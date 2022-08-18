West Virginia court to hear school voucher ruling appeal
Charleston, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia’s Supreme Court on Thursday scheduled arguments for this fall in the appeal of a lower court ruling that struck down a state-sponsored education voucher program.
The justices refused a request by Attorney General Patrick Morrisey to stay a Kanawha County judge’s ruling involving the Hope Scholarship program pending the appeal. A law passed last year would have funneled state money into the program that incentivized families to pull their children out of K-12 public schools.
Oral arguments in the Supreme Court are scheduled for Oct. 4.
Morrisey had filed his motion with the new state Intermediate Court of Appeals. The Supreme Court decided to hear the case itself.
Circuit Court Judge Joanna Tabit ruled that the program, which would have been one of the most far-reaching school choice programs in the country, violates the state’s constitutional mandate to provide “a thorough and efficient system of free schools.”
Morrisey argued that without the stay, the state and families will “suffer irreparable harm” because students would be stripped of educational opportunities for at least a year.
Passed by the GOP-controlled state Legislature and signed by Republican Gov. Jim Justice, the law would have allowed families to apply for state funding to support private school tuition, home-schooling fees and a wide range of other expenses. More than 3,000 students had been approved to receive around $4,300 each during the program’s inaugural cycle.
Families could not receive the money if their children were already home-schooled or attending private school. To qualify, students had to have been enrolled in a West Virginia public school last year or set to begin kindergarten this upcoming school year.
In January, three parents filed a lawsuit saying the program incentivized students to withdraw from public schools and drained funds from the public education system.
λλλ
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Thursday, August 18, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases: 571,993
Deaths: 7,230
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases: 93,398,538
Deaths: 1,039,720
Source: CSSE
World
Cases: 593,923,850
Deaths: 6,447,722
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot: 1,145,408
Fully vaccinated: 988,959
Source: DHHR
Justice continues to advocate booster shots
By Charles Owens
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
Although fewer people are listening, Gov. Jim Justice is still sounding the alarm over Covid-19.
During his weekly virtual pandemic briefing Thursday, the Republican governor once again pleaded with state residents to receive their two booster shots. He also warned that more variants of Covid-19 are expected in the fall, but didn’t elaborate as to what variants might be looming.
“Get your booster shots,” Justice said. “Especially if you are 50 or older, get your booster shot. But anyone now I think age 5 and older can get their booster shot. I think it’s real important.”
Due to rising vaccine rates and increased levels of natural immunity from previous infections, Covid-19 numbers today are lower, but the virus is still circulating in the community.
As of Thursday, 2,842 Covid cases were considered active across the state and 376 people were currently hospitalized with the virus. This includes 176 people who are vaccinated and 200 people who are not vaccinated. The tally includes 53 people who are in an ICU unit. Of those receiving care in ICU, 24 are vaccinated and 29 are unvaccinated. Sixteen people were on a ventilator Thursday: nine who are vaccinated and seven who are unvaccinated.
The most recent Covid variants, including BA.5, have demonstrated an ability to avoid protection provided by vaccines and natural immunity. Thus, the number of breakthrough cases involving vaccinated individuals also has increased in the state. So far 116,405 breakthrough cases have been reported in West Virginia and 1,052 breakthrough deaths involving vaccinated individuals.
------
Covid cases fall 24 percent all around the world
London (AP) – New coronavirus cases reported globally dropped nearly a quarter in the last week while deaths fell 6 percent but were still higher in parts of Asia, according to a report Thursday on the pandemic by the World Health Organization.
The U.N. health agency said 5.4 million new Covid-19 cases were reported last week, a decline of 24 percent from the previous week. Infections fell everywhere in the world, including by nearly 40 percent in Africa and Europe and by a third in the Middle East. Covid deaths rose in the Western Pacific and Southeast Asia by 31 percent and 12 percent respectively, but fell or remained stable everywhere else.
At a press briefing Wednesday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said reported coronavirus deaths over the past month have surged 35 percent, and noted there had been 15,000 deaths in the past week.
“15,000 deaths a week is completely unacceptable, when we have all the tools to prevent infections and save lives,” Tedros said. He said the number of virus sequences shared every week has plummeted 90 percent, making it extremely difficult for scientists to monitor how Covid-19 might be mutating.
“But none of us is helpless,” Tedros said. “Please get vaccinated if you are not, and if you need a booster, get one.”
On Thursday, WHO’s vaccine advisory group recommended for the first time that people most vulnerable to Covid-19, including older people, those with underlying health conditions and health workers, get a second booster shot. Numerous other health agencies and countries made the same recommendation months ago.
The expert group also said it had evaluated data from the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines for younger people and said children and teenagers were in the lowest priority group for vaccination, since they are far less likely to get severe disease.
Joachim Hombach, who sits on WHO’s vaccine expert group, said it was also uncertain whether the experts would endorse widespread boosters for the general population or a new combination of vaccines.
