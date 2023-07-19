Two 50-foot bridge pier murals are ready for installation
Two 50-foot murals are ready to be installed on Interstate 64 bridge piers in Glen Morgan along Beaver Creek.
The installation of the artwork will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, July 25, at 2 p.m. at the bridge piers located along U.S. 19 in Glen Morgan.
The artwork, designed with a colorful, modern configuration of scenes and icons, will span three sides of each pier, providing six distinct sides that provide a burst of color and representative activities.
The artists, Nicole Westfall and Melissa Doty, have captured the activities available in the area: mountain biking, fishing, hiking, climbing and kayaking. They’ve also included animals that are native to West Virginia: a cardinal, a black bear, a great horned owl, a brown trout and a monarch butterfly. Local flora include rhododendron, dogwood leaves and flowers, and jewelweed.
Westfall is a muralist based in Charleston, W.Va. Originally interested in printmaking, her style of painting utilizes large defined blocks of color.
Doty is a self-taught artist who also lives in Charleston. She works primarily with watercolors and acryla gouache and is known for her vibrant colors.
The Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce Foundation created the Piney Creek Gorge Bridge Mural as a representation of Beckley-Raleigh County’s newest outdoor recreation destination, Piney Creek, and its inaugural blueway connection to the New River Gorge National Park & Preserve.
---
Princeton uses grant money to demolish many structures
princeton – Spending $275,000 in state grant funds has resulted in the demolition and removal of 69 dilapidated structures in the City of Princeton, city officials announced Wednesday.
Last year, the City of Princeton received a $275,000 state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) grant designated for the demolition and removal of dilapidated structures within its incorporated city limits.
These funds have been exhausted demolishing 33 houses, 29 accessory buildings, three mobile homes and four commercial properties, city officials said. Furthermore, 100 percent of the funds provided were used for demolition and cleanup; no funds were allocated for administrative purposes.
Over half of the cleared lots have now been sold. There are plans to build housing as well as plans for building new commercial buildings, future offices and a museum, city officials said.
“It is our hope that many of the properties that have been part of this demolition project will be used to construct new family homes, apartments or townhouses,” said City Manager Mike Webb. “With the continued growth in our region it is essential to provide new affordable housing and make our city more appealing to potential industry.”
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
— By Greg Jordan, Bluefield Daily Telegraph
---
Infrastructure funding goes to Matoaka sewer system; requests for Athens, Mount Hope and Mercer County PSD
charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council announced funding for a $165,000 grant to the Mercer County Public Service District for improvements to its Matoaka sewer system.
The grant along with funds from the CWSRF, Mercer County Commission, and other funding programs provide $4.2 million for the project.
The council also approved technical reviews and requests to pursue funding for an additional 13 sewer and water projects, including:
Town of Athens in Mercer County: water system improvements project estimated to cost $2.5 million
Mercer County PSD: regional sewer system project in western Mercer County to serve approximately 76 homes estimated to cost $14.5 million
Mercer County PSD: extension of sewer service project in western Mercer County to serve approximately 317 homes estimated to cost $7.1 million
Mount Hope Water Association: water system improvements project estimated to cost $1.7 million
The council noted as of June 30 (end of fiscal year) it has approximately $83.5 million of binding commitments for approximately 72 projects estimated to cost $284.7 million that are projected to go to construction in the following 12 months.
---
Nearly 5,000 West Virginians eligible for student debt relief
Just weeks after the Supreme Court denied President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel up to $20,000 of student debt, some borrowers got good news: The Biden administration announced it would be forgiving loans for more than 800,000 people, for a total of $39 billion in relief.
Nearly 5,000 of those borrowers are in West Virginia and, if the plan stands anticipated court tests, will receive more than $196 million in forgiveness in the coming weeks as part of the administration approving 804,000 borrowers nationwide for loan relief this summer.
Eligible borrowers will not have to take any action to receive this income-driven repayment (IDR) forgiveness.
An IDR plan sets a borrower’s monthly student loan payment at an amount intended to be affordable based on that borrower’s income and family size. IDR plans also offer forgiveness of any remaining loan balance after borrowers make 240 or 300 monthly payments, which corresponds to 20 or 25 years. The number of required payments depends on when a borrower first took out the loans, the type of loans they borrowed, and the IDR payment plan in which the borrower is enrolled.
---
Nicholas body identified; investigation continuing
The state medical examiner’s office made a positive identification of James Aaron Key by using dental records Tuesday, according to a press release from the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department.
The death of Key, 38, of Gauley Run Road, Summersville, is still under investigation. He was reported as a missing person on Feb. 28.
Anyone with information concerning the disappearance or death of Key may contact Cpl. G.M. Auxier or Deputy B.T. Bingham at the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department at 700 Main St., Suite 3, Summersville, or call 304-872-7880.
---
W.Va. DHHR reports no new Covid-related deaths
charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported Wednesday that there have been no Covid-related deaths in the last week.
There have been 8,163 deaths attributed to Covid-19 complications in the state since March 17, 2020.
West Virginians ages 6 months and older are recommended to stay up-to-date with Covid-19 vaccination. At this time, to stay up-to-date, one Omicron (bivalent) Covid-19 shot is recommended for most people ages 6 years and older. Those ages 6 months through 5 years of age have more specific recommendations. Those ages 65 years and older and those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised are also eligible for at least one additional Omicron Covid-19 shot for updated protection.
To learn more about Covid-19 or to find a vaccine, visit vaccines.gov or vaccinate.wv.gov, or call 1-833-734-0965.
---
Summers County dilapidated structures panel sets meeting
The Summers County dilapidated structures committee will meet in regular session on Monday, July 24, at noon in the Roosevelt Room of the Summers Memorial Building in Hinton. On the agenda are items to discuss from committee members and county commission staff, a phone log and property updates.
Old business includes collaboration with the city of Hinton. The meeting is open to the public.
