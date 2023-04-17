Tourism department begins dark sky promotion
charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia Department of Tourism has partnered with the International Dark-Sky Association to launch a new campaign highlighting the state’s endless stargazing opportunities.
This promotion began Monday morning in conjunction with International Dark Sky Week, April 15-22, and will run through the end of the summer.
West Virginia is home to one of the largest and darkest skysheds within the Eastern United States, according to a press release from the tourism department, which is why Travel + Leisure dubbed West Virginia one of the “most under-the-radar stargazing destinations” last year.
Additionally, the International Dark-Sky Association has designated Watoga, Calvin Price, and Droop Mountain Battlefield state parks as “Dark Sky Parks,” which is the highest honor available for stargazing parks. Designations are based on the quality of the night skies, stringent outdoor lighting standards, and innovative community outreach, and the organization has designated fewer than 200 parks around the world.
The Department of Tourism is sharing resources on its website and social media platforms to help travelers plan the ideal starry sky getaways to Almost Heaven this summer. Additionally, 100 lucky winners will have the chance to win dark-sky-themed prizes, including 15 grand prize winners who will receive a GoPro Hero 11.
---
Alderson couple accused of drugs, child neglect
Raeann Wright turned herself in to Police Chief J.T. Williams at the Alderson Police Department on Tuesday, April 4, because she had failed to appear on an earlier charge and a warrant had been issued for her arrest.
Chief Williams processed her, caused her to be searched and prepared to transport Wright to Southern Regional Jail.
Since Easter was coming up and she was concerned that she would not be released before then, Wright asked if she could stop at her house and tell her child and her boyfriend, Nathan Wilson, goodbye.
Chief Willams agreed to the request and made the stop. Once there, both Wright and Wilson became nervous, according to a press release from the city.
With their 4-year-old son between them, Wilson is alleged to have passed something to Wright. When challenged and faced with a search by a female EMT, Wright is alleged to have produced a black plastic bag containing an aluminum foil packet of methamphetamine, according to the release.
Once Wright was delivered to Southern Regional Jail, a search warrant was obtained for her house. While the search warrant was being served, an unidentified female was detained upon leaving the residence and is alleged to have produced methamphetamine, which she claimed to have just purchased from Wilson.
Wilson was arrested on charges of delivery of a controlled substance and child neglect. Wright has also been charged with child neglect.
---
Panhandle delegate running for secretary of state
martinsburg, w.va. — A Republican and former county commissioner, state delegate, businessman and pharmacist, Ken Reed announced that he will be seeking the nominationto become the West Virginia secretary of state in the 2024 primary election.
Reed graduated from Brooke High School in 1986 and attended the West Virginia University School of Pharmacy, obtaining his degree and starting his career as a pharmacist in 1992. He met his wife, Tally, in pharmacy school and married in 1993. They have four children.
Reed began his career working as a chain pharmacist then went on to build his own small chain of pharmacies in and around the Eastern Panhandle. Reed and his wife own and operate the Canary Grill in Berkeley Springs and Reeds’ Pharmacy locations in Martinsburg; Hedgesville; Berkeley Springs; Hancock, Md.; and Berryville, Va.
Commissioner Reed, R-Morgan, was elected to the Morgan County Commission in November 2016, and then in 2020 was elected to serve as the Republican delegate for the 59th District.
---
DHHR seeking to honor elder abuse advocate
charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is accepting nominations for the 2023 Ronald Nestor Award, created in recognition of Ronald Nestor, DHHR’s first adult services director and an advocate for social work for more than 45 years.
The award recognizes an individual from any field of practice who has raised awareness and advocated to end elder abuse.
To be eligible, an individual must have worked to end elder abuse or promoted awareness of the issue in West Virginia and be a resident or native of West Virginia. Individuals or organizations in West Virginia may submit nominations by completing the online nomination form by May 1.
For the purposes of this award, “elder abuse” includes mental, physical, and verbal abuse, financial exploitation, and neglect of a person who is at least 60 years old and is vulnerable or a facility resident.
The 2023 Ronald Nestor Award will be presented during the virtual West Virginia Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WVEAAD) Seminar on June 15.
---
Gas prices retreat – an inch – in W.Va. in past week
Average gasoline prices in West Virginia have fallen 1 cent per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.56 per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 1,154 stations in the state.
Still, prices in West Virginia are 20 cents per gallon higher than a month ago but stand 36.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in West Virginia was priced at $3.19 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.69 per gallon.
At the same time, the national average price of gasoline has risen 7.6 cents per gallon, averaging $3.65 per gallon on Monday. The national average is up 22.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at 41.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
---
Tech president to address first 100 days of tenure
Dr. T. Ramon Stuart, campus president of WVU Tech, will be giving his first State of the University address on Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Carter Hall Auditorium, 322 S. Kanawha St., Beckley.
Stuart’s speech will cover his first 100 days in his role as campus president, as well as updates and vision for the Tech campus.
