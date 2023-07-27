Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Intervals of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 90F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.