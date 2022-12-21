SALS gets a part of $2.2 million in grants for 18 W.Va. projects
washington, d.c. – The Southern Appalachian Labor School will be receiving $107,980 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to rehabilitate 10 homes for low and very low-income individuals in Fayette, Nicholas, Kanawha and Raleigh counties.
The grant is part of nearly $2.2 million being sent to 18 different projects throughout the state as jointly announced in a press release from Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.
The funding, through the ag department’s rural development program, will support purchasing telecommunications technology for schools, helping agricultural producers and rural small businesses make energy efficiency improvements, providing quality, affordable housing for all West Virginians and improving water and wastewater infrastructure across the state.
The largest cash reward is $486,800 to West Virginia University to provide training and customized outreach and technical assistance services to small rural water utilities throughout Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia. The primary goal is to help small, rural communities throughout Central Appalachia improve drinking water and wastewater operations and become eligible to obtain financial resources to improve their water infrastructure.
The Pocahontas County Board of Education is getting $462,000 to create a controlled atmosphere for operational efficiency and longevity of distance learning network equipment and end-user devices. Green Bank Elementary and Middle School is located within two distinct radio quiet zones and in order to minimize harmful interference, the equipment for this location must be hard wired and shielded. Three thousand rural residents will benefit from this project as well.
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases 621,117
Deaths 7,661
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases 100,169,135
Deaths 1,089,184
Source: CSSE
World
Cases 655,127,268
Deaths 6,671,775
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot 1,164,004
Fully vaccinated 1,006,069
Source: DHHR
Covid picking up steam, but no new deaths in W.Va.
Even as two of three key Covid measurements rose in the Wednesday report, there were no new deaths related to the highly infectious and persistent disease that is picking up steam in West Virginia and across the country, heading into the coldest months of the year.
Starting a climb that began right around Thanksgiving as friends and families gathered for annual feasts, the spread may be poised to gain greater strength with Christmas and New Year’s up next on the social calendar.
The number of active Covid cases in West Virginia plowed ahead to 1,224, the seventh consecutive day and ninth of the last 11 above 1,000. It was 56 cases higher than the 1,168 reported by the state on Tuesday.
The number of patients hospitalized for treatment of Covid was up nine to 235 in the Wednesday report, and up 32 from the 203 count on Monday when it edged above 200 for the first time since Sept 30. On Nov. 22, two days before Thanksgiving, the number of cases was at 119.
In the Tuesday report, the positive test rate stuck its head into double digits for the first time since late September, climbing to 10.38 percent. On Wednesday, it was back into single digits at 8.83 percent, still relatively high and above the state’s average of 8.55 percent throughout the pandemic.
The rate had stayed in single digits since reading 10.42 percent on Sept. 25. A month later, on Oct. 25, it had dropped to 3.33 percent, the lowest it has been since back in April.
J. Damon Cain
Work on Interstate 70 at Wheeling nearly finished
wheeling, w.va. – One of the more significant projects in the state’s Roads to Prosperity program is coming to the finish line.
Motorists using Interstate 70 in the Wheeling area should expect to see orange barrels begin to disappear as work on the $215 million I-70 Bridges Project comes to a close.
Minor work still needs to be completed on the project including painting and concrete repairs which will occur below the bridges. Once the project is completely finished, Gov. Jim Justice and DOT leadership will hold a public ribbon-cutting ceremony.
In total, 26 bridges on the busy I-70 from the Ohio River to Elm Grove Exit 5 were either replaced or rehabbed. Entrance and exit ramps along the interstate were also replaced and rehabbed.
WSS Library to show movies next week
The WSS Library will be showing PG and PG-13 rated movies starting at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, through Thursday, Dec. 29.
Movie licensing agreements forbid the library from sharing which titles will be shown, so please call the library at 304-536-1171 for more information.
The library will provide popcorn and water.
Governor appoints Monongalia County circuit judge
morgantown, w.va. (ap) — Perri Jo DeChristopher has been appointed as a circuit judge serving Monongalia County in West Virginia.
Gov. Jim Justice announced DeChristopher’s appointment Tuesday. She will fill the seat after the resignation of Phillip D. Gaujot effective on Dec. 31.
DeChristopher currently is the Monongalia County prosecutor.
She is a graduate of West Virginia University’s law school.
