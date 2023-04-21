Tech and Beckley Art Center hosting a Learning Day event
West Virginia University Institute of Technology and the Beckley Art Center will be hosting a Remake Learning Day event, “Color Me a Healthy Soil,” on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Beckley Art Center, 600 Johnstown Road.
The event is part of the Remake Learning Days happening across the state and is free and open to all ages.
In this interactive event, participants will learn the biology of soil, discover living creatures that make soil healthy, run tests to find organisms and then use different-colored soils to make their own paints to paint a collaborative art piece.
The collaborative art will be displayed around various locations in the Beckley community to stimulate conversations about soil health.
---
Va. man survives fiery blaze after car flips multiple times
A 37-year-old Virginia man survived a fiery crash on Interstate 64 at the Sam Black exit on Thursday night, according to the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department.
At approximately 7 p.m., members of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene of the single-vehicle automobile accident.
The investigation revealed that the driver of a westbound vehicle, identified as LaQuan Candia of Chesterfield, Va., lost control of his vehicle and traveled into the median. The vehicle flipped multiple rotations before coming to rest in the eastbound lanes.
A fire involving the vehicle ensued, becoming fully engulfed. Both eastbound lanes of I-64 were closed for a short time.
Candia was treated on scene by Alderson EMS and was transported to a local hospital.
Members of the Clintonville Fire Department arrived on scene and extinguished the blaze.
---
Calhoun sheriff resigns over weapons at school event
grantsville, w.va. (ap) — A West Virginia sheriff accused of bringing guns to a middle and high school career-day event and allowing one student to aim a firearm resigned Friday.
Sheriff Warren Basnett did not give a reason for stepping away from the position in his resignation letter, according to several news outlets.
Calhoun County Clerk Jean Simers said she received the resignation letter from Basnett and referred further questions to Prosecutor Nigel Jeffries. Jeffries did not immediately return a telephone message.
The sheriff’s office brought the guns to the March 31 event at Calhoun County Middle/High School and put them on a display table, according to news outlets. Jeffries said one student aimed and pretended to shoot one of the guns under Basnett’s supervision.
Jeffries said he discussed issues involving Basnett on Tuesday with the Calhoun County Commission, including the career day event. Basnett did not attend the meeting.
They also discussed times when there weren’t certified deputies in the sheriff’s office, improperly documented court orders, alleged civil service rule violations and the posting of a newspaper advertisement about a silent auction offering used police cruisers.
---
Attorney General Morrisey endorses Trump for president
charleston, w.va. – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey on Friday endorsed President Donald J. Trump for president in 2024.
Morrisey released a video on Twitter announcing his endorsement of Trump.
“West Virginia misses President Trump,” Morrisey says in the video. “For many years, I have stood very closely with President Trump and strongly supported his agenda, leading on so many litigation battles to defend America First.”
Morrisey is the first gubernatorial candidate in West Virginia to endorse President Trump.
Morrisey announced his candidacy for West Virginia governor on April 4.
---
Greenbrier County Schools hosting showcase of arts
Greenbrier County schools invites the public to attend the Annual Showcase of the Arts on Friday, April 28, at Greenbrier East High School.
School district art and music teachers have collaborated to present this special event to celebrate the artistic talents of students.
The event will begin with a K-12 art exhibit in the Greenbrier East High School auxiliary gymnasium at 6 p.m. Musical performances, including middle and high school band and choir members, will follow the art show at 7 p.m. in the main gymnasium.
---
Food giveaway scheduled for Tuesday in Mount Hope
The Mountaineer Food Bank and Mobile Food Pantry will have a food giveaway in Fayette County at the former Mount Hope High School and Heritage Center at 100 High School Drive in Mount Hope on Tuesday, April 25, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
