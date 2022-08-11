Want to help with the vote? State needs poll workers
In preparation for the state’s Nov. 8 General Election, WV Secretary of State Mac Warner is asking registered voters to consider becoming a poll worker in their home county.
The U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC) has designated Aug. 16 as National Poll Worker Recruitment Day. This day of action is meant to assist poll worker recruitment efforts in communities across the country. Aug. 16 is a special time to draw the public’s attention to the need for poll workers and how poll workers strengthen democracy, inspire greater civic engagement and volunteerism, and help ensure free and fair elections.
“The State of West Virginia is pleased to join the EAC in asking interested individuals to consider becoming a poll worker,” Warner said in a press release. “Trained poll workers are an important part of the election process. In West Virginia, poll workers are paid for their service as well as for training.”
Established in 2020 by the EAC, National Poll Worker Recruitment Day is a day of action with the goal of encouraging potential poll workers to volunteer to work on Election Day. Some poll workers are also used for early voting in person.
In West Virginia, executive committees nominate poll workers. When nominated poll workers “call off” for any reason, county clerks’ offices must appoint alternates to fill the vacancies before Election Day. Poll workers must be registered to vote.
To learn more about how to sign up to be an alternate poll worker, go to https://apps.sos.wv.gov/elections/PollWorkers/Register
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Thursday, August 11, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases: 566,420
Deaths: 7,203
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases: 92,715,194
Deaths: 1,036,302
Source: CSSE
World
Cases: 588,205,478
Deaths: 6,429,955
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot: 1,144,333
Fully vaccinated: 988,105
Source: DHHR
Active cases climb, but hospital numbers pull back
Thursday’s report: Active Covid cases climbed from 3,111 on Tuesday to 3,250 on Wednesday, staying above 3,000 for the 12th consecutive day and the 20th day in the past 21.
The state’s positive test rate also moved higher, from 8.79 percent to 9.64 percent – higher than the cumulative rate of 8.38 percent but still well below recent double-digit highs in the high teens.
Hospitalizations fell from 382 to 373 in the latest report and the number of patients in intensive care and those on a ventilator also fell, from 62 to 57 and from 12 to 8, respectively. Wednesday was the first time since July 17 that the ventilator number had been in single digits.
The Department of Health and Human Resources, which keeps the state count, reported two Covid-related deaths in the Thursday report. That pushed the state’s total count to 7,203.
The DHHR confirmed the deaths of an 89-year-old female from Kanawha County and a 65-year-old female from Berkeley County.
– By J. Damon Cain
McDowell, Raleigh counties get wastewater help
McDowell and Raleigh counties will be included in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Closing America’s Wastewater Access Gap Community Initiative.
The initiative will be piloted in 11 communities, leveraging technical assistance resources to help historically underserved communities identify and pursue federal funding opportunities – including from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) – to address their wastewater needs and eliminate harmful exposure to backyard sewage.
State to auction unclaimed property at State Fair
State Treasurer Riley Moore announced his office will host four in-person Unclaimed Property Auctions during the 2022 State Fair of West Virginia in Fairlea.
The auctions will take place Friday, Aug. 12; Saturday, Aug. 13; Friday, Aug. 19; and Saturday, Aug. 20, beginning at 5 p.m. each day.
The items up for bid include rare coins, currency, jewelry and other collectibles that have been turned over to the Office’s Unclaimed Property Division. The items will be on display at the State Treasurer’s Office booth, located in the West Virginia Building, throughout the fair.
Items auctioned often come from abandoned safe deposit boxes. The Unclaimed Property Division performs thorough due diligence and tries to locate the rightful owner prior to selling the items through auction. Although the items are sold at auction, the proceeds from the sale remain in an individual’s name for claim in the future.
“I want to encourage everyone attending the State Fair to check out our Unclaimed Property Auctions,” Treasurer Moore said. “These items up for auction are valuable collectibles that have been forgotten about or abandoned and turned over to my Office. It’s also a great opportunity to learn more about our Office’s Unclaimed Property program from Treasury staff.”
In addition to conducting the auctions, State Treasurer’s Office staff will be available throughout the fair to conduct unclaimed property searches for anyone who visits the office’s booth in the West Virginia Building.
Justice helps open new taxpayer center
Gov. Jim Justice hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate the grand opening of the West Virginia State Tax Department’s new Taxpayer Engagement Center.
Located in downtown Charleston, the Taxpayer Engagement Center consolidates taxpayer access locations in the area to a single, modern location, designed for ease of access and customer service.
The new center’s purpose is to increase taxpayer communication, education, and overall engagement to promote voluntary compliance with tax laws.
The facility has kiosks to help taxpayers file and pay their taxes. It will also have space dedicated to taxpayer-specific educational opportunities for individuals and small businesses.
