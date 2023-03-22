Surveyor dies in Barbour mine
Cecil Barker, of Philippi, W.Va., was fatally injured Wednesday morning while working as a surveyor at Century Mining’s Longview Mine, in Barbour County.
Barker, 62, had 18 years of mining experience. Two other surveyors were traveling with Barker underground to the mining section on a Striker two-seater rubber-tired mantrip when the wreck occurred. The two other surveyors sustained minor injuries.
The West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety, and Training and the Mine Safety and Health Administration are at the mine site and will be conducting an investigation.
---
One-day classes to teach healing with herbs
summersville, w.va. – Learn how to doctor with herbs in New River Community and Technical College’s upcoming classes on herbal medicine at the Nicholas County Campus in Summersville.
The Herbal Medicine class will meet on Thursday, April 13, and the Advanced Herbal Medicine class is scheduled for Thursday, April 20. Both classes will meet from 10 a.m. to noon.
The Herbal Medicine students will meet from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, April 13. The class introduces students to the many different types of medicines that can be made from herbs and provides recipes for the easiest and most popular of those.
The Advanced Herbal Medicine class will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, April 20. The advanced class explains the chemistry and formulas for making medicines from plants. The class will focus on teas, tinctures and salves which cover a host of the normal dings of living. A booklet of the most available herbs and the things they help alleviate along with recipes will be given to each student.
The registration deadline for the Herbal Medicine class is April 6, and the deadline for the Advanced Herbal Medicine class is April 14. Tuition for each class is $25.
---
DHHR reports 6 more Covid-related deaths
charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of March 22 there have been six deaths reported since last week’s dashboard update, with a total of 8,011 deaths attributed to Covid-19.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 97-year-old male from Taylor County, a 91-year-old female from Fayette County, an 87-year-old female from Barbour County, a 78-year-old female from Wood County, a 69-year-old male from Kanawha County and a 92-year-old female from Mercer County.
---
Sex offender charged with abducting a child
State patrol officers responded to Dunbar on Monday in reference to a possible abduction of an 11-year-old girl by a registered sex offender.
It was reported the alleged victim was seen leaving a residence with a male and a female.
The girl and suspects were located a short time later in the area of 17th Street in Dunbar.
The suspects, David McCallister, 20, of Charleston and Jada McCallister, 18, of Dunbar, were charged with conspiracy to commit a felony against the state, child neglect with risk of bodily injury, and abducting a child near a school under 16 years old.
McCallister is registered as a sex offender for a previous conviction of sexual abuse of a 7-year-old. The victim did not sustain any injuries during this incident.
This investigation remains active and ongoing.
Pauley was assisted by Trooper 1st Class Schoolcraft and Trooper Wriston.
---
Branchland parents accused of child neglect
Cpl. J.K. Ramey, Cpl. M.C. McMillian II, and Trooper J.D. Reedy responded to a child abuse complaint in Branchland on Tuesday, March 21, at approximately 7 a.m.
The three state troopers discovered four juveniles, ranging in age from 2 to 6 years old, living in squalor, without sufficient food or hygiene, according to a state police press release.
The troopers contacted Lincoln County Child Protective Services, which removed the children from the residence.
The parents, identified as Dustin Workman, 30, and Mattesha Lawrence, 26, were arrested for child neglect creating risk of injury.
Child Protective Services transported two of the juveniles to a hospital for medical treatment.
The investigation is ongoing.
---
Bomb sweep at Gilbert school turns up nothing
Sgt. C.S. Maynard and Cpl. T.G. Kania were notified at about 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, of a possible bomb threat at Gilbert PK-8 School located at 1 Lion County Way in the Gilbert area of Mingo County.
Sgt. Maynard, Cpl. Kania and K9 Dino conducted a sweep of the school and located nothing of concern. State Police units were assisted by the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office, Gilbert Volunteer Fire Department and STAT emergency services.
---
Three from Madison charged with abuse and neglect
Following a month-long investigation by state police, three residents of Madison have been charged with abuse and neglect of an incapacitated person resulting in serious bodily injury.
Marilynn Eastes Johnson, 73, Pamela Sue Johnson, 56, and Daniel Lee Johnson, 39, were arrested and arraigned in Boone County Magistrate Court.
No other information was made available by state police.
The investigation is active.
---
Flags at half staff for Del. “Bill” Stafford of Mercer County
charleston, w.va. – In commemoration of the distinguished life and service of West Virginia Delegate William P. “Bill” Stafford, Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation, ordering that all United States and West Virginia state flags on all state-owned facilities throughout Charleston and Mercer County be displayed at half-staff from dawn to dusk on Thursday, March 23, the day of services celebrating his life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.