Shady Spring 2-year-old wins $20,000 prize for college
Beckley, W.Va. – State Treasurer Riley Moore on Tuesday presented a 2-year-old Shady Spring child and her family a $20,000 SMART529 scholarship – the second winner in the program’s 20th anniversary scholarship sweepstakes.
Isabella Gautier, the daughter of Kellie and Jason Gautier, was presented her prize Wednesday morning at Tamarack in Beckley. Isabella will receive $20,000 invested in a SMART529 Direct account.
“I’d like to congratulate Isabella and her family for being the second winner in our SMART529 20th Anniversary Sweepstakes,” Treasurer Moore said. “For two decades, the SMART529 savings program has empowered West Virginia families to invest in their future. With rising tuition and student loan costs, it’s never too early to start saving for your child’s future. We were proud to award young Isabella with $20,000 in college savings that she and her family can continue to grow over time.”
“We were very excited to find out that Isabella had won one of the SMART529 scholarships,” Isabella’s mother, Kellie Gautier, said. “We want her to be set up for success in her future career, and this scholarship helps make that dream possible.”
Isabella is the second of three winners in the SMART529 20th Anniversary Scholarship Sweepstakes. The scholarships are being randomly awarded to one child each month from October through December.
Last month, 11-month-old Penelope Scripture of Wheeling was awarded the first $20,000 scholarship in the SMART529 20th Anniversary Sweepstakes.
West Virginia families have one more opportunity to enter the sweepstakes. The final deadline to register for next month’s award is Saturday, Dec. 3. If you’ve registered previously, you’ll still be eligible for the next two awards. Registration for the contest, along with rules and official information, is available online at www.wvtreasury.com/20years.
To be eligible:
The child must be 14 years old or younger as of Aug. 10, 2022.
Entries must be completed by a parent or legal guardian.
åOnly one entry per eligible child permitted.
Multiple children in a household CAN be entered to win.
SMART529 is a qualified tuition program issued by the Board of Trustees of the West Virginia College and Jumpstart Savings Programs and administered by Hartford Funds. Complete information about SMART529 plans and investment options is available at www.SMART529.com.
---
---
Positive test rate drops back below 5 percent
Covid numbers in West Virginia remained relatively benign in the state’s Wednesday morning report, with the positive test rate posting a sub-5.0 percent reading for the third time in the last four days.
The reading came in at 4.63 percent, down from 5.72 percent the previous day. It has stayed in a tight range below 6 percent beginning Oct. 25, and in single digits dating back to Sept. 25.
The number of patients hospitalized for treatment of Covid fell from 151 to 142 on Wednesday morning, remaining below 200 for the 40th consecutive day.
Active Covid cases were down from 897 to 798, moving farther away from the 1,000 mark which it breached with a 1,111 reading last Friday.
In its daily report, the Department of Health and Human Resources counted two more Covid-related deaths, confirming the passing of a 91-year-old female from Berkeley County and an 85-year-old male from Grant County.
By J. Damon Cain
---
Justice appoints new acting director, state forester
Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday that he has appointed Harry Evans as the new Acting Director and State Forester of the West Virginia Division of Forestry.
“Harry has been a great asset to the Division of Forestry and the State of West Virginia during his career,” said Gov. Justice. “I know he will continue to serve our great State in this new role.”
Evans is a graduate of Glenville State College. He has 30 years of experience with the West Virginia Division of Forestry. Most recently, he served as Deputy State Forester for the division.
“During his decades-long career, Harry has shown a passion and dedication to West Virginia’s forests,” said West Virginia Department of Commerce Acting Secretary James Bailey. “He has been named as the Forestry Employee of the Year for District V and has gone above and beyond the call of duty as a member of the West Virginia Western Fire Crew, which has been deployed to fight fires in other states.”
Evans steps into the position following the retirement of West Virginia Division of Forestry Director Tom Cover.
Established in 1909 as a declaration of the state government for the need of forest protection and research, the West Virginia Division of Forestry protects and conserves forest resources in the nation’s third most forested state.
---
$478,652 for internet crimes task force
Charleston, W.Va. – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $478,652 from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) Office of Justice Programs (OJP) for the West Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The funding will be dispersed through the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety and will help combat child sexual exploitation and prosecute sexual predators who operate on the Internet.
