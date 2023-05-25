State Police ramping up patrol units for Memorial Day stretch
charleston, w.va. — It’s one of the busiest traveling periods of the year as heavy traffic is expected for the next few days over Memorial Day weekend in West Virginia.
According to the West Virginia Parkways Authority, they expect around 600,000 vehicles alone to be traveling on the West Virginia Turnpike from Thursday through Memorial Day on Monday.
With more travelers hitting the highways over the next five days, West Virginia State Police are letting residents know they will be adding more troopers on the roads to keep drivers as safe as possible. State Police Chief of Staff Maj. Jim Mitchell confirmed that Wednesday, leading up to the first expected day of increased traveling activity.
“We’re looking to enforce several potential violations,” he said. “We have additional troopers that will be out, thanks to specialized funding through the Governor’s Highway Safety Program.”
With that funding, Mitchell added that they’re putting up more and improved signage to remind drivers to continue driving safely, especially on a busy weekend like the last weekend in May. Maj. Mitchell also brought up how the signage and getting the word out about driving safe is also key as travelers make their way through potential construction and working zones.
We have a lot of construction going on which complicates things, but we’re trying to put up more signs to keep the public aware of what’s going,” said Mitchell.
– Jarett Lewis, MetroNews
---
Summers receives Almost Heaven swing for Bluestone
In partnership with the West Virginia Department of Tourism, West Virginia State Parks, Explore Summers County CVB, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Summers County received an Almost Heaven swing located at Bluestone State Park overlooking Bluestone Lake.
Rebecca Peterson, executive director for Explore Summers County, stated in a press release, “The swings were offered through the WV Department of Tourism’s Co-Op advertising program, and we were thrilled to add it to the cart!”
The Department of Tourism teamed up with students at the Nicholas County Career and Technical Center to initially build nine wooden swings. The swings first made their debut in 2022 and can be found throughout the state at various locations.
The swing was placed on May 23. In attendance were Frank Ratcliffe, superintendent of Bluestone State Park; Jessica Stoner, assistant superintendent; Bluestone State Park Maintenance Crew; Bluestone State Park lifeguards; State Sen. Jack David Woodrum; Charles Saunders, Summers County commissioner; Mike Gore, Summers County commissioner; Cleo Mathews, treasurer for Explore Summers County CVB; Rebecca Peterson, executive director of Explore Summers County CVB; news media; and local residents.
---
2 regional students win essay contest, cash for college account
charleston, w.va. – Fifteen regional students and one teacher were named winners of the 2023 SMART529 “When I Grow Up” essay contest.
Now in its 16th year, the annual essay contest asks students in kindergarten through fifth grades to write an essay about what they want to be when they grow up. Elementary school teachers can also participate by submitting an essay about how they would use the contest in the classroom to inspire their students.
More than 3,000 students from across West Virginia participated in the contest. Essays from three age groups (grades K-1, 2-3, and 4-5) were judged in each of the five geographic regions, for a total of 15 regional winners.
The local winners are:
· Rylee Workman, third grade at St. Francis de Sales School, Raleigh County – Clothes Designer
· Lillian Stewart, fourth grade at Berlin McKinney Elementary, Wyoming County – Restaurant Owner
Each regional winner will receive $500 invested into a SMART529 account. An additional $4,500 will be awarded to a grand prize winner, who will be randomly selected during a reception and ceremony Sept. 15 at the Culture Center in Charleston.
Each regional winner’s school will also be awarded a $500 cash prize to support school programs.
---
DHHR reports five Covid-related deaths in last week
charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported as of Wednesday there were five Covid-19-related deaths since last week’s dashboard update, with a total of 8,136 deaths statewide.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 69-year-old male from Ohio County, a 64-year-old female from Harrison County, a 74-year-old male from Monongalia County, an 81-year-old female from Lincoln County, and a 77-year-old female from Raleigh County.
West Virginians ages 6 months and older are recommended to stay up-to-date with Covid-19 vaccination. At this time, to stay up-to-date, one Omicron (bivalent) Covid-19 shot is recommended for most people ages 6 years and older. Those ages 6 months through 5 years of age have more specific recommendations. Those ages 65 years and older and those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised are also eligible for at least one additional Omicron COVID-19 shot for updated protection.
Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a Covid-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on Covid-19 vaccination.
---
Attorney general’s mobile office schedules June stops
charleston, w.va. – A representative of Attorney General Patrick Morrisey will meet with central and southeastern West Virginia residents in June to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
Justin Arvon, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:
June 2: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – The Chocolate Moose, 1818 Harper Road, Beckley
June 8: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Tudor’s Biscuit World, 323 N. Court St., Fayetteville
June 13: noon to 1 p.m. – Sutton Mayor’s Office, 450 Fourth St., Sutton
June 15: noon to 1 p.m. – Webster Springs Mayor’s Office, 146 McGraw Ave., Webster Springs
June 21: noon to 1 p.m. – Richwood Town Hall, 6 White Ave., Richwood
June 22: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Marlinton Town Hall, 709 Second Ave., Marlinton
June 27: noon to 1 p.m. – Tudor’s Biscuit World, 107 Bolt Road, Glen Daniel
June 29: noon to 1:30 p.m. – Summersville Town Hall, 400 N. Broad St., Summersville
For information on additional requirements specific to any location, attendees are encouraged to contact Justin Arvon at 304-590-6462. In case of inclement weather, please call ahead.
