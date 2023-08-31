Turnpike expecting increased traffic over holiday weekend
charleston, w.va. – About 420,000 vehicles are expected to pass through toll booths on the West Virginia Turnpike over the four-day Labor Day weekend from Friday, Sept. 1, to Monday, Septe. 4,.
In a press release, Jeff Miller, executive director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority, said, “Labor Day weekend typically marks the end of summer travel for the West Virginia Turnpike and isn’t as big a weekend as July 4th weekend or even Memorial Day weekend.
“We still plan for this as we do other holiday weekends and staff accordingly throughout our Toll Operations, Traffic Flaggers, Courtesy Patrol units & State Police Troop 7.”
Friday’s estimate is 140,000 vehicles, the highest estimation of the four days. On Saturday, 95,000 vehicles are expected to pass through the toll booths and 75,000 vehicles on Sunday. On Labor Day, an estimated 110,000 vehicles are estimated to be on the West Virginia Turnpike.
“Peak travel times on Friday will begin around noon and continue throughout the evening whereas Monday we will see higher traffic volume starting earlier in the day and continuing into the early evening,” Miller said in the release.
---
Encova scholarships pass $1M mark at WVSOM
lewisburg, w.va. – Eleven aspiring physicians at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) found their student loans more manageable following an Aug. 25 luncheon celebrating their selection as recipients of Encova scholarships.
As of this academic year, the organization’s total contributions to WVSOM students have surpassed $1 million.
A total of $38,000 was awarded for the 2023-24 academic year, with scholarships ranging in value from $2,000 to $8,000. The scholarships are funded by an endowment the Encova Foundation created at the school in 2016 through its Encova Foundation of West Virginia, when the organization was known as the BrickStreet Foundation. The Encova Foundation of West Virginia is a charitable arm of Columbus, Ohio-based Encova Insurance.
James W. Nemitz, Ph.D., WVSOM’s president, said during the luncheon that the Encova scholarships represent the largest corporate endowment provided through the school’s WVSOM Foundation.
Since the 2017-18 academic year, $431,000 has been awarded to 63 WVSOM students through the endowment. Combined with an initial donation from the BrickStreet Foundation and interest earned from that donation, the company has enabled the WVSOM Foundation to provide $1,031,000 to 84 students.
---
Youth Environmental Conference set for October
charleston, w.va. – Scholarships are available for the 48th annual West Virginia Youth Environmental Conference, scheduled for Oct. 6-8 at Cacapon Resort State Park in Morgan County.
Sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Youth Environmental Program, the conference is open to youth, ages 13-18, and their chaperones at no cost with a scholarship. Scholarships are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. Once all scholarships have been allotted, participants can still register for $200 each.
The deadline to register for the conference is 3 p.m. Sept. 15.
Among the activities planned for this year’s conference is a Saturday field trip with stops at Harpers Ferry National Historical Park, Cool Spring Nature Preserve and Ridge State Fish Hatchery. The weekend also will feature environmental programs and guest speakers.
For more scholarship information or to obtain a registration form, visit www.dep.wv.gov and type “Youth Environmental Conference” in the search bar, or contact Annette Hoskins at 304-414-9759 or by email: Annette.L.Hoskins@wv.gov.
---
White Sulphur library to host book sale on Sept. 9
The White Sulphur Springs Public Library will be hosting a book sale, made possible through generous contributions from its community, on Saturday, Sept. 9, starting at 10 a.m. in conjunction with the Fresh Water Folk Festival at the White Sulphur Springs National Fish Hatchery.
This sale includes a wide range of picture books and juvenile chapter books. There will also be a diverse selection of fiction novels, as well as nonfiction books specializing in religion, self-help, history, crafts and much more.
Hardbacks will sell at $2 and paperbacks/ DVDs/ audio books for $1. All proceeds will go to support the library.
Any materials left after 3 p.m. will be reduced.
If the weather cooperates, the book sale will be at the National Fish Hatchery in White Sulphur Springs. If the weather is rainy, the book sale will take place inside the library at 344 Main St. W. in White Sulphur Springs.
Call 304-536-1171 with questions.
---
Glen Rogers man pleads guilty to conspiracy
Franklin Canterbury, 59, of Glen Rogers, pleaded guilty Aug. 31 to conspiracy to commit a felony and receiving or transferring stolen property.
Conspiracy to commit a felony carries a potential sentence of one to five years in prison.
Receiving or transferring stolen property carries a potential sentence of one to 10 years in prison, as prescribed by law.
The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department responded to a burglary in the Ravencliff area, during which deputies determined that several thousand dollars of construction equipment had been stolen.
During the investigation, deputies discovered stolen items at Canterbury’s residence.
“Crimes associated with property theft erode the quality of life of our Wyoming County citizens,” said Gregory Bishop, county prosecutor. “We should not be afraid to leave our homes and property for fear of theft.
“We will aggressively prosecute property crime in Wyoming County.”
Derek Laxton, assistant prosecutor, served as lead prosecutor in the case.
Sheriff’s Cpl. Tyler Sizemore investigated the crimes.
Bishop lauded the hard and thorough work of Laxton and the entire prosecutor’s staff, along with Sizemore, Sgt. Matthew Lane, and the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department.
“Felony pleas are the direct result of outstanding police work,” Bishop emphasized. “Wyoming County citizens are fortunate to have deputies such as these working hard to protect our lives and property.”
Canterbury will be sentenced on Oct. 4.
---
Heart of God to celebrate church anniversary
Heart of God Ministries Church, 1703 S. Kanawha St., will celebrate the 30th church anniversary beginning Friday, Sept. 1.
Dr. Jerry Staples, pastor of Mt. Zion and Liberty MB churches, will be the speaker at 7 p.m.
The church anniversary celebration will conclude on Sunday, Sept. 3, with Bishop Vincent Charity, pastor of the Master’s Touch Praise Ministries in Temple Hills, Md., at 10 a.m. A community block party will follow the morning service and conclude at 3 p.m.
