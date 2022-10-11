Voter registration deadline nears; sample ballots ready
With the Nov. 8 General Election less than a month away, West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner announced Tuesday that voters can now easily access an interactive sample ballot tool online by visiting GoVoteWV.com.
The interactive sample ballot tool allows voters to review their specific ballot, practice making their selections, and print their sample ballot for later review. To access a sample ballot in the interactive tool, voters simply type in their name as it appears on their voter registration card, date of birth, and county of registration.
As in past elections, Warner said that traditional sample ballot images will also be posted online at GoVoteWV.com near the close of voter registration on Oct. 18, and voters can contact their county clerk at any time to request a traditional sample ballot.
Oct. 18 is the last day for an eligible resident of West Virginia to register to vote for the General Election. Early in-person voting begins on Oct. 26 and runs through Saturday, Nov. 5.
Absentee voting is currently taking place for those who are eligible. To learn more about absentee voting, being a poll worker, locating your voting precinct, and all other election administration information, visit the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office’s secure elections website at GoVoteWV.com.
---
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Tuesday, October 11, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases: 603,256
Deaths: 7,450
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases: 96,771,670
Deaths: 1,063,306
Source: CSSE
World
Cases: 622,418,525
Deaths: 6,560,156
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot: 1,152,813
Fully vaccinated: 995,965
Source: DHHR
---
Deaths fall to zero over three-day holiday weekend
Last Friday the Department of Health and Human Resources reported five more Covid-related deaths, hitting a daily average that would mean that October was on pace to become the deadliest month since last March.
But over a three-day holiday weekend, the DHHR reported zero additional deaths – a bit of a relief as cooler temps are pushing more people into indoor spaces, ripe for the spread of the highly infectious disease.
But so far, the trends are offering up a contrarian take.
Not only are deaths down the previous three days, but the number of active Covid cases is back below 1,000 even though it climbed from 662 on Monday to 833 in the Tuesday report. After first dipping to 968 last Wednesday, the category put together three consecutive days above 1,000.
The positive test rate remained in single digits in the latest report for the 15th consecutive day.
Hospitalizations were up for the second straight day, rising to 184 from 161 in that time, but stayed below 200 for the 10th consecutive report.
— By The Register-Herald
---
Protective Services looking to make hires
The West Virginia Division of Protective Services is seeking to fill several law enforcement and non-law enforcement positions immediately, including two current vacancies for police telecommunicators.
In addition to recruiting entry and midlevel law enforcement officers, the Division of Protective Services (Capitol Police) provides unique career opportunities for retired law enforcement officers. Retired police officers bring invaluable experience and resources to the Division, making them eligible for leadership positions quickly.
Furthermore, the Capitol Police encourages individuals with lapsed law enforcement certifications to apply. With the cooperation of the West Virginia State Police Academy and the West Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Subcommittee, individuals with lapsed certifications are able to become recertified and continue their law enforcement careers with the Capitol Police.
Any individual who is interested in a position with the division may contact the Capitol Police at 304-558-991 or visit capitolpolice.wv.gov.
---
State treasurer calls emergency Hope meeting
State Treasurer Riley Moore, who serves as chairman of the Hope Scholarship Board, has called an emergency meeting of the Board at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, to consider updates to program rules following the recent state Supreme Court decision to overturn an injunction against the program.
“I’m going to be asking the Board to consider an amendment to our current administrative rules to ensure that every family that has applied for and been awarded the Hope Scholarship for the current school year is made whole,” Treasurer Moore said. “Meanwhile, the Board and our staff are going to be working diligently over the coming weeks to get this program running again to serve families and students across our state.”
Prior to the meeting, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey – who is also a member of the board – will join Treasurer Moore at 1:45 p.m. to discuss the recent state Supreme Court victory won by his Office that cleared the way for the program to restart.
---
Travel interruptions continue near St. Albans
The westbound St. Albans exit ramp on Interstate 64 (Exit 44) will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, through 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, for construction of a new section of exit ramp.
Travelers wanting to use Exit 44 westbound will be detoured off I-64 at the westbound Nitro exit (Exit 45).
---
Substance use disorder support coming to state
Charleston, W.Va. – The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s (SAMHSA) State Opioid Response (SOR) grant program is appropriating $44.3 million to provide resources that increase access to treatment and medication for individuals struggling with substance use disorder in West Virginia.
