Price at W.Va. pumps falls 15 cents since last week
The average price for regular gasoline in West Virginia has fallen 15.0 cents per gallon in the last week and nearly 50 cents per gallon in the past month, averaging $4.30 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 1,154 stations in the state.
The national average price of diesel has declined 14.8 cents in the last week and stands at $5.27 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in West Virginia was priced at $3.69 per gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $1 a gallon more at $4.69.
Similarly, the national average price of gasoline has fallen 15.9 cents per gallon in the last week and was averaging $4.17 per gallon on Monday – 13 cents per gallon less than West Virginia’s average. The national average is down 65.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.02 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
“We continue to see average gas prices falling in every state, with the national average down for the seventh straight week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in a company press release.
Nearly 20 states have also seen their average decline to $3.99 or less, with over 70,000 stations now at that level or below, De Haan said in the release.
“The outlook is for a continued drop in most areas; however, some supply tightness in areas of the Northeastern U.S. could push prices up slightly until inventories rise, or imports do,” De Haan said in the release.
“For now, Americans are seeing prices nearly 90 cents lower than their mid-June peak and are spending close to $330 million less on gasoline every day as a result.”
– The Register-Herald
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Monday, August 1, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases: 557,371
Deaths: 7,161
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases: 91,472,835
Deaths: 1,030,498
Source: CSSE
World
Cases: 577,928,877
Deaths: 6,401,999
Source: CSSE
WVa Vaccinations
1st shot: 1,142,650
Fully vaccinated: 986,790
Source: DHHR
Covid numbers in the state staying at recent elevated levels
Monday’s report: The state registered five more Covid-related deaths over the weekend, pushing the cumulative total to 7,161 deaths, while other trends appeared to be plateauing at rates at the high end of the last four months.
The positive test rate was at 13.38 percent on Sunday, back into double digits after the metric had spent four consecutive days between 9.08 and 9.88 percent.
Active Covid cases were at 3,335 on Sunday after having dipped to 2,434 on Friday from 3,531 on Thursday, mimicking a similar decline last Friday when actives fell to 2,162 from 3,358 on Thursday and then popped back up to 3,516 on Saturday. Other than those two Friday readings, actives have been above 3,000 since July 19.
Hospitalizations came in at 324 patients being treated for the disease, staying above 300 for the 15th consecutive day. Similarly, the number of patients being treated in an intensive care unit was at 48, the 12th consecutive day above 40.
The number of patients on a ventilator for breathing support was 16, in double digits for the 15th consecutive day.
– By J. Damon Cain
State police: Shooting involved business partners
State police say a shooting last week that left three people dead, including the gunman, is believed to have been fueled by a dispute among business partners.
“The male victim of the shooting and the shooter were co-lease owners of the business itself, so that’s the only thing that we have so far as far as a nexus connecting the shooter with the victim,” WVSP Cpt. R.A. Maddy said on Monday’s MetroNews “Talkline.”
Patrick Wayne Cater, 52, is accused of shooting Khuyen Van Le, 45, and his wife Phi Anh Le, 40, both of Summersville, at Jo’s Nails and Spa at around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Cater was shot by police and was pronounced dead at Summersville Regional Medical Center. The victims died at the scene of the shooting.
– By MetroNews
Judge grants injunction against horse racing rule
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced Tuesday that a federal judge has granted a preliminary injunction against enforcement of a federal agency’s rules in West Virginia and Louisiana.
The order by the federal court will prevent certain of the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act (HISA) Authority’s rules from being implemented in those two states until a lawsuit challenging HISA’s constitutionality is decided. In particular, the injunction covers the authority’s Racetrack Safety Rules, Enforcement Rules, and Assessment Methodology Rules.
“We are glad the judge realized the potential for harm to the horseracing industry in West Virginia was so serious that the injunction was warranted,” Attorney General Morrisey said in a press release from his office.
The act, signed into law on Dec. 27, 2020, was intended to address problems threatening the horse industry under the pre-existing state-by-state regulations. Under the act, a “private, independent, self-regulatory, non-profit corporation,” HISA, was created. Its purpose was to develop and implement “a horseracing anti-doping and medication control program and a racetrack safety program for covered” horses, people and horse races. In two related suits, West Virginia and other states argue that the act unconstitutionally delegates power to a private entity, commandeers traditional state authority and led to implementing regulations that do not comply with other federal laws.
HISA is funded by the states and the racing industry.
