizations fall again
On Thursday, no new Covid-related deaths were reported by the pandemic bean counters for the state, but on Friday, 10 deaths – including a pair of 46-year-olds, one male, one female – found their way into the ledger, pushing the overall total to 7,416.
The death count was a bracing cup of cold water as most all metrics related to the prevalence of the highly infectious disease have been trending lower over the past month.
Hospitalizations declined by 10 to 212 on the day, a significantly lower reading from the monthly high of 397 on Sept. 9. The last time the number was this low was in early July.
The number of patients being treated in an intensive care unit was up for a second consecutive day to 43 from 39, while the number of patients on a ventilator was down one to 12.
The number of active Covid cases was up for a second day in a row to 1,233 from 1,146 – but about a third of the 3,363 cases that were recorded on Sept. 11.
The positive test rate stayed relatively low in the Friday report, coming in at 5.30 percent, down from 6.29 percent the day before. It was the fourth consecutive day the rate had stayed below double digits.
In its daily report, the Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the deaths of a 77-year-old female from Greenbrier County, a 46-year-old male from Logan County, an 80-year-old male from Harrison County, a 46-year-old female from Clay County, a 78-year-old male from Logan County, an 81-year-old male from Lincoln County, an 87-year-old female from Mason County, an 80-year-old female from Upshur County, a 97-year-old female from Cabell County and a 79-year-old female from Harrison County.
— By J. Damon Cain
---
Ball auto dealerships giving $300,000 for kids in need
The Ball Toyota Family of Dealerships, which locally includes L&S Toyota Beckley, is announcing a partnership with multiple West Virginia schools and United Ways of West Virginia in which over $300,000 will be donated to provide basic needs such as food, clothing, shoes, coats and personal hygiene products to students in need.
Working closely with the Department of Education and Communities in Schools, the funds will support “virtual pantries” in 257 schools in West Virginia.
The Ball Family is also gifting $50,000 to West Virginia University Institute of Technology with $30,000 going to Marshall University.
Shawn Ball, president of Ball Toyota, feels that children have never been more vulnerable than they are today with the documented rise in cases of child abuse and neglect across the state.
“Growing up in Boone County, we saw our share of families in crisis,” Ball said. “David Ball, my brother and partner, and I wanted to find a way to bring some relief to kids. Our goal is to raise awareness by shining a light on the issues. The donations allow us to work with teachers and staff to provide essential items to students.”
---
Gee to deliver annual State of University address
President Gordon Gee will give his annual State of the University address on Monday, Oct. 3, at 3 p.m., in Fitzsimmons Event Hall, WVU College of Law.
A live stream will be available via Zoom.
A Q&A session will follow the address.
Commented
