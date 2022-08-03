Sales tax takes a holiday for back-to-school purchases
West Virginians in need of materials for the upcoming school year will be able to save money this weekend during the state’s back-to-school Sales Tax Holiday.
During the holiday, certain back-to-school items are exempt from sales tax, such as clothing, school supplies, school instructional materials, laptops and tablets, and sports equipment.
The Sales Tax Holiday will begin at midnight on Friday, Aug. 5, and will continue through Monday, Aug. 8, at 11:59 p.m.
The average customer will save at least 6 percent on every qualified purchase and up to 7 percent if they purchase the item in a municipality that has imposed a local sales tax.
During the holiday, the following items are exempt from Sales and Use tax:
λCertain clothing with a purchase price of $125 or less
λCertain school supplies with a purchase price of $50 or less
λCertain school instruction material with a purchase price of $20 or less
λCertain laptop and tablet computers with a purchase price of $500 or less
λCertain sports equipment with a purchase price of $150 or less
Items purchased for use in a trade or business are not exempt under the sales tax holiday.
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Wednesday, August 3, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases: 559,295
Deaths: 7,169
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases: 91,779,017
Deaths: 1,032,024
Source: CSSE
World
Cases: 580,321,149
Deaths: 6,409,066
Source: CSSE
WVa Vaccinations
1st shot: 1,143,216
Fully vaccinated: 987,122
Source: DHHR
Covid numbers tread water, though well off records
Wednesday’s report: Covid numbers, for the most part, continued treading water as they have the past couple of weeks, with active cases staying above 3,000, the positive test rate remaining in double digits, hospitalizations adding a couple more patients to close in on 350 and the number of patients being treated in an intensive care unit climbing above 50 again.
Still, the numbers were far off records set last winter.
The Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) counted six more Covid-related deaths for the Wednesday report, pushing the state’s cumulative total to 7,169.
Active cases picked up 55, rising from 3,111 to 3,166 over the previous 24 hours. That was the fourth consecutive day and the 12th day in the past 14 above 3,000.
While still high, the positive test rate fell from 16.67 percent on Monday to 12.00 percent on Tuesday.
Hospitalizations were up to 349 on Wednesday from 337 on Tuesday, and the number of patients in an intensive care unit rose to 53 from 49, the highest that count has been since March 23 when it also registered 53. For the 16th consecutive day, the number of patients on a ventilator stayed in double digits, rising from 13 to 14 on Wednesday.
The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 81-year-old male from Ohio County and an 88-year-old female from Brooke County.
State submits plans for recharging stations
The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) has completed a preliminary plan of proposed locations for electric vehicle charging stations and submitted it to the federal government.
The West Virginia National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Deployment Plan was submitted on Thursday, July 28. The plan outlines proposed locations for electric vehicle charging stations throughout the state and how West Virginia intends to use federal NEVI program funds to develop charging stations along major highways.
All 50 states were required to submit a NEVI plan to the federal government by Monday, Aug. 1. West Virginia’s plan proposes locating electric vehicle charging stations somewhere along Interstate 64, 77 or 79 in the Charleston area; Interstate 64 near Huntington and somewhere near Lewisburg; Interstate 77 in the Beckley area and somewhere in Mercer County; Interstate 68 or 79 in the Morgantown area; Interstate 79 near Flatwoods and Weston; Interstate 70 near Wheeling; and Interstate 81 near Martinsburg.
The federal government asked each state to develop a NEVI plan in anticipation of an increase in the number of electric vehicles on American roads in coming years and the corresponding need for charging stations. West Virginia is expected to get close to $45.7 million over the next five years through the NEVI program to help develop charging stations and electric vehicle infrastructure.
Electric vehicles currently have a maximum range of about 300 miles. While West Virginia residents can use the charging stations that will be developed along the interstates through the plan, the charging stations are intended primarily for drivers traveling through West Virginia on their way to somewhere else.
Under the NEVI plan, charging stations should ideally be located about 50 miles apart on major travel routes.
In anticipation of the NEVI plan and the expected increase in the use of electric vehicles, the West Virginia Legislature passed House Bill 4797 in June. The bill directed the WVDOT to develop the NEVI plan to “take a holistic approach, considering the future charging infrastructure needs of school systems, public transportation, counties and municipalities, and other public and private users.”
Farmers Market vouchers for seniors available
The West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) announced Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) vouchers are now available.
Vouchers are delivered to county senior citizens centers, where they are distributed to eligible seniors.
Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Vouchers will be distributed to all 55 counties in West Virginia by the WVDA to county senior centers through the United States Department of Agriculture’s program. Vouchers can be exchanged for fresh, nutritious, unprepared, locally grown fruits, vegetables, honey and herbs from participating farmers markets, roadside stands and community-supported agriculture programs.
