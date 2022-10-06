U.S. airports to check travelers from Uganda for Ebola virus
The United States will start screening travelers from Uganda for the Ebola virus at several major airports amid an outbreak of the deadly virus in Uganda.
The risk in this country is currently seen as low, and there are no “suspected, probable, or confirmed cases” of Ebola here, according to a statement from the U.S. embassy in Uganda. The U.S. government is conducting screenings “out of an abundance of caution.”
Travelers who have been in Uganda during the past 21 days, the incubation period for Ebola, will be redirected to one of five U.S. airports: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, JFK International Airport in New York, Washington-Dulles International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, and Chicago-O’Hare International Airport.
The screenings will begin rolling out immediately. Passengers will get a “temperature check, risk assessment, visual symptom check, and contact information verification” conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Authorities will share the information with local health departments at the travelers’ final destination.
The administration says about 145 people per day enter the U.S. from Uganda, with most already arriving at the five large airline hubs. Anyone scheduled to fly into a different airport will be rebooked by their airline, the administration said.
The U.S. Embassy in Uganda advised travelers to contact their airline if they have questions, and to be prepared for flight changes or cancellations.
Also Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sent a health alert to doctors, urging them to get a travel history from patients who have Ebola-like symptoms.
Ebola, which manifests as a viral hemorrhagic fever, is a rare disease that periodically causes outbreaks in some African countries.
The strain that is currently ripping through Uganda is known as the Sudan strain, which has no proven vaccine and a high case fatality rate.
According to the CDC, Ebola is spread by contact with blood or body fluids of a person infected with the virus or can spread by contact with contaminated objects or infected animals.
— The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
---
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Thursday, October 6, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases: 602,173
Deaths: 7,445
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases: 96,610,670
Deaths: 1,062,110
Source: CSSE
World
Cases: 620,242,516
Deaths: 6,554,259
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot: 1,152,311
Fully vaccinated: 995,325
Source: DHHR
---
Deaths up, while positivity rate, active cases down
As active Covid cases dropped to 968, below 1,000 for the first time since registering 934 on May 4, as the positive test rate stayed in single digits – at 5.68 percent – for the tenth consecutive day, and as hospitalizations ticked down again, by one to 189 in the latest report, nine recorded deaths in the state were a reminder that the highly infectious disease is still in circulation and can be fatal.
The deaths that were reported in the Thursday count of the state’s Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) followed a day’s report when there were no deaths. In the past week, however, there have been 39 deaths, creating a daily rate, if the trend continues, that would produce 172 deaths in October – more than any month going back to March of this year.
For now, total deaths are at 7,445.
In its daily report, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 55-year-old male from Boone County, a 64-year-old male from Taylor County, an 86-year old male from Logan County, an 83-year old male from Kanawha County, an 86-year-old female from Berkeley County, an 87-year-old male from Logan County, a 73-year-old male from Harrison County, a 92-year-old female from Marion County, and an 87-year-old female from Harrison County.
— By J. Damon Cain
---
At least 66 U.S. clinics have halted abortions
At least 66 clinics in 15 states – including the only abortion clinic in West Virginia – have stopped providing abortions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, according to an analysis released Thursday.
The number of clinics providing abortions in the 15 states dropped from 79 before the June 24 decision to 13 as of Oct. 2, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights.
All 13 of the remaining clinics are in Georgia. The other states have no providers offering abortions, though some of their clinics are offering care other than abortions.
Nationally, there were more than 800 abortion clinics in 2020, the institute said.
States without abortion providers are concentrated in the South.
The Women’s Health Center of West Virginia stood as the state’s only abortion clinic until Sept. 14 – one day after state lawmakers passed a near-total ban on abortion.
---
Supplemental paving list goes online
A list of 345 supplemental paving projects that will pave more than 830 miles of West Virginia roads this paving season is now available online at the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) website.
On Monday, Sept. 12, Gov. Jim Justice called a special session of the West Virginia Legislature to request $150 million in supplemental funding for the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH). The budget request included $125 million for extra paving projects all around the Mountain State.
Not wanting to lose a paving season, the WVDOH began paving those roads anyway, hoping that the Legislature would approve the additional funding that Gov. Justice had asked for. So far, the WVDOH has completed paving on 289 miles of secondary roads in all 55 counties.
To view the list, go to https://transportation.wv.gov and scroll down to the blue bar in the middle of the page. The “General Funds Surplus Dashboard” button will be on the left.
