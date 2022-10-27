Saturday’s Powerball pot grows to over $800 million
Charleston, W.Va. – You just might say it’s a pretty good chunk of change that lottery players are shooting for in the Saturday drawing, the 38th in a series that has yet, as of the 37th on Wednesday, to produce a winner.
The Powerball jackpot has reached $800 million, the second largest in Powerball history.
And before you have that money all spent, just know that the cash payout, which is the more popular option, is projected to be $383.7 million.
Not $800 million, but enough there to retire, pay off the mortgage and pay for the kid’s college education.
The jackpot also ranks fifth largest in U.S. lottery history and has reached its highest point of 2022.
“We are excited in the Lottery world with all of these high jackpots,” Assistant Director Randy Burnside said in a press release. “This is a lively time, but we do want to encourage all players to have fun, but also, play responsibly.”
Not everyone came up empty-handed in the Wednesday drawing as the lottery handed out more than $21.2 million in lower-tier cash prizes.
Tickets for the next Powerball drawing can be purchased at any West Virginia Lottery retailer for $2 apiece, or $3 with the Power Play option, which increases your non-jackpot prizes.
All tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. Saturday.
To play, choose five numbers ranging from 1 to 69 and one Power Ball number from 1 to 26 – and then cross your fingers.
But, as advised, don’t go spending all of that money ahead of time. Back in April, when the grand prize was – comparatively speaking – a puny $639 million, the odds of winning were 1 in 292,201,338.
---
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Thursday, October 27, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases 607,087
Deaths 7,513
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases 97,408,554
Deaths 1,070,072
Source: CSSE
World
Cases 629,451,998
Deaths 6,586,575
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot 1,156,280
Fully vaccinated 999,423
Source: DHHR
---
11 deaths in a day as numbers turn up
The emotional roller-coaster of counting Covid-related deaths in West Virginia turned abruptly, climbing to 11 more victims in the Thursday report – including a 45-year-old male from Wyoming County – a day after registering zero deaths statewide.
The daily tally pushed the state’s total to 7,513.
With the exception of hospitalizations, which fell from 156 to 153, all other major metrics of the prevalence of the disease were up across the board.
The positive test rate nearly doubled from a six-month low of 3.03 percent on Wednesday to Thursday’s reading of 5.85 percent.
The number of active Covid cases in the state rose to 769, tacking on 48 more than what was recorded in Wednesday’s report.
Also up, in smaller numbers, were the number of patients being treated in an intensive care unit, from 21 to 23, and the number of patients on a ventilator for breathing support, from six to nine.
In its daily report, the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed the deaths of the Wyoming County male and a 52-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 90-year-old female from Putnam County, a 91-year-old male from Morgan County, an 89-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 74-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 66-year-old female from Berkeley County, an 83-year-old female from Mercer County, an 89-year-old female from Marion County, a 68-year-old female from Harrison County, and an 89-year-old male from Harrison County.
— By J. Damon Cain
---
Heart attack deaths jump in 2nd year of Covid
As the number of Covid-19 infections surged during the pandemic, deaths from heart attacks rose sharply as well, with adults ages 25-44 experiencing the most significant increases, according to new research from scientists at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.
“The dramatic rise in heart attacks during the pandemic has reversed what was a prior decadelong steady improvement in cardiac deaths,” said Dr. Yee Hui Yeo, first author of the study and a Cedars-Sinai physician-scientist. “We are still learning the many ways by which Covid-19 affects the body, regardless of age, gender, ethnicity or race.”
Scientists around the nation and world continue to release findings that show SARS-CoV-2 infections increase risk of other serious conditions such as stroke, nerve damage and some autoimmune diseases.
While other infections such as the flu are known to lead to a slightly increased risk of heart attacks, the Cedars-Sinai researchers said, they could find nothing that compared with the jump in deaths linked to the Covid-19 pandemic.
— By The Sacramento Bee
---
Former highway commissioner dies at 87
Fred VanKirk, former West Virginia secretary of transportation, died on Monday. He was 87.
VanKirk served as commissioner of highways and secretary of transportation under former governors Gaston Caperton and Bob Wise.
VanKirk served for more than 41 years in West Virginia’s transportation sector. After earning a degree in engineering from West Virginia University in 1962, he worked in the Highway Department’s planning and engineering fields until being named the state highway engineer in the early 1980s. In 1989, Gov. Gaston Caperton named him West Virginia commissioner of highways, and in 1995, VanKirk took on the added role of secretary of transportation. He later served in this dual capacity under Gov. Bob Wise from 2001-2005.
