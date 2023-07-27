Rahall Congressional Archives Building at Tech to have ribbon cutting
The ribbon will be cut at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, for the Rahall Congressional Archives Building, celebrating the career of Nick Rahall, one of West Virginia’s most prominent advocates and congressional representatives.
Rahall will be on hand for the event at 603 S. Kanawha St. on the campus of West Virginia University Tech.
In 2015, Congressman Rahall donated the bulk of his archives documenting his career in the U.S. House of Representatives to WVU Libraries’ West Virginia and Regional History Center in Morgantown. The Rahall Congressional Archives House was established the same year on the campus of WVU Institute of Technology in Beckley to display photographs, memorabilia, and selected documents illustrating a lifetime of public service.
The archives will include a collection of photos and records spanning Rahall’s 38-year tenure in the United States House of Representatives.
Rahall began his political service in the early 1970s working in the cloak room of the U.S. Senate as a staff member in the Senate office of Majority Whip Robert C. Byrd from 1971-1974.
While supporting the coal industry, Rahall also sought to preserve the environment and historical resources of the state. Most notably he successfully worked to establish the New River Gorge National River as a unit of the National Park System in southern West Virginia, later adding the Gauley River National Recreation Area and the Bluestone National Scenic River, all a precursor for the New River Gorge National Park.
---
Justice asks HEPC to delay Alderson Broaddus meeting
charleston, w.va. – Gov. Jim Justice is calling on the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission to delay an emergency meeting scheduled for Friday at 10 a.m. during which they are expected to take action against Alderson Broaddus University.
“I’m calling on the HEPC to delay this emergency meeting because no one wants to see this university close if there’s a way to avoid it. It may very well be inevitable, but we’re going to try really hard to find a pathway.”
As reported Wednesday by MetroNews, the private, four-year college has been hit with a termination notice for its water, sewer, and electric services because of overdue payments amounting to $776,598.70. The utilities will be shut off by 10 a.m. Monday if the bill isn’t paid, according to a notice from the City of Philippi. The university still has opportunities to dispute the bill.
MetroNews also reported that the utilities termination is set for the day before university officials are supposed to meet with a national accrediting agency that put Alderson Broaddus on notice over its finances just a few years ago.
---
Entries being accepted for Beckley VAMC arts festival for veterans
beckley, w.va. – The Beckley VA Medical Center will host its fifth annual Creative Arts Festival & Competition for Veterans on Thursday, Aug. 17, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Art will be displayed and performed at the picnic shelter at the back of the parking lot.
Divisions include Visual Art (Fine Art, Applied Art, and Kits), Creative Writing, and Performing Arts (Dance, Drama, and Music). Veterans can submit one entry per division, for a total of five. Top winners from each category will be eligible to submit for the National Competition through Beckley VAMC’s Recreation Therapy Program. All artwork is judged by an objective third party.
Entries must be submitted by Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 4 p.m. Drop-offs can be coordinated if a veteran cannot be there but would like to showcase work. The registration form can be found at the Main Entrance Welcome Desk at Beckley VAMC or by contacting Robert Estepp, CTRS, at robert.estepp@va.gov or 304-255-2121, ext. 4228.
For further guidance, please visit the National Guidelines Resource Center for Veterans at www.creativeartsfestival.va.gov.
---
WorkForce W.Va. announces statewide virtual job fair
charleston, w.va. – WorkForce West Virginia announces the next in a series of statewide virtual job fairs is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 2, from 1-3:30 p.m.
Both employers and job seekers are invited to participate in the virtual event.
Virtual job fairs allow job seekers to apply, live chat, video chat and interview virtually with employers participating in the event.
Registration is required for both interested employers and job seekers.
After registering for the first time, new employers will create a “Virtual Booth” to connect with job seekers. After completion, this booth will be available during subsequent job fairs.
For more information about WorkForce West Virginia and the Statewide Virtual Job Fairs, visit www.workforce wv.org or contact wfwvvjf@wv.gov.
---
Beckley VA Medical Center receives 4-star rating
beckley, w.va. – Beckley VA Medical Center announced that it has received a 4-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).
This is the first time CMS has included VA facilities in its annual overall hospital quality star ratings.
The CMS uses five categories – mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, and timely and effective care – to award a quality rating for each hospital. The more stars (out of five), the better.
Overall, 67 percent of VA hospitals included in the CMS annual ratings received either four or five stars, compared to only 41 percent of non-VA hospitals.
---
Bluefield to begin installing 140 surveillance cameras
During the next six months, city officials hope to install more than 140 cameras at locations across Bluefield.
Bluefield Police Chief Dennis Dillow proposed the idea more than a year ago. Bluefield Police Department will monitor the cameras.
The Bluefield Board of Directors approved a low bid of $395,000 for the project Tuesday. A portion of the project’s cost is coming from the Shott Foundation, according to City Manager Cecil Marson.
The cameras will help law enforcement obtain license plate numbers and search for wanted people and vehicles. They also could assist with accident investigations.
Marson said Wednesday the new cameras will be installed across the city, including downtown.
“It will cover some of the parks, our stadium and the downtown area,” Marson said, “so it is sort of a snapshot (of the city).”
The city has welcomed several new residents in recent years, and many of them expect such cameras to already be in place, Marson said.
“People who move here are looking for cameras and expect to see cameras,” Marson said.
Although the city started talking about adding cameras more than a year ago, a number of issues had to be worked out. One of the sticking points, according to Marson, was whether or not cameras also could be attached to Appalachian Power utility poles.
Initially, the city was told “no” on several occasions before finally receiving permission to use utility poles.
— By Charles Owens, Bluefield Daily Telegraph
