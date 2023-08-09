PSC, Morrisey object to emission standards proposed by U.S. EPA
charleston, w.va. — The Public Service Commission of West Virginia objects to new air quality emission standards proposed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The PSC filed objections to the standards proposed on Tuesday, calling them “unconscionable.”
The new rules are an “end run” around deficiencies in earlier EPA air quality standards and “will result in the closure of fossil fuel generating stations,” the PSC said.
EPA’s proposal, in their words, regards “strengthening effluent limitations guidelines and standards for electric generating point sources.”
The commission, in its 12-page filing of objections, said litigation would follow if the proposed rules took effect, claiming the EPA is acting beyond its authority.
“The proposed rules implementation would be exorbitantly costly,” the commission said. “It also would endanger the reliable supply of electricity.”
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said 21 states are joining him in a letter that opposes the changes proposed that would affect existing plants that are powered by coal, oil or natural gas.
– MetroNews
---
New River CTC to host accreditation review for nursing program
beaver, w.va. – New River Community and Technical College is set to host a site visit for the initial accreditation of its Practical Nursing Program by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN).
The college invites all stakeholders and community members to actively participate in this accreditation review process, providing valuable insights and comments to shape the future of the nursing program.
A public meeting will be Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 3 p.m. in Room R127, Beaver Campus, 280 University Drive, Beaver, W.Va.
During the meeting, attendees will have the opportunity to engage with the site visit team and share their thoughts about the program.
For those unable to attend in person, written comments can be submitted directly to Dr. Nell Ard, interim chief executive officer of the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing, using the following contact details:
Dr. Nell Ard
Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing
3390 Peachtree Road Northeast, Suite 1400
Atlanta, GA 30326
Email: nard@acenursing.org
All written comments must be received by the ACEN by Sept. 8 to be considered in the review process.
---
Four more Covid-related deaths reported in past week
charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports there have been four Covid-related deaths in the past week, pushing the state overall total to 8,167 deaths.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 82-year-old male from Cabell County, a 94-year-old male from Brooke County, a 66-year-old female from Kanawha County, and a 61-year-old male from Monongalia County.
West Virginians ages 6 months and older are recommended to stay up-to-date with Covid-19 vaccinations. At this time, to stay up-to-date, one Omicron (bivalent) Covid-19 shot is recommended for most people ages 6 years and older. Those ages 6 months through 5 years of age have more specific recommendations. Those ages 65 years and older and those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised are also eligible for at least one additional Omicron Covid-19 shot for updated protection.
---
More than $675,000 for affordable housing for seniors
charleston, w.va. – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is appropriating $657,910 for 13 West Virginia housing organizations and facilities across the state to provide affordable housing for low-income seniors.
This program supports low-income seniors at HUD-assisted multifamily properties by promoting health and wellness and supporting residents as they age in place in an independent housing setting.
Individual awards for southern West Virginia are:
- $127,703 — Unity Housing Apartments, including Fayette Hills Unity Apartments in Oak Hill
- $59,545 — National Church Residences of Montgomery
- $52,987 — West Virginian Manor in Bluefield
- $41,212 — Manor House Apartments in Beckley
- $10,977 — Mountain Terrace in Whitesville
- $10,659 — Alderson Manor Apartments in Alderson
---
Blue Moon will light up volunteer appreciation event
beckley, w.va. – Active Southern West Virginia has scheduled its annual volunteer appreciation event for 6 p.m. Aug. 30 at the Confluence in Hico, W.Va.
Guests will be treated to refreshments and entertainment. The celebration coincides with the rare occurrence of the Blue Moon.
The organization is inviting all members of the community to stop by. While entry for honored volunteers is free, Active Southern West Virginia is suggesting donations for additional guests as follows: $5 per venue partner, $5 per guest of a volunteer, $10 per participant, and $10 per community member.
The donations will support the event and the organization’s mission of promoting health, wellness and community involvement throughout the region.
---
Mooney to have campaign gathering Friday in Bluefield
charles town, w.va. – On Friday, Aug. 11, Congressman Alex Mooney, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in West Virginia, will be joined by Congressman Morgan Griffith, R-Va., for a meet and greet event in Bluefield, W.Va., to garner support for the upcoming 2024 West Virginia Senate Republican primary.
The event will take place at 6 p.m. in the Quality Hotel and Conference Center, 3350 Big Laurel Highway.
---
Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
neptune beach, fla. (ap) — A single ticket sold in Florida is good for a $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot, ending weeks of anticipation over who would win the prize.
A Publix grocery store in Neptune Beach sold the winning ticket, according to the Florida Lottery. The winning numbers drawn Tuesday night were 13, 19, 20, 32, 33 and the yellow ball 14.
James F. Davis, secretary of the Florida Lottery, said Wednesday that officials don’t yet know who bought the winning ticket. He noted that the person has 180 days to present the ticket to lottery officials in Tallahassee to receive the winnings.
“These individuals are going to perhaps contact a lawyer, contact a financial adviser and make sure they get their ducks in a row,” Davis told The Associated Press. “Because as you know, when you are a winner you have an opportunity to be able to make such a difference in so many individual lives.”
Davis was in Iowa on Wednesday for a meeting of the Multi-State Lottery Association.
