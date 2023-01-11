W.Va. Board of Ed approves support for Praxis success
charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) approved support for students entering the teaching profession during its January meeting in Charleston on Wednesday. The waiver will assist students with resources and structured support to pass the Praxis exam while they also gain classroom teaching experience.
The WVBE and the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) have been working to increase the pipeline of teachers in the state through initiatives such as the Grow Your Own West Virginia Pathway to Teaching program. This effort provides a pathway to teaching by removing barriers of cost and time for high school students interested in the profession.
Once in college, some students struggle to pass the Praxis II content exam(s) – a requirement to advance in their academic journey. Students usually take the exam after their sophomore year. Beginning immediately, the WVDE will offer flexibilities to candidates meeting specific requirements including:
l Must have attempted the Praxis II content exam at least two times without meeting the required cut score.
l Must have a B or better average in the content area in which they are seeking licensure and completing clinical experience.
l Must receive the Recommendation of the Educator Preparation Program (EPP) assuring that the teacher candidate meets proficiency requirements to enter the clinical experience.
l Must have an EPP’s Focused Supervision Plan which must be submitted with the application (template to be provided by the WVDE Office of Certification).
l Must apply for and obtain a Restricted Clinical Permit, FORM 24C.
---
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Wednesday, January 11, 2023:
West Virginia
Covid cases 629,262
Deaths 7,761
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases 101,511,019
Deaths 1,098,503
Source: CSSE
World
Cases 665,598,146
Deaths 6,714,234
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot 1,165,409
Fully vaccinated 1,007,311
Source: DHHR
---
W.Va. DHHR reports 12 more Covid deaths
charleston, w.va. – Covid-related deaths continued to climb at a faster pace than what West Virginia has experienced since last winter.
On Wednesday, the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 12 more deaths from the highly infectious disease, pushing the state’s total to 89 over the past eight days for a daily death rate of 11.13 – ahead of all months dating back to March when the rate was at 16.32, topped only by February’s 19.78 rate.
The state has recorded 7,761 deaths overall.
Other Covid numbers are largely staying flat if not slightly elevated to recent norms.
The positive test rate fell to 8.45 percent, back into single digits after posting an 11.43 percent rate in the Tuesday report. In four of the past five days, the rate has been in the high single digits, which was preceded by 12 consecutive days in double digits, ranging as high as 13.94 percent on Christmas Day.
The number of active Covid cases fell for a fourth straight day, retreating from 1,659 on Jan. 6 to 1,079 in the Wednesday report.
Hospitalizations in West Virginia were also pulling back, ending up at 308 in the Wednesday report, down from 313 the day before and from a recent high of 363 on Jan. 4.
Covid deaths are also up across the country, averaging 580 a day over the past two weeks, according to The New York Times database for a 50 percent hike. Covid deaths globally are up 44 percent at the same time, according to the Times.
The Times reports that hospitalizations and positive test rates, along with deaths, are rising at a national level with about 47,000 people hospitalized for treatment of the disease.
In West Virginia, the DHHR confirmed in its daily report the deaths of a 93-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 78-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 73-year-old female from Preston County, a 55-year-old female from Jackson County, a 90-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 72-year old male from Wood County, an 87-year old female from Jackson County, a 68-year old male from Preston County, a 77-year old female from Cabell County, an 80-year old female from Kanawha County, a 64-year old female from Logan County and a 90-year old female from Greenbrier County.
By J. Damon Cain
---
WVDOH accepts bids for I-79 bridge replacements
charleston, w.va. – A project to replace three pairs of bridges on Interstate 79 is among 11 projects included in a bid letting conducted by the West Virginia Division of Highways on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Included in the list of projects are replacement of a cantilever sign on Interstate 64 at exit 181 in Greenbrier County, replacement of Northfork Arch Bridge in McDowell County and paving from Itmann to Mullens in Wyoming County.
The I-79 project will replace the Narrow Bridges near Exit 136, the Little Creek Bridges near mile marker 140, and the Wades Run Bridges at mile marker 160 at the West Virginia state line. The bridges were built between 1966 and 1968.
The bridge replacement project is in conjunction with another construction project to renovate 13 other bridges along a 40-mile stretch of I-79 between Lost Creek and Interstate 68 near Morgantown.
The Northfork Arch Bridge in McDowell County was built in 1921 and carries about 750 vehicles a day across Elkhorn Creek.
Replacement of the structure will be paid for with funding from the state’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity program.
---
Wyoming County student among poster contest winners
charleston, w.va. – A third-grader from Wyoming County is among the student winners in the annual Project on Racism poster contest sponsored by The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs (HHOMA).
An awards ceremony can be viewed Saturday, Jan. 14, at noon on HHOMA’s Facebook page or on Monday, Jan. 23, at 7:30 p.m. from WV Public Broadcasting, the West Virginia Channel.
“The young people in our state have creativity and passion for the arts,” said HHOMA Executive Director and Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission Chair Jill Upson. “We are honored to take part in recognizing them, what they have to say and what they have achieved.”
Among those being honored is Easton Shrewsbury, a third-grader at Pineville Elementary School, who won first place in the Grade K-5 competition.
---
I-64 lane to be closed for installation
charleston, w.va. – The westbound fast lane on Interstate 64 will be closed from mile marker 41 to mile marker 42.25 from 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, through approximately 1 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, for installation of overhead electronic notification boards.
The message boards are being installed as part of a project to widen I-64 to six lanes between Nitro and the U.S. 35 exit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.