Pushkin calls on Gov. Justice to follow Biden on marijuana
West Virginia Democratic Party Chair Mike Pushkin called on Gov. Jim Justice in a press release on Friday to follow President Joe Biden’s lead and issue pardons for West Virginia residents convicted of misdemeanor cannabis possession.
“Over the years, untold millions of taxpayer dollars have been wasted on arresting and prosecuting people for something that is legal in many other states,” Pushkin said in the prepared statement.
“Such prosecutions clog our courts, overcrowd our jails, and waste scarce law enforcement time and resources.”
On top of that, Pushkin said, “People convicted for this misdemeanor face obstacles to employment, finding housing, and receiving federal student loans. People who can’t find decent jobs, adequate housing, and access to education are more likely to end up on public assistance or to turn to crime to support themselves.”
In 2020 there were more than 8,000 arrests for cannabis in West Virginia, according to the statement.
African-Americans in West Virginia were 7.3 times more likely to be arrested for cannabis possession than white residents.
And last year 279 West Virginians were incarcerated for possession of cannabis.
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Friday, October 7, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases: 602,461
Deaths: 7,450
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases: 96,662,961
Deaths: 1,062,420
Source: CSSE
World
Cases: 620,861,865
Deaths: 6,555,901
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot: 1,152,609
Fully vaccinated: 995,544
Source: DHHR
Another 5 deaths while positivity rate drops a notch
It only stands to reason that when Covid numbers across the spectrum – like the number of active cases, the number of hospitalizations and the number of patients on a ventilator for breathing assistance – are in decline, that hospitalizations and deaths, too, must follow.
And the numbers have been dropping the past few weeks, but deaths – another five in the Friday report – have stubbornly refused to fall in line. Through the first full week of October, there have been 34 deaths, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), for a daily average that is just shy of five. Extrapolated across the entire 31 days of the month – and, to be clear, no one is saying the death rate will continue at its current pace – then the state will have more deaths in this month since posting 514 in March.
And like here in West Virginia, conditions are improving nationally, with reported cases at their lowest point since April and hospitalizations below 30,000 for the first time since June.
Deaths, too, are down – dropping 8 percent over the past 14 days compared to the previous two weeks. Also down are hospitalizations as well as the number of patients in an intensive care unit.
A stable test positivity rate, as what is happening in the Mountain State, suggests that other numbers will remain trending lower.
The positive test rate in West Virginia was reported at 5.59 percent, down a notch from 5.68 the day before and the 11th consecutive day in single digits.
The number of active Covid cases was actually up in the Friday report, climbing from 968 in the Thursday report to 1,022.
The number of hospitalizations dropped four to 185, posting the sixth consecutive day below 200. And both the number of patients in an intensive care unit and the number of patients on a ventilator were down, by one to 28 and by two to 13, respectively.
And, yes, those five deaths, confirmed by the DHHR, were a 57-year-old male from Wood County, a 90-year-old female from Wayne County, a 79-year old-female from Fayette County, a 93-year-old female from Lincoln County, and an 84-year-old female from Kanawha County.
— J. Damon Cain
$5.75 million to support safer learning environments
The U.S. Department of Education Stronger Connections Grant Program is appropriating $5.75 million to the state of West Virginia to support safer and healthier learning environments for K-12 students. The funding was made possible through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which passed the Senate and was signed into law in June of 2022, and will be used to increase school-based mental and emotional health services.
FEMA allocates funds for regional fire departments
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has appropriated $8.1 million for fire departments across West Virginia, including $200,380 for White Sulphur Springs Emergency Medical Services in Greenbrier County, $159,753 for Wilderness Volunteer Fire Department in Nicholas County, $148,909 for the Nicholas County Commission, $145,146 for Keslers Cross Lanes Volunteer Fire Department in Nicholas County and $35,497 for the Pipestem Volunteer Fire Department in Summers County.
Justice taking campaign roadshow to Mullens
Gov. Jim Justice and West Virginia Secretary of Revenue Dave Hardy will travel to Twin Falls Resort State Park Lodge in Mullens on Monday to make a case against Amendment 2 and a case for the governor’s proposal to reduce West Virginia’s Personal Income Tax.
Babydog will in attendance.
The session is set for 10:30 a.m.
Post Offices closed on Monday, Columbus Day
In observance of the Columbus Day holiday, Monday, Oct. 10, U.S. post offices throughout West Virginia will be closed for retail transactions. There will be no mail delivery, caller service, or Post Office Box service.
All services will resume on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Post Offices will be open regularly scheduled hours today, Saturday, Oct. 8.
Commercial customers are asked to check with their Bulk Mail Acceptance Unit for hours of operation. Also, customers can go to www.usps.com.
