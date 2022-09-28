Region selected to compete as gateway communities
The New River Gorge region has been selected as a collective team to participate in the 2022 Appalachia Gateway Communities Initiative sponsored through a partnership between the Appalachian Regional Commission and The Conservation Fund.
Chance Raso, special projects coordinator at the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA), has been leading a regional team in pursuit of the opportunity.
As a result of its selection, the New River Gorge team will attend the upcoming Appalachian Gateway Communities Initiative workshop, Oct. 25-27, in Lake Junaluska, N.C.
Raso said after the workshop a comprehensive action plan will be developed that will support future opportunities to pursue grant funding for action plan implementation.
Raso said the region’s specific project focus is targeted toward having all the gateway communities of New River Gorge National Park and Preserve work collaboratively for standardized “wayfinding, branding, and signage,” according to a press release.
Raso said the goal is to provide opportunities for visitors to see that all the communities they travel through when visiting the national park have various recreational assets, cultural resources, and tourism amenities. The regional collaboration and branding would also help these communities leverage economic development and small business creation.
---
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Wednesday, September 28, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases: 599,770
Deaths: 7,406
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases: 96,249,166
Deaths: 1,058,506
Source: CSSE
World
Cases: 616,538,139
Deaths: 6,541,847
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot: 1,150,743
Fully vaccinated: 994,006
Source: DHHR
Covid numbers in steep, persistent decline
Active Covid cases continued to tumble in the Wednesday report by the state that measures the prevalence of the highly infectious disease – which, at this point, is weakening by the day across most metrics.
Also down appreciably was the positive test rate, which checked in at 5.08 percent, the lowest it has been since May 1 when it touched 4.96 percent – the last time the rate was below 5.0 percent. In Tuesday’s report, the test rate was 9.20 percent.
Active cases were down 108 from 1,233 on Tuesday, the fourth consecutive daily decline for the count that started the month at 3,362.
Hospitalizations were falling precipitously, too, down 20 to 229 after hitting what has been its monthly high of 397 on Sept. 9.
The number of patients being treated in an intensive care unit was down two to 35 while the number of patients on a ventilator was down four to 11.
The Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported four more Covid-related deaths since the Tuesday report, pushing the state total to 7,406.
The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 56-year-old female from Marion County, a 60-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 94-year-old female from Taylor County and a 92-year-old female from Putnam County.
— By J. Damon Cain
---
Covid dashboard creator wins public service award
In the beginning it was a lifeline, an organized collection of facts amid a swirl of coronavirus uncertainty and misinformation.
Nearly 2 1/2 years later, more than 6.5 million people have died from Covid-19, hundreds of millions of infections have been recorded, and Lauren Gardner, the Johns Hopkins engineer who led the creation of the university’s lauded Covid-19 dashboard, has been recognized with a major prize.
On Wednesday, Gardner won the 2022 Lasker- Bloomberg Public Service Award. Past honorees include Doctors Without Borders and Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Bestowed by the Albert and Mary Lasker Foundation for achievement in medical science, the Lasker awards are sometimes referred to as “America’s Nobels,” and many honorees go on to win Nobel prizes.
The dashboard “set a new standard for disseminating authoritative public health data in real time,” the judges said.
— By Tribune News Service
---
New River: Agreement will strengthen adult ed pipeline
New River Community and Technical College and the West Virginia Department of Education Office of Adult Education will sign an agreement that they believe will strengthen the adult education pipeline in the state.
The ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m.,Friday at the college’s campus at 280 University Drive, Beaver.
According to a press release from the school, the agreement will allow those who have earned industry-recognized certifications through WV Adult Ed to have those certifications converted to academic credit and continue their education at New River CTC.
The school’s release said the agreement alleviates barriers and allows adult learners in the region to transition more easily to a college-level learning and career path. This, in turn, will increase their employment options and overall quality of life, the release stated.
Studies show that learners who bring prior learning credit into their degree program are 2.5 times as likely to graduate, the release said.
---
Retro RESET to celebrate grand opening over two days
A grand opening is being planned for Retro RESET Video Games & Collectibles on Friday, Sept. 30, from noon to 1 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Crossroads Mall in Mount Hope.
The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce will be on hand for a ribbon cutting at 12:15 p.m. on Friday.
On Saturday, the store will feature meet-and-greets and flash sales with discounts of up to 10 percent on all dolls and action figures.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.