Powerball heading toward record sum after no matches
The fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history could soar to the largest ever if no one wins the top prize in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.
The jackpot climbed to $1.2 billion after no one matched all six numbers to win the jackpot. That makes 38 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner since the last person won the big prize on Aug. 3.
The jackpot grows after every drawing without a winner and now is approaching the record of $1.586 billion won by three Powerball players in 2016. The second- and third-largest prizes were hit by players of the Mega Millions lottery game.
For the Monday night drawing, 131.6 million Powerball plays were sold, said Anna Domoto, a spokeswoman for the Multi-State Lottery Association, which oversees the game. That amounted to 36.3 percent of all possible number combinations being covered, as millions of players picked the same numbers.
That’s a lot, but considering the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, that means about 186 million number combinations weren’t covered, which is why no one won the grand prize.
Although the focus of the game is on the $1.2 billion prize, that is the amount for an annuity, doled out over 29 annual payments. Nearly all winners choose a cash prize, which would be $596.7 million.
---
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Tuesday, November 1, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases 608,341
Deaths 7,530
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases 97,529,351
Deaths 1,070,805
Source: CSSE
World
Cases 630,850,330
Deaths 6,591,447
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot 1,157,361
Fully vaccinated 1,000,406
Source: DHHR
---
Covid deaths climb to 8; other metrics are calm
While positive test rates for Covid remained subdued in the state’s Tuesday report on the prevalence of Covid, deaths rose to eight overnight and hospitalizations moved higher for a second consecutive day, rising from 143 on Sunday to 163 on Monday and then hitting 167 in the Tuesday report.
The state’s positive test rate fell from 5.82 percent to 5.62, marking the 13th consecutive day the metric has stayed below 6 percent.
The number of Covid cases continued to pull away from 1,000, which has not been breeched since Oct. 15. In the Tuesday report, actives were at 929, down from 972 the day before and 999 on Saturday.
The eight deaths, including three from southern West Virginia, pushed the state’s total to 7,530.
In its daily report, the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed the deaths of a 57-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 87-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 82-year-old female from Wyoming County, a 63-year-old female from Lewis County, a 69-year-old female from Raleigh County, an 87-year-old male from Marion County, an 83-year-old female from Jefferson County, and a 44-year-old female from Nicholas County.
By J. Damon Cain
---
Covid variants losing their grip across U.S.
los angeles — The rise of new coronavirus subvariants is continuing to erode the grip the omicron strain BA.5 has held for months, worrying health officials that a winter resurgence of Covid-19 may be ahead.
Eating into BA.5’s long-running dominance are a pair of its own descendants: BQ.1 and BQ.1.1. Like BA.5, the two are subvariants of the original omicron coronavirus strain that walloped the world last fall and winter.
According to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, BA.5 has long accounted for the vast majority of new coronavirus cases nationwide. That these two other strains are increasing in their respective share of cases, however, could indicate they enjoy an additional growth advantage.
But what that ultimately means for this fall and winter — a period when many health experts have already predicted some degree of Covid-19 resurgence — remains to be seen.
Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer noted recently that “emerging variants and subvariants of the virus have played a large role in driving past surges.”
“We ought to prepare for the possibility of another winter surge. We want to be realistic because every Covid surge brings additional risk,” she said Thursday. “However, we’re also optimistic because we have powerful tools, including therapeutics and the new bivalent boosters, that can blunt the impact.”
At this point, BA.5 remains the most common version of the coronavirus in circulation in the U.S. — making up an estimated 49.6 percent of new cases over the weeklong period ending Saturday, CDC data show.
As recently as a month ago, federal health officials estimated it was the culprit behind nearly 82 percent of new cases.
By Tribune News Service
---
SALS hosting Saturday book sale with holiday titles
The November SALS book sale is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the SALS annex. The sale features books with holiday themes for both adults and children. Most of the books are Christmas related but there are a few for Thanksgiving and even a couple for Hanukkah.
Beyond the holiday books, there are hundreds of novels including a large table dedicated to thrillers by popular authors such as James Patterson, David Baldacci, John Grisham, Lee Child, Brad Thor, Patricia Cornwall and others. There is a large selection of military history with an emphasis on World War II. SALS also has a variety of craft books and cook books. There are books for children and young adults.
Most hardback books are priced at $1 with paperbacks at 50 cents. A large table of romances including many popular authors are offered at 25 cents each.
The SALS Annex is located behind the Historic Oak Hill School at 140 School St. The annex is handicap accessible and there is parking available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.