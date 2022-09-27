West Virginia posts highest rates of obesity in the country
West Virginia has once again found itself in a dubious category for health. Trust For America’s annual survey for 2021 found West Virginia yet again with the highest rates of obesity in America. Close behind West Virginia were Kentucky and Alabama.
There are a number of reasons for the issues West Virginia experiences when dealing with weight. Rhea Farberman, director of strategic communications and policy research with the organization, said food insecurity and poverty are severe barriers to healthy eating.
“I think most people want to make the healthy choice if they can, but if you live in a community that has a great number of fast food outlets but not a full-service grocery store or if you live 20 or 30 miles from the nearest full-service grocery store, it’s harder to make those healthy choices,” she said.
The description defines West Virginia’s issue with geography. There are fewer grocery stories in the most rural parts of the state because so few people live there. Unhealthy food is also a less expensive option. According to Farberman, the situation needs to be addressed by policy makers and the industry.
“It’s a dilemma and we need the food industry to step up and help out to make sure everybody has access. Communities need to work with the industry and the industry needs to work with policy makers. There’s a role for everyone,” she said.
Diabetes, hypertension, high blood pressure, and heart disease are all ailments associated with obesity. Examiners worry we are focused too much on the outcomes and not enough on the root cause.
Most alarming in the study was the rate of child obesity in the state. The rate for overweight children stood at 22 percent in West Virginia, which is again among the highest in the nation. According to Farberman, that’s a function of the school system. They advocate all children have access to nutritious meals for breakfast and lunch, which are free.
“Kids usually get two thirds of the calories they consume during the day at school, so we need to make sure those calories are nutritious,” she said.
— MetroNews
---
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Tuesday, September 27, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases: 599,436
Deaths: 7,402
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases: 96,162,905
Deaths: 1,057,247
Source: CSSE
World
Cases: 616,015,600
Deaths: 6,539,629
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot: 1,150,494
Fully vaccinated: 993,801
Source: DHHR
As pandemic metrics tumble, deaths tick up
Six more Covid-related deaths reported Tuesday following 14 over the weekend have pushed the West Virginia total to 7,402.
The uptick has come even as other related pandemic statistics have been trending lower. In the Tuesday report, the positive test rate was up to 9.03 percent, above the cumulative rate of 8.56 percent but still below double digits where it had spent a good part of the last three months.
Active cases continued their fall, hitting 1,233 in the latest report, down from 1,402 the previous day and down from 1,782 from one week ago and from 2,654 two weeks ago.
Hospitalizations tumbled all the way to 230 from 249 on the day. On Sept. 1, they were at 306.
Likewise, the number of patients being treated in an intensive care unit was down four to 37, while the number of patients on a ventilator was down four to 11.
In its Tuesday report, the Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the deaths of an 80-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 88-year-old female from Boone County, an 87-year-old male from Boone County, a 75-year-old male from Hancock County, a 72-year-old male from Kanawha County and an 85-year-old female from Putnam County.
— By J. Damon Cain
---
VAMC, Active SWV hosting suicide awareness walk
The Beckley VAMC and Active Southern West Virginia Suicide Prevention Awareness Walk is being held Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 2 p.m. at Little Beaver State Park.
Participants are being directed to park in the first lot of the main park entrance. The walk begins at the Welcome Center Pavilion.
Beckley VAMC and Active Southern WV are partnering to create an event the public can attend and learn about veteran suicide.
The theme for the September 2022 Suicide Awareness Month within VA was, “Don’t wait. Reach out.” You can find more about this nationwide campaign at https://www.va.gov/REACH/.
Health enrollment specialists will be available to answer questions and enroll eligible veterans into VA health care. The Suicide Prevention Team will be present with resources and information. Other community partners will also be on site.
The walk is about one mile long. Participants are advised to arrive by about 1:45 p.m.
---
New River helping build adult education pipeline
New River Community and Technical College and the West Virginia Department of Education Adult Education program will sign an agreement to strengthen the adult education pipeline in the state.
The agreement will allow those who have earned industry-recognized certifications through WV Adult Ed to benefit from having these certifications converted to academic credit and continue their education at New River.
The agreement alleviates barriers and allows adult learners in the region to transition more easily to a college-level learning and career path. This, in turn, will increase their employment options and overall quality of life.
Studies have shown that learners who bring prior learning credit into their degree program are 2.5 times as likely to graduate.
