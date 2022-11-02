Surface mine reclamation sees $26 million coming to state
The Department of the Interior on Wednesday announced that the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement (OSMRE) is making $122.5 million in fiscal year 2022 funding for Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) grants available to eligible states and Tribes – with more than $26 million being sent to West Virginia.
The funds will support local investment opportunities that create good-paying union jobs and provide for the sustainable long-term rehabilitation of abandoned mine lands.
The AMLER program advances President Biden’s Justice40 Initiative, which commits to delivering 40 percent of the benefits of certain climate and clean energy investments to disadvantaged communities.
Grants are available to the six Appalachian states with the highest number of unfunded high-priority abandoned mine land problems and three Tribes with approved AML programs.
In fiscal year 2022, AMLER funds have been allocated as follows: Kentucky, Pennsylvania and West Virginia ($26.63 million each); Alabama, Ohio and Virginia ($10.652 million each); and the Crow Tribe, the Hopi Tribe, and the Navajo Nation ($3.551 million each).
States and Tribes will work with local partners to identify projects that will bring the most environmental and economic benefits to their communities.
---
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Wednesday, November 2, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases 608,652
Deaths 7,534
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases 97,610,628
Deaths 1,071,578
Source: CSSE
World
Cases 631,241,310
Deaths 6,594,490
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot 1,157,487
Fully vaccinated 1,000,521
Source: DHHR
---
Covid numbers not going anywhere in any hurry
West Virginia Covid numbers were less than impressive, either way. There was no sudden surge or precipitous fall – only, as they say, the same ol’ same ol’.
In the Wednesday report by the Department of Health and Human Resources, the number of Covid cases rose from 929 to 970 but stayed below 1,000 for the 18th consecutive day.
Likewise, the positive test result stayed below 6 percent for the 14th consecutive day, moving down to 5.01 percent from 5.68 percent the day before.
Hospitalizations were down one to 162. The last time they were above 200 was Sept. 30.
The DHHR counted four deaths from Covid complications, pushing the state’s total to 7,534. The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 58-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 71-year-old male from Wyoming County, a 79-year-old female from Kanawha County and a 70-year-old female from Kanawha County.
By J Damon Cain
---
Justice announces Almost Heaven school art contest
Gov. Jim Justice, the West Virginia Department of Tourism, and the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History invite all West Virginia students in grades K-12 to participate in the 2023 Almost Heaven Governor’s Art Exhibition.
The deadline for submissions is Friday, Dec. 2. Only one entry may be submitted per student.
Designed to showcase student creativity and the arts, this year’s exhibition is a call for one-of-a-kind postcard designs illustrating a favorite West Virginia park (city, county, or state). Selected postcard artwork will later be used by the Department of Tourism to personally invite travelers to Almost Heaven.
Awards will be given out to first, second, and third places in three categories: elementary school, middle school, and high school. Winners will receive Blick Art Materials gift cards in the amounts of $100, $50 and $25.
An exhibition of all selected entries will be on display at the State Capitol in Charleston beginning Jan. 11, 2023.
For more information on contest guidelines and to print off a submission form, contact Laiken Blankenship, WVDACH exhibits coordinator, at 304-558-0220 or Laiken.J.Blankenship@wv.gov.
---
“Great day” for Culloden with $32M project underway
Gov. Jim Justice joined West Virginia Department of Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston on Wednesday to officially break ground on a project to build a new exit on Interstate 64 at Culloden.
The interchange will connect U.S. 60 in Culloden with I-64 between Hurricane and Milton. Construction is expected to begin within 30 days.
“I congratulate you all on this project,” Justice said in a press release. “I hope and pray we get it done quickly and bring more and more goodness to the area. I spent many, many, many days bird hunting all around here.”
Triton Construction Inc. was awarded a contract for $32.34 million to build the new interchange. The new road from U.S. 60 and I-64 will be about two-thirds of a mile long and will link up with the interstate just west of the Putnam/Cabell County line.
The project also includes construction of a new bridge on I-64 over Benedict Road, replacing two existing bridges. The new bridge and ¾ mile of the interstate will be widened to accommodate six lanes of traffic in anticipation of future interstate expansion.
“This is indeed a great day for the Culloden area,” Wristen said. “This is a much, much needed project.”
---
State police exchange gunfire with Princeton man
On Wednesday, Nov. 2, at approximately 6:10 a.m., members of the West Virginia State Patrol Special Response Team were assisting with the service of a search warrant in Princeton when they were met with gunfire.
The special response vehicle was struck and bullets penetrated an outer jacket of one of the team members.
Officers returned fire, striking the gunman in the leg. The gunman, identified as Amir Lumpkins, 24, of Princeton, was transported for medical treatment with non-life-threatening injuries.
The trooper whose outer jacket was shot was not injured during the incident. Criminal charges are pending.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.