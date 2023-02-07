W.Va. regulators deny electric utility rate increase request
charleston, w.va. (ap) — West Virginia regulators have denied a request by Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power that would have added $18.41 to the average monthly residential electric bill.
The state Public Service Commission’s order Friday on the request for a nearly 12 percent rate increase will remain in effect pending completion of a review of the companies’ decisions on power purchases and fuel supply management.
When the rate request was made last April, Appalachian Power President and Chief Operator Officer Chris Beam said the increase was necessary due to the “steep and rapid rise in energy and fuel costs over the past several months.”
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023:
West Virginia
Covid cases 636,240
Deaths 7,877
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases 102,645,085
Deaths 1,112,115
Source: CSSE
World
Cases 672,012,154
Deaths 6,846,634
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot 65.1%
Fully vaccinated 56.3%
Source: DHHR
W.Va.’s reported active Covid number falls
charleston, w.va. – Active Covid cases in West Virginia fell by 27 to 726 in the Tuesday report by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), staying below 1,000 for a 16th consecutive day.
The state’s positive test rate moved higher, climbing from 8.50 percent to 8.99 percent while staying below double digits for the 17th straight day.
The number of patients hospitalized for treatment of the highly contagious disease moved to 239 from 236, the 13th straight day below 250 and the 25th consecutive day below 300.
The DHHR confirmed one Covid-related death in its Tuesday report, that of a 70-year-old male from Jackson County.
By J. Damon Cain, The Register-Herald
Concord University to host free Covid-19 clinic today
charleston, w.va. – The Partnership pf African American Churches (PAAC) Covid-19 surge testing and vaccine team will host a free Covid-19 testing, vaccine and booster clinic on Wednesday in Athens on the campus of Concord University in the Student Union.
The clinic is offering Pfizer and Omicron booster shots, and rapid Covid-19 testing is available.
All testing and vaccinations will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Free Covid-19 tests, vaccinations and booster shots are available to everyone in the community. Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for ages 5 and up will be available. All children under the age of 18 wanting to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No insurance is required.
For more information call 304-741-7157. Visit the PAAC Covid-19 Surge Team on Facebook and Instagram @PAAC.Surge for updates.
Anti-abortion rally scheduled for Monday at Capitol
charleston, w.va. – Supporters of West Virginians for Life (WVFL) will gather at the Capitol on Monday, Feb. 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for annual Pro-Life Rally Day.
The main event is a rally at noon in the lower rotunda.
Confirmed speakers are Secretary of State Mac Warner and State Treasurer Riley Moore.
WVFL is advocating support for The Women’s Right to Know Act (SB 552) and The Support for Mothers and Babies Act (HB 2002). The lead sponsor of SB 552 is Sen. Patricia Rucker. The lead sponsor of HB 2002 is Del. Dean Jeffries. Anti-abortion legislators will be encouraged to say a few words to the crowd.
National Right to Life Political Director Karen Cross and WVFL President Wanda Franz, Ph.D., will speak. Father Ondeck from Saint Patrick’s in Weston will give the invocation, and Pastor Tom Price of Roxalana Gospel Tabernacle in Dunbar will give the benediction.
Other highlights include special music from Pastor Joey McCutcheon and Frank Tettenburn, and the annual prayer processional immediately following the rally, during which walkers will carry crosses.
For more information, call 304-594-9845.
Beckley taking applications for Citizens Police Academy
The Beckley Police Department is inviting citizens to participate via the 2023 Citizens Police Academy.
The department is taking applications until March 3 for the academy which starts March 14.
Classes will be on Tuesdays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The academy is a class coordinated by the department with the goal of increasing understanding between citizens and the department through training and hands-on exercises and discussion.
In addition to classroom training, students will be given the opportunity to ride with patrol officers and tour and observe the operation of the Emergency Operations Center.
Applications are open to Beckley and Raleigh County residents and students who are 18 years and older.
Applications are at the department website at https://beckley.org/citizens-police-academy/ then scroll to the bottom where it says apply, and bring the application in person, mail, email, or fax to Sgt. David J. Bailey, community resource officer, 501 Neville St., Beckley.
Avian Center set to release bald eagle – all patched up
Three Rivers Avian Center is scheduled to release a young bald eagle at the Bluestone State Park Boat Launch area at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
The 3-year-old eagle was found near Greenville in Monroe County in October of 2022 with a broken right wing and lead toxicity. Dr. Sarah Stephenson of Good Shepherd Veterinary Hospital in Charleston surgically repaired the wing, and treatments to remove the lead from the eagle’s body have been successful.
Followers on the Three Rivers Avian Center Facebook page have named the bird “Monroe IV.” He is being released at Bluestone Lake to join other young bald eagles who are currently in the area.
WV DNR Natural Police Officer J C Wheeler, who brought the eagle to Three Rivers Avian Center for care, will attend.
The event is free and open to the public.
Donations to Three Rivers Avian Center are always welcome.
Three Rivers Avian Center is a private nonprofit organization dedicated to wild bird conservation and to educating and involving the public in ecosystem stewardship.
Police promotion on Lewisburg safety committee agenda
The City of Lewisburg Public Safety Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, in the Paul R. Cooley Council Chamber located in Lewisburg City Hall, 942 Washington St. W., Lewisburg. A Police Department sergeant promotion in on the agenda.
Technical review approved for Cool Ridge-Flat Top water extension
The West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council has approved technical reviews and requests to pursue funding for an additional 10 sewer and water projects.
One of those projects is for the Cool Ridge Flat Top Public Service District water service extension to 34 homes along Ellison Ridge and Joe Cooper Farm Roads estimated to cost $5.2 million.
The approval helps cities, municipalities and public service districts save taxpayer money and keep their water and sewer projects moving.
