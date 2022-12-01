State revenues top budget again but personal income taxes fall
charleston, w.va. – State revenue collections in November exceeded estimates by $112.6 million.
The state estimated it would bring in just more than $367 million in taxes for the month, but instead collections totaled $480 million.
Exceeding estimates have been a trend during the last two budget years. Following five months of the fiscal year, the state has now collected $687.4 million above projections.
The state Senate Finance Committee released the new revenue numbers Thursday.
Severance tax collections for the month totaled more than $112 million, $88 million above estimate.
Collections for consumer sales tax exceeded estimates by $15 million.
Not everything did well in November. Personal income tax collections fell $10.4 million below the November estimate.
Taking all of the numbers into account, through five months, the state has collected 54 percent of the total revenue it has forecast for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.
By Jeff Jenkins, MetroNews
---
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Thursday, December 1, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases 615,040
Deaths 7,618
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases 98,915,294
Deaths 1,081,095
Source: CSSE
World
Cases 643,909,680
Deaths 6,637,483
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot 1,161,492
Fully vaccinated 1,004,208
Source: DHHR
---
Active Covid cases jump by nearly 200 overnight
Most Covid numbers in West Virginia are turning up with nearly 200 additional active cases of the highly infectious disease reported statewide, climbing to 971 in the Thursday report. On Sunday, the number stood at 624.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) also reported seven more Covid-related deaths, pushing that total to 7,618.
In its daily rpeort, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of an 80-year-old male from Braxton County, a 62-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 61-year-old female from Kanawha County, an 85-year-old male from Braxton County, an 86-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 77-year-old male from Wood County and an 85-year-old male from Brooke County.
The state’s positive test rate stayed above 5 percent for a third consecutive day at 6.31 percent, while the number of patients hospitalized for treatment was down four from the day before to 161 on Thursday.
By J. Damon Cain
---
State treasurer criticizes Biden rule on investments
charleston, w.va. – West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore on Thursday criticized a newly issued U.S. Department of Labor rule that gives investment managers broad discretion to consider Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors in retirement plan products.
“I’m extremely disappointed the Biden administration has rolled back President Trump’s rules that protected Americans’ retirement plans from unsound ESG investment practices,” Moore said. “The ESG and socially responsible investment trends are nothing more than a marketing gimmick used by liberal activists and firms like BlackRock to prop up political allies and favored social initiatives.”
Moore, who recently announced his campaign for the 2nd District Congressional seat in West Virginia, said investment managers should strictly use objective financial metrics in their fiduciary decisions – something the Trump-era rule required.
“The subjective, political nature of ESG investing trends could present tremendous harm to consumers looking for sound retirement options,” Moore said. “The fact that now defunct crypto exchange FTX had higher ESG ratings than ExxonMobil exposes the clear flaws in this investing trend, and I’m worried Americans could be deceived into placing their retirement money into investment products that are promoted more for political factors than financial stability.”
Moore urged Congressional leaders to take action to roll back what he called in a press release a “potentially harmful agency rule.”
“I hope Congress can step up and rein in this attempt to dupe Americans into using their retirement plans to fund woke social initiatives,” Moore said.
---
Free Tamarack Pop Art exhibit to open Saturday
beckley, w.va. – Tamarack Marketplace will be unveiling it latest gallery exhibition, titled “Pop! Goes the Culture,” in the David L. Dickirson Gallery on Saturday at 3 p.m.
This upcoming gallery showing takes inspiration from the Pop Art style made famous by the likes of Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein. Pop Art originally emerged in the late ’50s and ’60s as a movement against traditional fine art and gets its name from the use of pop culture imagery.
Visitors to Tamarack Marketplace will get to see a modern take on Pop Art as created by local artists.
The gallery opening is free to the public. Guests to the opening can meet some of the artists and enjoy wine and hors d’oeuvres provided by Tamarack Marketplace. The exhibition can be seen through Jan. 18 during regular business hours.
---
Bible college to host annual Christmas concert
mount hope, w.va. – Appalachian Bible College will present “Light Shall Shine Out of Darkness,” a Christmas concert of praise, at 7 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday, both in Anderson Hall on campus.
Performing will be the school’s Chorale, Jubilate Handbell Choir and Youth Ensemble.
The concert includes traditional carols including “Joy to the World” and “O Holy Night,” as well as some contemporary favorites like “Mary, Did You Know?” and “All Is Well.”
Admission is free.
After Saturday’s concert, residence halls will open for guests to enjoy decorations and refreshments. The concerts will also be streamed for online viewing. More information is at abc.edu/christmasconcert
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.