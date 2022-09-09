State flags to fly at half-staff to honor queen, “Heroes Day”
Gov. Jim Justice issued a pair of proclamations on Friday to fly flags at half staff in honor of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday, and to mark the anniversary of 9/11 this Sunday.
Flags will fly at half-staff on Sunday to honor the day and “all West Virginia heroes, past and present,” officially declaring this coming Sunday as “Heroes Day” in West Virginia.
Sunday is the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the United States.
The governor also ordered all United States and West Virginia flags on all state-owned facilities be displayed at half-staff immediately, continuing through sunset on the day of interment, in honor and remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday.
Following the public news of the queen’s death, the U.K. will go into a period of mourning over the next 10 days as her funeral arrangements are made. Although it’s presently unknown exactly when the queen’s funeral will commence, it’s likely to occur about 10 days from her death.
“Cathy and I send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family as they mourn the loss of their Queen, mother, and grandmother,” Gov. Justice said in a press release. “Queen Elizabeth II was a monumental figure not just in the UK, but for the world. As the longest reigning monarch, she saw decades of change and should always be remembered for all she gave to her country.”
Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the throne on February 6, 1952, and was the longest-reigning British monarch with her reign of more than 70 years.
In the September 11, 2001, attacks, 2,977 people were killed and more than 25,000 others were injured. Of the 2,977 fatal victims, 2,753 were killed in the World Trade Center and the surrounding area, 184 at the Pentagon, and 40 in Pennsylvania. These deaths included 265 on the four planes. The attacks remain the deadliest terrorist act in world history.
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Friday, September 9, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases: 590,441
Deaths: 7,322
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases: 95,176,686
Deaths: 1,050,222
Source: CSSE
World
Cases: 607,840,714
Deaths: 6,512,519
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot: 1,148,102
Fully vaccinated: 991,519
Source: DHHR
Deaths return, 21 of them, to pandemic report; N.Y. governor declares state of emergency over polio
In its Friday pandemic report, the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 21 deaths attributed to Covid-19, including a 49-year-old male from Raleigh County, following two days when no deaths were reported.
The new count pushed the state total to 7,322 deaths attributed to Covid-19.
The DHHR also reported that active Covid cases were once again above 3,000 after spending two days below that mark. Actives reached 3,058 on Thursday with 294 more cases than what were counted on Wednesday.
The positive test rate dropped below double digits to 7.75 percent from 10.16 percent.
Hospitalizations were down from 317 to 305 on the day while the number of patients being treated in an intensive care unit was up to 57 from 50 over the previous 24 hours.
The number of patients on a ventilator ticked up to 12 from 10 on the day.
In its Friday report, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of an 81-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 68-year-old male from Marion County, a 49-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 69-year-old male from McDowell County, a 75-year-old male from Logan County, an 81-year-old male from Monroe County, a 53-year-old male from Boone County, an 85-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 55-year-old female from Roane County, a 76-year-old male from Greenbrier County, a 93-year-old female from Marshall County, an 85-year-old male from Cabell County, a 70-year-old female from Mercer County, an 80-year-old male from Cabell County, a 92-year-old female from Putnam County, a 91-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 65-year-old female from Greenbrier County, an 87-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 43-year-old female from Mason County, an 85-year-old male from Wetzel County, and an 88-year-old male from Barbour County.
A growing polio outbreak: The New York Times is reporting that Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York declared a state of emergency on Friday over the growing polio outbreak, in an effort to better equip health care providers with tools to curb the spread of the sometimes disabling virus before it takes further hold in the state. As previously reported by various news outlets, the first polio case in nearly a decade was identified in July in New York State.
In August, New York City officials said they had identified polio in the city’s wastewater. On Friday, state health officials announced that they had identified polio in 57 samples collected from wastewater in several downstate counties between May and August. The majority of the samples were collected in Rockland County, and 50 of them were genetically linked to the case of the Rockland resident. It is the seven remaining samples that have medical officials concerned because they have not been linked to the Rockland County case.
Bob Huggins gets a day – courtesy of the governor
Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday that he has issued a proclamation declaring today, Saturday, as Bob Huggins Day in West Virginia.
West Virginia University’s men’s basketball head coach, Huggins will receive basketball’s highest honor on Saturday when he is enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Over the course of his career, Huggins has led his teams to 25 NCAA Tournament berths, including nine appearances in the Sweet Sixteen, four trips to the Elite Eight, and two appearances in the NCAA Final Four. He has amassed 916 career wins over 45 years of coaching.
“Coach Huggins is a really dear friend and an absolutely unbelievable basketball coach,” Gov. Justice said. “I’ve coached basketball forever, and I really admire what a great job Coach Huggins has done. So we’re so proud and so happy that finally the Hall of Fame is recognizing a man that is so deserving.”
By J. Damon Cain
