Virtual job fair planned Jan. 4 for employers and job seekers
charleston, w.va. — WorkForce West Virginia will host a virtual job fair for employers and job seekers on Wednesday, Jan. 4, from noon — 3 p.m.
Job seekers can speak with representatives from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, the West Virginia Division of Rehabilitation Services and many others.
Virtual job fairs allow job seekers to apply, live chat, video chat and interview virtually with employers participating in the event.
Registration is required for both interested employers and job seekers.
The Virtual Statewide Job Fair portal features a job seeker training video, a list of participating employers, and channels for attendees to register and log in.
Job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally and have a calm, clutter-free background, as employers may request to engage in a video interview.
Upon registration, employers will create a “virtual booth” to connect with job seekers. After completion, this booth will be available during subsequent job fairs.
For more information about WorkForce West Virginia and the Statewide Virtual Job Fairs, visit workforce wv.org or contact workforcewvvirtualjobfairevent@wv.gov.
---
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Thursday, December 29, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases 624,174
Deaths 7,661
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases 100,705,412
Deaths 1,092,447
Source: CSSE
World
Cases 659,516,022
Deaths 6,686,976
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot 1,164,476
Fully vaccinated 1,006,552
Source: DHHR
---
W.Va. numbers show prevalence of Covid in state
As has been the case these past several days, tracking numbers associated with the prevalence of Covid show you may want to take precaution when out and about.
But while active cases, hospitalizations and the daily positive test rate remain high if not higher, deaths have been absent from the report for the past 11 days.
To the contrary, active cases stayed above 1,000 for the 15th consecutive day, climbing from 1,085 in the Wednesday report by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) to 1,283 on Thursday.
The positive test rate came in at 10.82 percent, down from 12.41 percent over the previous 24 hours, marking the fourth consecutive day and the sixth day in the last 10 that the rate ended the day in double digits. On Thanksgiving Day, the rate was at 5.42 percent.
The trend line for hospitalizations continued to point higher despite an update by the DHHR that showed the same final count as the day before, at 312. The Wednesday report was adjusted downward, however, from 312 to 306. No matter how the DHHR counts it, the resulting number is at levels not reached since mid-September.
– By J. Damon Cain
---
Harpers Ferry park requires masks due to Covid-19
harpers ferry, w.va. (ap) — Harpers Ferry National Historical Park is again requiring visitors to wear masks if they are indoors.
An update on the National Park Service’s website posted last week said guests are required to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, WBOY-TV reported.
“Because the park is in an area with a high COVID-19 Community Level, masks are required in park exhibits and buildings and on park shuttle buses,” the notice said.
The update says some areas of the park are closed due to the virus outbreak, including the Civil War Museum and Harper House.
West Virginia’s Covid-19 state of emergency is set to end on Jan. 1.
---
Christmas at the Fair gets extended life this week
lewisburg, w.va. – After being forced to postpone due to frigid weather, Christmas at the Fair, the State Fair of West Virginia’s drive-through light show, is set to continue Dec. 30 and 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
“Despite having to close last weekend, we are excited to give the community one last chance to enjoy Christmas at the Fair,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins stated in a press release.
“The City of Lewisburg has extended several of its holiday events to this weekend as well, so we hope folks will come out and enjoy all that is offered!”
Christmas at the Fair is available to the public for donations only and begins at the livestock gate on 219 North just past the horse barns. Patrons are asked to follow traffic patterns and turn off headlights when driving through the show. Mobile donations are accepted via Paypal at https://bit.ly/3oj0sMi.
