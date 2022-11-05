Powerball climbs to record $1.6 billion for Saturday draw
The Powerball jackpot has now reached world-record status of $1.6 billion with a cash-out value of $782.4 million, according to lottery officials in Charleston.
“The Powerball jackpot has grown to a world record $1.6 billion, and excitement throughout the country is at a fever pitch,” West Virginia Lottery Assistant Director Randy Burnside said. “I want to encourage all of our West Virginia players to have fun and play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”
Saturday’s jackpot is a record for both Powerball and the largest national lottery jackpot, and marks the 40th drawing in the current run. The Powerball jackpot was last hit on Aug. 3 in Pennsylvania. The longest jackpot run in Powerball history is 41 drawings.
West Virginia last had a Powerball jackpot winner in June of 2020, an anonymous prizewinner who claimed $136.4 million.
Over 183 million Powerball tickets were sold for Wednesday’s drawing with more than $74.9 million awarded in lower-tier cash prizes.
Tickets for Saturday’s Powerball drawing can be purchased at any West Virginia Lottery retailer for $2 apiece, or $3 with the Power Play option, which increases your non-jackpot prizes.
All tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. ET Saturday.
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Friday, Nov. 4, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases 609,356
Deaths 7,534
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases 97,729,653
Deaths 1,072,561
Source: CSSE
World
Cases 632,189,325
Deaths 6,599,372
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot 1,157,880
Fully vaccinated 1,000,892
Source: DHHR
Numbers benign though active cases above 1,000
While active Covid cases jumped above 1,000 for the first time since October 15, Covid-related deaths stayed at zero for a second consecutive day and the positive test rate was at 5.25 percent – staying in single digits for the fifth consecutive day.
Actives were up to 1,046 in the Friday report, rising above the 999 that were recorded Saturday, Oct. 29.
Hospitalizations fell from 151 to 146.
— J. Damon Cain
Access to Hope Scholarship opens online
State Treasurer Riley Moore announced on Friday that the Education Market Assistant online portal through which families and education service providers will be able to access Hope Scholarship accounts and funds has now relaunched online.
The Education Market Assistant is the online system through which Hope Scholarship students and families can apply for the program, receive and manage funds, and pay for educational services. Education service providers must also use the online system to apply for approval to provide education services through the program, as well as receive funds through it.
Due to the delay caused by the injunction, Hope Scholarship funds for the full academic year are not expected to be deposited into accounts until January, but families and education service providers can still log into their accounts, manage settings and familiarize themselves with the system and service options until that time.
The Education Market Assistant portal can be accessed online at www.hopescholarshipwv.com.
Drivers testing and getting licenses online
West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles’ customers are taking advantage of the opportunity to stay home and take their driver’s license knowledge test online. Since its official launch in February of 2021, over 50,000 customers have chosen to test from the comfort and convenience of home, reducing their wait and transaction times substantially in a regional office.
According to DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier, “When we added the knowledge test to our growing list of online transactions, the Covid pandemic was still front and center, so this opportunity to test at home was really exciting to our customers. Taking the knowledge test is one of our more time-consuming transactions in the regional offices, so developing and implementing this option is just another way DMV is adding to our efforts to reduce wait times and provide excellent customer service.”
Customers wanting to take advantage of this opportunity may visit the DMV website, dmv.wv.gov.
Customers will need access to a computer with a keyboard, mouse, and camera to take the test; phones will not work. If the applicant is under the age of 18, parents or guardians can enter their information as the examination proxy. Once registered, the examination can be taken immediately or later, via an emailed link. During the exam, the test-taker is subject to an initial photo capture, stored for ID verification by the DMV upon passing the exam.
Early voting ends today, Saturday, at 5 p.m.
Preparations for the November General Election next Tuesday are coming to an end as the state’s 55 county clerks prepare to staff over 1,750 voting precincts throughout the state.
According to W.Va. Secretary of State Mac Warner, it takes a little more than 8,750 poll workers and election officials to host a statewide election in West Virginia. Counties are making last-minute additions to ensure that each polling location is staffed with trained poll workers.
The ability to request a regular absentee ballot has ended. The last day to apply for an Absentee Ballot with your county clerk was Wednesday, Nov. 2.
A total of 14,240 registered voters have requested an absentee ballot for the Nov. 8 General Election. Voters had returned 9,528 absentee ballots to their county clerk’s offices as of the end of the day on Thursday, Nov. 3.
Early voting in person ends today, Saturday, Nov. 5, at 5 p.m.
As of Friday morning, a total of 97,837 registered voters cast a ballot in person.
Tuesday’s General Election will take place from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. Voters in line by 7:30 p.m. will be permitted to vote.
