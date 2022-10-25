West Virginia gas pump prices slowly declining, now at $3.54
Beckley – The national average pump price for a gallon of regular gasoline fell 9 cents over the past week, hitting $3.79, while West Virginia’s average, according to AAA, is now $3.54, 2 cents lower on the week but still 6 cents higher than a month ago.
Beckley’s average is now at $3.55, a penny lower on the week. Charleston’s average is at $3.40, down 4 cents from a week ago.
The national price has dropped daily since October 11, primarily due to lower oil prices and fewer drivers than usual fueling up. West Virginia started falling very slowly since October 15, now 2 cents lower at $3.54.
“Global recession fears coupled with the Biden Administration’s plan to continue tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve into December has helped temper oil prices,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins, public affairs manager, AAA Blue Grass. “This will help take the pressure off pump prices, benefitting drivers and their wallets.”
According to recent data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand is up slightly, but remains nearly 1 million barrels a day lower than this date last year.
If demand remains low and oil prices don’t spike, pump prices will likely keep falling.
---
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Monday, October 24, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases 606,394
Deaths 7,493
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases 97,239,098
Deaths 1,067,881
Source: CSSE
World
Cases 627,870,674
Deaths 6,579,281
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot 1,155,719
Fully vaccinated 998,985
Source: DHHR
---
State’s Covid numbers continue October slide
After flirting with eclipsing 1,000 for the first time since hitting 1,048 nine days ago, active Covid cases in West Virginia ended the weekend on Sunday at 802, down 73 from Thursday, the last reading before the weekend.
The count rose to 956 on Friday then fell to 936 on Saturday.
Positive test results stayed in a tight range through the weekend and ended up at 5.83 percent on Sunday after recording a 5.02 percent rate on Saturday and a 5.60 percent rate on Friday.
The weekend numbers ran the rate’s string of days in single digits to 28.
Hospitalizations continued to fall, dropping to 140 as of Monday morning, down 16 from Friday morning’s count and down from 397 on August 9.
In its daily tally the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) counted six more deaths since its Friday report, pushing the state total to 7,493.
The DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 76-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 94-year-old female from Morgan County, a 78-year-old female from Morgan County, an 87-year-old male from Roane County, a 90-year-old male from Taylor County, and a 98-year-old female from Cabell County.
— By J. Damon Cain
---
$1.2 million in federal funds going to 39 programs
Gov. Jim Justice announced Monday that he has awarded $1.2 million in federally funded Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program dollars to 39 projects statewide.
These funds will be used to assist state agencies, local units of government, and private non-profit agencies in carrying out specific programs that offer a high probability of improving the functioning of the criminal justice system.
Special emphasis was placed on multi-jurisdictional projects and statewide projects that seek to create and/or retain jobs in the criminal justice system in West Virginia.
“These grant funds will open up more possibilities for the incredible men and women working in our justice system,” Gov. Justice said. “I’m incredibly proud to award this funding. I’ve always said we always need to do everything in our power to help make our criminal justice system better and better, and that’s exactly what this funding does.”
The funds are provided by the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs, Bureau of Justice Assistance and are administered by the Justice and Community Services (JCS) Section of the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services (DAS).
---
Mental health assistance for youth gets a boost
Charleston – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has appropriated $440,681 to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) to help expand mental health care services for children and youth in West Virginia. The funding was made possible through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which passed the Senate and was signed into law in June of 2022.
---
Food Bank giving away boxes of food today
The Mountaineer Food Bank mobile pantry will be setting up at the old Mt. Hope High School today, Tuesday, Oct. 25, to give away free boxes of food from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. or while supplies last.
---
Pottery show Friday, Saturday at Lockbridge studio
Lockbridge Pottery’s Fall Show will be held Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28 and 29, at the studio of Jeff and Donna Diehl in Lockbridge from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Reduction, crystal and salt-fired work will be on display.
Raku firing will take place on Saturday. The Bridge Cafe will have a pop-up lunch available both days. Follow the yellow teapot signs from Interstate 64, Exit 143, toward Meadow Bridge.
For more information, please call 304-484-7150.
---
Quota Club hosting Pretty in Pink fundraiser
Quota Club of Beckley will be hosting a Pretty in Pink event at the Historic Beckley Black Knight Country Club at 6 p.m. today, Tuesday, Oct. 25, to highlight Breast Cancer Awareness Month and raise funds for the Carl Larson Cancer Center in Beckley and for its own operations.
Breast cancer survivors will tell their stories, and an auction will be held.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.