Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Wednesday, July 27, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases: 553,018
Deaths: 7,129
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases: 90,973,162
Deaths: 1,028,819
Source: CSSE
World
Cases: 573,505,490
Deaths: 6,392,857
Source: CSSE
WVa Vaccinations
1st shot: 1,141,712
Fully vaccinated: 985,889
Source: DHHR
Positive test rate comes back in line but remains in double digits
Wednesday’s report: As suspected, the positive test rate for Covid-19 on Monday, 30.81 percent, was an outlier and, apparently, incorrect. It was adjusted in the Wednesday report to 16.41 percent, more in line with what the rate has been doing during July.
The Tuesday rate was still in double digits for a third consecutive day but lower at 12.71 percent.
Active Covid cases were up a bit, from 3,071 on Monday to 3,154 on Tuesday, spending a fourth consecutive day and the sixth day in the past seven above 3,000.
Hospitalizations, meanwhile, jumped to 332, up 10 from the previous day and rising to the highest mark since falling to 342 on March 10 of this year.
The number of patients being treated for Covid in an intensive care unit fell four to 44 but remained at 40 or above for a fifth consecutive day.
The number of patients on a ventilator for breathing support was down one to 12, but remained in double digits for a ninth consecutiive day.
The Department of Health and Human Resources reported no new Covid-related deaths with the cumulative total at 7,129.
– By J. Damon Cain
Biden, emerging from Covid isolation: Get shots
washington (ap) – President Joe Biden ended his Covid-19 isolation on Wednesday, telling Americans they can “live without fear” of the pandemic if they take advantage of booster shots and treatments, the protections he credited with his swift recovery.
“You don’t need to be president to get these tools to be used for your defense,” he said in the Rose Garden. “In fact, the same booster shots, the same at-home test, the same treatment that I got is available to you.”
The pandemic has killed more than 1 million people in the U.S. and it continues to disrupt daily life more than two years after it began. But Biden emphasized that people are far less likely to die from the disease despite a wave of new infections caused by a contagious variant known as BA.5, which is believed to have sickened the president as well.
“You can live without fear by doing what I did,” he said. “Get boosted, get tested and get treatment.”
He talked more about treatment than prevention, a sign of how the pandemic and his approach has evolved.
“Grandparents are hugging their kids and grandkids again. Weddings, birthdays, celebrations are happening in person again,” Biden said. “Let’s keep emerging from one of the darkest moments in our history.”
Biden drew a contrast to when President Donald Trump contracted Covid-19 and was treated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
“He was severely ill. Thankfully, he recovered,” Biden said. “When I got Covid, I worked from upstairs in the White House.”
The difference, Biden said, is the availability of vaccines, treatments and home tests for catching infections early.
It was Biden’s first public appearance in person since he tested positive for Covid-19 on July 21. He walked out of the White House on Wednesday wearing his trademark aviator glasses and a dark face mask, which his doctor said he’ll continue wearing when in proximity to others for five more days.
White House staff assembled in the Rose Garden applauded Biden, who thanked them for their support as he finished his remarks.
“God bless you all, and now I get to go back to the Oval Office,” he said.
Biden tested negative for the virus on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, allowing him to end his isolation.
The variant that likely infected the president, BA.5, is an offshoot of the omicron strain that was first detected last year. It’s now responsible for 82 percent of cases in the country, with its cousin BA.4 contributing another 13 percent.
Deadline extended for school clothing allowance
Due to a statewide system outage affecting multiple state agencies and services, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ (DHHR) Bureau for Family Assistance has extended the deadline for accepting School Clothing Allowance applications for eligible children enrolled in West Virginia schools.
Families may apply online at www.wvpath.org. Applications through WV PATH must be received by 5 p.m. Aug. 12. A paper application may be requested by contacting a local DHHR office or by calling 1-877-716-1212. Paper applications must be postmarked by Aug. 12 to qualify.
Each eligible child will receive a $200 benefit that may be used toward the purchase of school clothing or piece goods for families who sew clothing for their children.
The following groups automatically received School Clothing Allowance benefits for each school-age child in the home by the end of June:
λFamilies with school-age children who currently receive WV WORKS cash assistance
λParents or guardians of children in foster care
λChildren ages 4-18 who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, who are enrolled in school and whose household income is under 130 percent of the Federal Poverty Level
λFamilies who received School Clothing Allowance in 2021 and currently have Medicaid coverage should have received a School Clothing Allowance application by U.S. Mail in late June.
Others may be eligible for School Clothing Allowance benefits based on the monthly income limits by household size. Verification of income for July must be submitted with the application.
