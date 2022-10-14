Want to vote on Nov. 8? You must be registered by Tuesday
Charleston – With the Nov. 8 general election approaching, West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner issued this notice Friday regarding the deadline to register to vote.
To register in person with your county clerk, the voter registration form must be in the hand of the county clerk by the close of business on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Registrations sent by mail must be received or postmarked by no later than Oct. 18. Voters can also register online by the close of business of their county clerk’s office.
To download a mail-in voter registration form, register to vote online, or find your county clerk’s contact information visit GoVoteWV.com.
According to Warner, any registered voter who has moved, changed their name since the last election, or wants to change their party affiliation should update their registration on or before Oct. 18.
Warner said that September is recognized each year as National Voter Registration Month. The Secretary of State’s Office and county clerks throughout the state worked together to host more than 100 voter registration drives during September.
According to Secretary Warner, a total of 5,326 West Virginia citizens registered to vote in September.
Absentee voting has been taking place since Sept. 23. Early voting in-person begins on Wednesday, Oct. 26, and runs through Saturday, Nov. 5.
For last-minute circumstances and emergencies before the election, there are provisions that allow citizens to vote by emergency absentee ballot. Citizens are encouraged to contact their county clerk directly to learn more or visit GoVoteWV.com.
---
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Friday, October 14, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases: 604,108
Deaths: 7,470
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases: 96,938,434
Deaths: 1,065,063
Source: CSSE
World
Cases: 624,187,223
Deaths: 6,566,234
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot: 1,154,169
Fully vaccinated: 997,031
Source: DHHR
---
Deaths jump to 13 as other Covid numbers climb
Days like Friday are going to happen during a pandemic, even when numbers have been trending down across the board at a time of year when they could be going back up.
In the Friday report by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), another 13 people were listed among those who had died from Covid-related complications, including three people from Raleigh County and six people total from southern West Virginia. The state’s total since Covid first showed up in the state on March 17, 2020, is 7,470.
Walking the line between good news and bad news as the temperatures turn cold outdoors, forcing more people back indoors and around more people for more hours of the day, the number of active Covid cases in the state spent a fifth consecutive day below 1,000, but the daily report also shows actives moving higher for the fifth consecutive day, ending Thursday at 903, up 42 from the day before and up 241 cases since Monday’s report.
The positive test rate jumped to 10.96 percent in Friday’s report from 5.32 percent, ending the day in double digits for the first time since Sept. 25, 19 days ago, when it was at 10.36 percent.
Hospitalizations, too, turned in the wrong direction, climbing to 187 from 182, but remained below 200 for the 14th consecutive day, last climbing to those heights on Sept. 30.
In its daily report, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 78-year-old female from Raleigh County, an 80-year-old female from Cabell County, a 64-year-old male from Taylor County, a 67-year-old female from Wyoming County, a 91-year-old male from Brooke County, a 72-year-old female from Mercer County, a 45-year-old female from Mercer County, a 97-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 96-year-old female from Jefferson County, a 70-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 73-year-old female from Taylor County, a 72-year-old female from Monongalia County, and a 99-year-old female from Raleigh County.
— By J. Damon Cain
---
Justice seeks federal assistance on summer flooding
Charleston – Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday that he has formally requested federal assistance for damage caused by severe weather and flooding from July 12 to Aug. 15, during which West Virginia received up to 200 percent of its normal precipitation and did not see one 24-hour period without rainfall. This prolonged weather event resulted in flooded homes, schools and businesses, washed-out roadways, and miles of damaged or destroyed water and sewage lines.
“Due to the damages incurred by these communities in the wake of the wettest summer on record for West Virginia, supplementary federal assistance is necessary to ensure the protection of life, property, public health, and safety, and to avert the threat of further disaster,” Gov. Justice said. “I hope that President Biden and FEMA agree and approve our request quickly.”
Having determined that West Virginia and the impacted counties have met the federal indicators required to request a major disaster declaration, Justice requested that the federal government provide Public Assistance and certain Individual Assistance programs to support the state’s response.
On July 14, Gov. Justice declared a state of emergency for McDowell County due to significant flooding that damaged over 75 homes, approximately a dozen bridges and numerous roads throughout the county.
On July 28, Gov. Justice declared a state of emergency for Fayette, Greenbrier, Logan, McDowell, Mingo, and Wyoming counties after severe thunderstorms, heavy rains and high winds caused significant local flooding, downed trees, power outages, disruption to potable water systems, and road blockages.
On Aug. 15, Gov. Justice declared a state of emergency for Fayette and Kanawha counties due to significant flooding that damaged over 100 homes, roads and bridges throughout the counties.
